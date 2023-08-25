 Online slots leading the ranks in India and worldwide : The Tribune India

Online slots leading the ranks in India and worldwide

Indians are passionate about entertainment and are continuously looking for new ways to enjoy fun. Casino games are one type of game that has recently gained popularity in India. These games have a long history in India, extending back to the reigns of kings and rulers, when they were used for entertainment and social events. While India only has 21 licensed casinos in Goa, Sikkim, and Daman, this does not mean that Indians do not enjoy gaming. In reality, Indians have a long history of enjoying games. With the advent of online fantasy platforms, interest in wagering and gaming has skyrocketed in recent years.

The rise in the number of cell phones that Indians own today is one of the biggest reasons for the popularity of online Casino games. Also the access to high speed internet accounts considerably towards its penetration in Indian geography. According to a report by statista.com, in 2020 there were 54% of people in India who owned a smartphone. The popularity of these online games is only expected to rise in numbers. The same report by Statista also suggests that by the year 2040, 96% of people in India will be having a smartphone with them.

Here are the 7 most popular online casino games in India

1. Slots

Slots is probably the most popular and common game in any casino. A casino would always be incomplete without a slots game and an online casino is no exception. Slots dominate the online casino scene too. In India, there are even some Indian themed casinos based on the country’s most popular sport cricket. Online slots remain at the top of the most popular casino games in India and worldwide. A report from KingCasinoBonus shows that in the UK, online slots are popular not only among younger age groups but also among senior players aged 65+

2. Katti Katti is an Indian game that is also known as Andar Bahar. The game is focused on placing or playing on the card's color. The dealer deals 13 cards face down in this game. In this game, players bet against the dealer as well as against other players. As a result, a player may lose against the dealer while winning against other players.

3. Roulette

Roulette is probably the simplest game to play in a casino. It is quite a popular game and is present at every casino. Be it an offline casino or an online casino. Its simplicity is probably the biggest reason for its popularity in India.

4. Teen Patti

Teen Patti once again is a very popular card game in India. The game is widely played across the country. The players are dealt three cards facing down and can place bets. The bets here can also be blind (without seeing the cards). The winner of a round is the player with the highest hand combination.

5. Poker

There are many different poker versions available, but Texas Hold 'em is the one that is most popular in Indian casinos. Poker is the most popular game in the country. This kind is simpler than the others; perhaps this explains why it is more well-liked. With five cards in hand, the players look for the best cards. Most players prefer playing live poker with a dealer because they claim it simulates being in a genuine casino.

6. Baccarat

Online baccarat is well-liked because it's entertaining to play and simple to understand. The hand that comes closest to nine wins. There is a banker and a dealer. You can wager on the banker or the dealer.

7. Red Dog

This game, which is an adaptation of Acey Deucey, is one of the most popular both in India and internationally. Five cards are dealt face down by the dealer. Players place wagers after seeing their cards. The highest cards are Ace, King, and Queen, and the goal is to have a card that ranks higher than the sum of the suit. Any wager up to the value of the chips in the pot is permitted.

 

 

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article supplied by a third-party source and the views expressed are exclusively those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner. User discretion with regard to understanding of and interaction with this article’s content is advised. The Tribune shall not be responsible for any issue whatsoever arising out of this article.

 

