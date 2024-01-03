Polygon (MATIC) and Chainlink (LINK) Showcase Bullish Performance – Meme Moguls Price Forecast

The Polygon (MATIC) price is at an uptrend and is slowly heading towards the $1.20 mark. However, before hitting further heights, buyers need to regain control of the supply zone.

Chainlink (LINK) is also showcasing a bullish outlook, and the next directional move will be visible when buyers succeed in breaking out of the $20 resistance point. In the meantime, traders are diversifying with the Meme Moguls (MGLS) cryptocurrency as it can reach significant heights in the upcoming months.

Polygon (MATIC) to Reach $1.85 if It Passes Above $1.20

Polygon (MATIC) showcased healthy growth on-chain, and technical data suggests that even further surges can occur. The Polygon altcoin recently broke past the north of a pennant structure that formed over the past two months.

Bulls are now eyeing the near-term test of the resistance at $1.20 and $1.25 areas. This is ahead of the medium-term test of resistance in the form of early 2023 highs in the $1.50s.

As Polygon has a market cap of $8,914,611,576, it's the 14th largest crypto and could become a top 10 crypto by 2024 if it manages to swing back further up in value. According to the Polygon price prediction, it can reach $1.85 by the end of 2024.

Chainlink (LINK) Climbs 180% – Price to Reach $27.58

Chainlink (LINK) is trading at an upward momentum, as it has surged by 180% in the past year. During the past week alone, the Chainlink crypto saw a positive upswing from $14.63 to $17.48.

The MACD curve is sustained above the zero line, indicating mild bullishness, and the RSI is in the neutral zone. With a market cap of $8.509,646,273, it is the 15th largest crypto, and the Chainlink altcoin value can grow further. The Chainlink price prediction suggests a rise in 2024, where its value can climb as high as $27.58 by the end of the year.

Meme Moguls (MGLS) to Become a Major Player in the $6.1 Billion Market

Meme Moguls (MGLS) is an upcoming platform that will introduce a platform where anyone can enhance their trading strategies whilst also improving their performance. It's currently in its crypto ICO, and it's making significant waves in the Web3 space.

Anyone can attempt to outperform indices like the S&P 500 in the "Beat the Market" game mode, for example, and can earn in the process.

Other features behind its ecosystem enable it to stand out from competitors. For example, there is crypto staking, where MGLS holders can earn more by contributing towards the staking pool.

There is also a dedicated Metaverse called Moguls Land, where users can connect with other traders, mine tokens, and participate in liquidity pools.

At the center of all of the operations is the MGLS crypto, used as the in-game currency and for governance. Statista projected that the meme industry may have a value of $6.1 billion by 2025.

Summary

Aside from Polygon and Chainlink, Meme Moguls is getting a lot of momentum with its crypto ICO. So far, the presale has raised $1 million, and with this momentum, it's showing no signs of stopping anytime soon.

The project has reached Stage 3 of the presale, where it trades at $0.0025. At launch, analysts are projecting an upswing of 50x.

Visit Meme Moguls

Disclaimer: This article is part of a sponsored content programme. The Tribune is not responsible for the content including the data in the text and has no role in its selection.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#altcoin #Chainlink #Chainlinkcrypto #Chainlinkprice #Chainlinkpriceprediction #cryptoICO #Polygon #Polygoncrypto #Polygonprice #Polygonpriceprediction