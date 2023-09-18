 Polygon (MATIC) and Arbitrum (ARB) Whales Diversify Into Pomerdoge (POMD) – Here’s Why : The Tribune India

A notable trend emerging from the crypto landscape is Polygon (MATIC) and Arbitrum (ARB) whales diversifying into Pomerdoge (POMD). This shift signifies a potential game-changer, suggesting they know something not everyone does.

This article will delve into the fundamentals of Polygon and Arbitrum and their price outlooks. Further, it will explore the value proposition of Pomerdoge and the growing interest in the token.

Polygon (MATIC): The Search for More Returns

Polygon (MATIC) is a leading layer-2 scaling solution for Ethereum. At its core is the Polygon SDK, a modular framework that supports the building of multiple types of decentralized applications (dApps). It gained prominence for its scalability, soaring to become the 14th largest token by market capitalization.

Further, regarding utility, MATIC plays an important role in the ecosystem. This includes securing the system and governance. These real-world applications contributed to Polygon’s appeal, making it a favorite.

However, despite its market dominance, Polygon crypto holders are searching for more promising investment opportunities. Notably, this has contributed to the further decline in the price of MATIC.

Arbitrum (ARB): A Popular Layer-2 Protocol

Arbitrum (ARB), just like Polygon, is a layer-2 scaling solution. It utilizes optimistic rollups to improve speed, scalability, and cost efficiency, contributing to its becoming a top pick in the blockchain space. While it benefits from the security and compatibility of Ethereum, Arbitrum’s scaling solutions include higher throughput and lower fees.

Further, Arbitrum is able to optimize its functionality by moving most of its computation and storage loads off-chain. Hence, it creates a seamless experience for users and developers.

However, after its decline by over 90% from its registered peak in March 2023, ARB holders are opting for projects with promising growth potential. This coincides with the decline in the price of the coin. With Arbitrum showing weak bullish momentum, it might experience further declines in the future.

Pomerdoge (POMD): Soaring Interest Explained

The growing interest in Pomerdoge can be attributed to several factors. First, it has a robust ecosystem, which spans play-to-earn (P2E) and non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Additionally, its real-world utility contributes to its appeal. As a result, the heightened interest in the token has contributed to its presale success, with the project raising more than $3.7 million so far.

At the heart of its ecosystem will be a thrilling P2E game. This unique game will connect players from all over the world and offer an exciting gaming experience. Further, gamers will be paid for their time, earning rewards and tokens for game time.

Also at the core of the ecosystem will be “Pomerplace,” a combination of a gaming marketplace and an arena. Items and other valuables collected in-game can be traded on this marketplace. On the other hand, duels until the end will be had in the arena, with the victors taking all.

Meanwhile, as an NFT platform, it hosts a digital collection. This is made up of 7,777 NFTs with several benefits, exclusive to token holders.Regarding utility, the POMD token will be the in-game currency used within the ecosystem. It will give access to NFTs, mouth-watering rewards, and the purchase of items from the marketplace.

The token presale is ongoing and is currently exchanging hands at $0.014. This low price gives an early entry to a project poised for significant growth. According to leading experts, it will rally by 100x.

Find out more about the Pomerdoge (POMD) Presale Today:

Website: https://pomerdoge.com/

Telegram Community: https://t.me/pomerdoge

 

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.

