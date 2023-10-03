 PureVPN opens doors to ICC World Cup for global viewers : The Tribune India

All set to kick off in Ahmedabad on October 5, the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 is easily the most highly anticipated sporting event of the year. With 10 of the best teams promising to bring their A-game to the heartland of cricket itself, this grand event is going to be bigger and better than ever before. The cricket fever is at an all-time high, with fans eagerly waiting to see if powerhouses like India and England will take the trophy home or if one of the dark horses will make their mark and win the title.

It is also important to note that the ICC Cricket World Cup will feature 48 matches - each of which is bound to keep cricket fans on the edge of their seats. Needless to say, being there in the stadium and watching it all unfold will be an experience like no other. The crowd's energy, the thrill of each play, and that sense of unity among fans can create a truly unforgettable experience.

But for those who can't make it to the stadiums, streaming platforms like Disney+ Hotstar are the go-to for catching all the action. The streaming service has the telecasting rights for all matches in India. However, accessing it from certain regions could be difficult - and that's where PureVPN steps in as a game-changer.

With a global network of servers, PureVPN is your best choice for streaming the ICC Cricket World Cup. It not only allows users to bypass regional restrictions but also ensures a secure and uninterrupted streaming experience for users worldwide.

Here’s how you can watch the upcoming cricket matches with PureVPN regardless of where you are.

Step 1: Subscribe to PureVPN

Make this World Cup season even more memorable by watching each match from the comfort of your living room. However, to kickstart your streaming journey, you will first need to subscribe to PureVPN.

The process is rather straightforward. All you need to do is visit the PureVPN website and take a look at the various subscription plans offered by the service provider. Once you have selected your desired plan, fill out the required fields and sign up.

Step 2: Download the PureVPN app

Gone are the days when you had to spend hours in front of the television to catch every World Cup moment. Now, you can also stream the intense matches on your smartphone, computer, or tablet. So, once you have subscribed to PureVPN, make sure to download the app on your device and watch your favorite teams go toe-to-toe in the stadium.

It is also worth mentioning that PureVPN offers dedicated apps for Windows PC, Mac, Android, iOS, and Apple TV, among others.

Step 3: Connect to the Indian server

This is the most crucial step. PureVPN offers a selection of secure VPN servers across 88+ locations. However, if you want to unlock Disney+ Hotstar in your region, you must connect to a VPN server in India.

With one click on your screen, you will be virtually transported to the heart of the cricketing action.

 

Step 4: Install the Disney+ Hotstar application

If you don’t have the app for Disney+ Hotstar installed on your device, head over to the Play Store or App Store to download it. Once the installation process is complete, sign up for the streaming service and gain access to every action-packed moment of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

Step 5: Enjoy the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 live

Now that you're virtually in India, thanks to PureVPN, let's dive into the action. Open up the Disney+ Hotstar app and enjoy every moment of the live ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, no matter where you are in the world.

In a nutshell, the latest edition of the ICC Cricket World Cup is not to be missed. With 48 matches in the pipeline and 10 formidable teams competing for the trophy, this cricket season will be one for the books.

Since the tournament is taking place in India, PureVPN opens up a world of possibilities for cricket fans worldwide to catch every thrilling moment of the grand event. It makes sure you're right in the heart of the action. No more missing out on those game-changing moments. With their easy-to-use setup and a global network of servers, it's like having a front-row seat to cricketing history.

 

 

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.

