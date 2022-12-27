Pradham Dental – Crafting a better smile with Digitized Dental Solutions

Hyderabad, December 21: When every sector is being reimagined by introducing digitization, no one dared dream of digital dentistry, let alone believe it to be a possibility. But "Dr Ashok Chandra" and his "Pradham Dental" Team realized that making digital dentistry a great living reality is reimagining and revolutionizing the way people in Hyderabad smile.

"Assuring holistic oral solutions and promising carefree, happy, and healthy smiles has now become simple thanks to our advanced dental technology," says Ashok Chandra, the visionary behind Pradham Dental Hospital and one of the best Invisalign service providers in Hyderabad. He is the man behind many successful digital dental solutions that Pradham Dental is catering to the people of Hyderabad.

"There is still a clear lack of awareness about the range of treatment options for every dental problem." For example, even for complex teeth alignment issues, there is a simple solution, which is "Invisalign technology." But awareness-spreading activities through educational and responsible advertising are turning fruitful. Day by day people from different parts of Hyderabad City are visiting us to understand and experience the potential problem solving and life-easing digital dentistry we are offering" emphasizes Ashok Chandra, The mind and heart who holds bigger aspirations and futuristic vision to serve impactful dentistry through "Pradham Dental". Yes, getting top-grade, tech-driven, and easy dental solutions is simple.

Advanced Tech Driven Dentistry Endeavours

Do you know that you can have a complete pre-treatment view of your oral profile? The iTero 5D Intraoral Scanner offers very quick, deep, detailed, and highly effective colour images of the customer. A complete oral profile scanned image aiding in the 100% understanding of how your teeth, gums and jaw function and how it can be crafted into a better possibility. Ashok Chandra’s Pradham Dental owns an in-house iTero 5D Intraoral Scanners which empowers them to offer a clear picture of customers' oral profiles and how they can be made irrevocably better than before.

With better facilities, people from all walks of life can get customized treatment plans and solutions to completely have their own best version of oral health and hygiene. From 6yr old children to retired adults, from software professionals with irregular work schedules to abroad-going patients, everyone is enjoying the full-blown potential of Pradham Dental services.

Ushering A New Age of Digital Dentistry

Can you imagine that many of the abroad-going people are choosing Pradham Dental services? Yes! The modern and advanced digital methods of Pradham Dental not only placed it ahead of other clinics but also made it the first and the best choice for many abroad-going clients. Are you wondering how the treatment for abroad-going patients works? Here's how:

"If a patient is looking for easy teeth alignment treatment then Invisalign aligners are the best way of getting lasting teeth alignment service. Through a dedicated Invisalign app, they can track their treatment path, progress and periodical improvement from anywhere, at any time. We offer online consultations and checkups for abroad-going patients to ease their treatment headaches. Invisalign aligners are invisible aligners that can be removed and used at their will. so they don't have to worry about having their favourite food or opening their mouths in public. Virtual consultations and check-ups; treatment tracking through a mobile app; scheduling and reminders for disciplined treatment completion etc are standout features of Pradham Dental's digital dentistry. This is a small step towards making happy and healthy smiles easy, accessible, and affordable to everyone. Everything is getting digitized these days. We are pioneering many tech-driven dental solutions for the people of this lovely city. So we thought why not offer our top-standard dental solutions and services digitally here we are. There's still a long way to go and we are excited about all the new solutions and services we are about to bring in for everyone at Pradham Dental. Crafting 100% healthy and happy smiles is my contribution to society, to the people of this lovely city." These words show the love and dedication Ashok and Pradham Dental have for our oral hygiene and care.

This is the reason why the people of Hyderabad are confident that for affordable and lasting oral solutions, Dr. Ashok Chandra's Pradham Dental is the one-stop platform.

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.