 Pump or Dump? What Is Next Big Crypto For 2024

Pump or Dump? What Is Next Big Crypto For 2024

Pump or Dump? What Is Next Big Crypto For 2024


In 2024, the cryptocurrency market is experiencing significant developments. January saw the approval of a Bitcoin Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF), expected to attract substantial institutional investment and bring stability to the volatile market. The Federal Reserve's dovish stance, with planned interest rate cuts until 2026, is likely to increase the attractiveness of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin. April marks Bitcoin's fourth halving event, historically leading to price surges due to reduced supply. The EU is implementing the Markets in Crypto-assets Law (MiCA), enhancing investor protection and financial stability. The U.S. elections in November could significantly impact crypto regulations and policies. Additionally, the ongoing legal case between Ripple and the SEC continues to hold the market's attention, with Ripple's IPO anticipated in 2024.

Solana (SOL), Osmosis (OSMO), Cosmos (ATOM), Polygon (MATIC), Render (RNDR), and Scapesmania are currently experiencing varied market movements, with some showing signs of 'pump' or 'dump' trends. Which one of the above-mentioned coins can become the next big cryptocurrency? That's what we're here to find out. 

Potential Next Big Crypto For 2024

  • ScapesMania: Newcomer with strong presale interest and gaming focus.
  • Solana (SOL): Rapid growth with potential for reclaiming highs.
  • Osmosis (OSMO): Significant trading surge, indicating rising interest.
  • Cosmos (ATOM): Stable and innovative, with a positive outlook.
  • Polygon (MATIC): Potential bank partnership could boost performance.
  • Render (RNDR): Fluctuating market presence, with growth potential.

ScapesMania: A Newcomer to the Crypto Scene

ScapesMania is a one-of-a-kind gaming ecosystem, where crypto-savvy audiences join forces with the vibrant community of casual players, paving the way to substantial growth. The ScapesMania community is buzzing with enthusiasm, which is reflected in more than $3,680,000 raised from crowd/retail contributions to date.

Empowering Holders

ScapesMania ensures participants get precisely what they desire: gamers enjoy their favorite pastime, while crypto enthusiasts can leverage the ecosystem's performance and shape its future through DAO, all without engaging in gameplay.

Furthermore, acquiring ScapesMania tokens unlocks extra perks. By joining the presale, you can access bonuses totaling up to 107%. You can also earn referral rewards by introducing ScapesMania to your friends. Plus, holders can participate in token buyback & burn events as well as staking.

Verified Excellence

ScapesMania's smart contract has successfully undergone scrutiny from leading security-ranking companies, providing peace of mind for holders.

Behind ScapesMania is an award-winning team that secured a prestigious grant from a prominent player in the blockchain industry. The team is constantly engaging with a flourishing community of over 60K followers.

Potential for Expansion

ScapesMania is part of the massive $376 billion gaming industry, and its growth potential is fueled by this booming market.

Already featured on major tracking platforms, ScapesMania is expected to hit major exchanges soon, with negotiations currently underway. After its debut on exchange platforms, holders can expect greater liquidity and easier access to trade.

ScapeMania’s Prospects

ScapesMania tokens are currently a steal, priced at just $0.00621 per coin during the presale. As the last sales stage price is set at $0.01, early adopters could potentially be looking at a 1.6 return after the ScapesMania presale concludes.

The innovative core concept, robust tokenomics, stage bonuses, and benefits for holders have the potential to further increase the project's value. Now could be the best moment to become part of the community of ScapesMania holders.

Solana (SOL): Aiming for a Historic Rebound

Solana (SOL) has experienced a remarkable journey, with a nearly 1000% growth in 2023, positioning itself as a top performer in the crypto space. Despite this impressive growth, it has faced significant corrections, raising questions about its ability to reclaim its all-time high of $259 in 2024.

The price trajectory of Solana (SOL) has been a rollercoaster, with rapid growth followed by stark corrections. The community is eagerly watching to see if it can overcome these challenges and reach new heights.

The future of Solana (SOL) is a blend of optimism and caution. While its past performance has shown incredible peaks, the road ahead is uncertain. The potential for reclaiming its all-time high exists, but it must navigate through market volatility and competition.

Osmosis (OSMO): Surging in the Cosmos Ecosystem

Osmosis (OSMO) has hit a significant milestone with $1 billion in monthly volume, indicating a surge in interest within the Cosmos ecosystem. This achievement reflects its growing influence and the increasing activity on its platform.

The native token Osmosis (OSMO) has seen a substantial surge, trading around $1.7, up 130% over the past 30 days. This increase is a testament to the heightened activity and interest in the platform.

Looking ahead, Osmosis (OSMO) seems poised for further growth, driven by its recent achievements and increasing interest. However, it must continue to innovate and maintain its momentum amidst a competitive and ever-evolving market.

Cosmos (ATOM): Celebrating Stability and Growth

Cosmos (ATOM) is celebrated for its contribution to fostering a positive workplace culture and innovation in the crypto space. As it marks six years of operation, it stands as a testament to resilience and forward-thinking.

Cosmos (ATOM) market position and longevity suggest a stable and potentially growing trading value, reflecting its established presence in the industry.

The future for Cosmos (ATOM) looks promising, with a strong foundation and a commitment to innovation. However, as with any crypto asset, it faces the challenges of market fluctuations and the need to continuously adapt to new technologies and user needs.

Polygon (MATIC): Banking on New Partnerships

Polygon (MATIC) is generating optimism with the tease of a major bank partnership, hinting at greater institutional adoption. This move has sparked hopes for an explosive resurgence in its value.

Despite positive developments, Polygon (MATIC) recorded only an estimated 30% gain within 2023, lagging behind its competitors. However, analysts have tipped Polygon (MATIC) for a strong performance in 2024.

The teased bank partnership and potential institutional adoption could lead to a significant price impact for Polygon (MATIC). However, the actual outcome will depend on the details of the partnership and the broader market response.

Render (RNDR): Navigating Market Fluctuations

Render (RNDR) has seen a fluctuating journey, with its price experiencing significant drops and recoveries. It operates as an ERC-20 utility token within a unique ecosystem, leveraging GPU technology for realistic visual effects.

Render (RNDR) price has been trading in a closed range, with recent bullish momentum indicating a potential breakout. However, it has faced rejections and consolidated ranges, reflecting the market's volatility.

The future for Render (RNDR) looks cautiously optimistic, with potential for growth if it can maintain its momentum and continue to innovate. However, it faces the usual risks of market volatility and technological shifts that could impact its trajectory.

Conclusion

The cryptocurrency market in 2024 is marked by significant developments and shifts. The approval of a Bitcoin ETF in January has set the stage for increased institutional investment, potentially stabilizing the market. The Federal Reserve's interest rate cuts are expected to enhance the appeal of cryptocurrencies, particularly Bitcoin. The fourth Bitcoin halving in April, reducing mining rewards, is likely to lead to price surges due to increased scarcity. The EU's implementation of MiCA aims to provide a more secure and stable environment for crypto investments. The U.S. elections in November are anticipated to have a considerable impact on crypto regulations and policies. Ripple's ongoing legal battle with the SEC and its expected IPO in 2024 are also key factors influencing the market.

Amidst these developments, there’s a project that shows incredible promise and a fair amount of potential. That’s ScapesMania. The innovative gaming ecosystem boasts impressive fundamentals and recently made a few moves that position it as one of the most promising contenders in the crypto market.

Disclaimer: This article is part of sponsored content programme. The Tribune is not responsible for the content including the data in the text and has no role in its selection.

