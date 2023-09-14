 Polygon Updates zkEVM Mainnet Beta, Uniswap Introduces Permit2 and Everlodge Stage 2 80% Complete : The Tribune India

  • Polygon Updates zkEVM Mainnet Beta, Uniswap Introduces Permit2 and Everlodge Stage 2 80% Complete

Polygon Updates zkEVM Mainnet Beta, Uniswap Introduces Permit2 and Everlodge Stage 2 80% Complete

Polygon Updates zkEVM Mainnet Beta, Uniswap Introduces Permit2 and Everlodge to Spike 35x

Polygon Updates zkEVM Mainnet Beta, Uniswap Introduces Permit2 and Everlodge Stage 2 80% Complete


With the recent Polygon (MATIC) price decline, many jumped into the opportunity to get the crypto at a discount. Analysts now project that a steady upswing in value can occur by the end of 2023 as whale activity surges. Moreover, Uniswap (UNI) introduced Permit2 and Universal routers to enhance ERC-20 token approvals. Everlodge (ELDG), on the other hand, has seen a massive influx of buyers, as it's nearly complete with Stage 2 of its presale.

Summary

  • Polygon will reach $0.87 by the end of the year
  • Uniswap to climb to $8.44 by the end of 2023
  • Everlodge will spike by 35x at launch

Why Polygon (MATIC) Can Rise in Value

Polygon (MATIC) as a project gained whale attention after introducing an update to the zkEVM Mainnet Beta. Moreover, the update introduced the latest Node and Prover components versions.

During the past week, the Polygon price saw its low point at $0.503513, with its high point at $0.567256. Moreover, the Polygon crypto dipped in value in the previous month by 25.6%. However, analysts are bullish about its future. According to the Polygon price prediction, it can surge to $0.87 by the end of the year.

How Far Uniswap (UNI) Can Climb

The Uniswap (UNI) crypto team launched Permit2 and the Universal Router. This takes the complexity out of token approvals. As a result, users can set custom allowances and approve ERC-20 tokens using a single signature on top of Uniswap.

The Uniswap crypto traded at a low point of $4.14 and a high point of $4.52 during the week. However, it's still the 25th largest crypto with a market cap of $3,133,531,574. According to the Uniswap price prediction, it can reach $8.44 by the end of the year.

Everlodge (ELDG) to Provide Massive ROI for Investors and Traders

The real estate market is worth in excess of $280 trillion, and through Everlodge, the everyday person will get access to these exclusive markets. It will establish the first property marketplace built on-chain to enable users the opportunity to invest fractionally in real estate. Anyone can jump into this asset class, from hotels to vacation homes and luxury villas, with as little as $100.

These properties are digitized and then minted as NFTs. All of the titles, deeds, and ownership details then get stored in the metadata. Moreover, the ecosystem features a Marketplace, Launchpad, Rewards Club, and Lending opportunities.

Members can earn free nightly stays across all properties and hotels in the ecosystem. Moreover, they can also resell them to generate even more income. Users can co-own marketplace properties and use the NFTs as collateral to get short to medium loans.

ELDG is the native token. Users can stake it or use it in governance, and even get discounts. It's nearing the end of Stage 2 of its presale. Here, it's offered at just $0.016, and analysts project a climb of 35x at launch.

