Price Analysis: Big Eyes Coin, Tron, And Ripple — How Much Will They Reach By Q1 2023?

While Tron (TRX) and Ripple (XRP) have experienced significant success and collaboration since their introduction, analysts believe Big Eyes Coin (BIG) will outperform them in the coming months. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) has seen incredible growth during phase 6 of the presale. This growth does not appear to be slowing down anytime soon. This article will outline the advantages of introducing the trending meme coin, Big Eyes Coin (BIG), to your portfolio.

Tron (TRX)

Tron (TRX) is a cryptocurrency primarily concerned with developing infrastructure for a decentralized internet. TRX, created by Justin Sun, one of the most significant figures in the blockchain field, serves as a platform for users to construct applications and decentralized autonomous organizations.

When Tron (TRX) originally appeared, it was chastised for stealing Ethereum's technology and whitepaper. However, Tron has recently improved its offering and is now regarded as a legitimate project. In truth, Justin Sun purchased BitTorrent, a P2P file-sharing tool, to add to the Tron (TRX) ecosystem to improve credibility.

Tron's (TRX) current price remains 14th on the list of leading cryptocurrencies by market capitalization. However, because Tron (TRX) is still much below its top, analysts anticipate no significant rebound in the next months. With its price volatility and unexpected movement, investors are looking for alternatives since Tron (TRX) may not be the ideal investment in their portfolio.

Ripple (XRP)

Ripple (XRP) has shown greater lows with each liquidation from June 13th, 2022. This implies to investors and analysts that Ripple (XRP) may be restricted to a large range for several weeks. Ripple (XRP) had dropped 35% at the beginning of November, while it had recovered some of its losses within 24 hours of the announcement of the US CPI-induced relief rally.

Looking at the weekly chart of Ripple (XRP), price action indicates that Ripple (XRP) is trading below a long-term lowering resistance line that began in April 2021. It also reveals that Ripple (XRP) attempted four times to recover before reaching a low of $0.28. However, the Ripple (XRP) RSI is encouraging for investors, as the bullish divergence trend line stays unchanged.This is why investors are waiting for Ripple (XRP) to either break through the $0.58 resistance level or the $032 support level. Ripple (XRP) is now trading at $0.36; whatever happens next will most likely influence the price projection.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG)

Big Eyes Coin has raised a substantial amount of money by providing top ten NFTs, ocean-saving humanitarian contributions, and an active community of cat lovers. According to the Big Eyes website, the meme coin will result in a plethora of endearing digital products with significant commercial potential. Big Eyes (BIG) is a platform that puts its users first and gives them the power to make choices that have an impact on the ecosystem.

The real-world use of Big Eyes' token utility is another key feature. The Big Eyes crew is committed to supporting charitable causes worldwide, focusing on the oceans of our planet. The Big Eyes fanbase acknowledged this value throughout the token presale period. Big Eyes has given to numerous charity organizations over this time.

Big Eyes' most recent charitable donation was to the foundation that plants fruit trees known as (FTPF). The goal of this group is to lower carbon dioxide emissions into the atmosphere. This objective was started by FTPF, which annually plants hundreds of trees. The foundation will be able to plant 18 billion trees worldwide thanks to the Big Eyes grant.

Big Eyes is a brand-new cryptocurrency venture that prioritizes security, openness, and token utility inside its ecosystem. These are crucial traits that guarantee the token will increase in value.

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.