Polygon, Tradecurve Markets, Stellar – Three Cryptocurrencies That Will Dominate in 2023

Polygon (MATIC) was selected as one of the 11 networks in Google's Cloud Computing Business. This can greatly enhance its utility and drive the demand for its crypto further. Stellar (XLM) bulls are trying to bring the token back up in value and are consistent in breaking past the $0.12 price barrier. On the other hand, Tradecurve Markets (TCRV) is opening the derivatives market to crypto users globally. It innovates through a hybrid approach and makes investments accessible to anyone.

Summary

Polygon can climb to $0.87 by the end of Q4, 2023

Stellar to surge to $0.17 by the end of the year

Tradecurve Markets will open the derivatives market to crypto users globally and surge by 100x

Polygon (MATIC) Was Selected as One of the Networks in Google’s Cloud Computing Business

Polygon (MATIC) recently saw a massive surge in activity following Google's announcement. Specifically, Polygon became one of the 11 selected networks to participate in the Cloud Computing business.

The upcoming BigQuery technology will be designed for anyone looking to get historical data from and off-chain. This can be much quicker than direct on-chain querying. Polygon could soon spike in value as a direct result.

The Polygon crypto traded between $0.513643 and $0.548242, according to its on-chart data. Analysts Are bullish on its future and project massive growth. According to the Polygon price prediction, it can reach $0.87 by the end of 2023.

Stellar (XLM) Bulls Aim to Push Its Value Ahead

Stellar (XLM) has also recovered in the past month. Following the broader bear market during the summer season in the crypto space, the Stellar crypto could soon see an uptick in its value. During the past week, Stellar has been pushed ahead by bulls.

From its lowest point at $0.112085, the crypto climbed to $0.119771. In addition, the crypto has remained the 25th largest, as Stellar has a market cap of $3,147,300,713 with a trading volume of $31,035,708. According to the Stellar price prediction, it will reach a maximum point of value of $0.17 by the end of the year.

Tradecurve Markets (TCRV) to Open the Derivatives Market to Anyone

Tradecurve Markets (TCRV) will enable online trading of any derivative for investors globally. It combines CEX and DEX elements to create a truly hybrid and accessible platform. The goal of the project is not just to disrupt the market positively but to address long-standing issues.

From high fees to lack of visibility into the exchange's reserves, all of it will be addressed. Moreover, the Tradecurve Markets team will be implementing its own version of PoR. This move sets it apart, especially when compared to giant exchanges that lack this feature.

Furthermore, anyone can just create an account and deposit crypto as collateral. Afterward, they can access CFDs, indices, forex, commodities, bonds, ETFs and options.

There are advanced features, like AI-driven trading bots. Experienced traders can also access high leverage at 500:1 and protection against negative balance. However, beginners can access a Trading Academy to learn the various strategies.

In addition, the TCRV will see listings on Tier-1 exchanges and the Uniswap DEX. The team will also begin work on a Trading App for iOS and Android devices. The token is currently at Stage 5 of its presale, trading at $0.025. At launch, analysts project that it will climb by 100x.

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.

