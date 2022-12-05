QR 678®  Hair Treatment-Cost & Advantages

Hair fall can usually appear in many varied forms, depending on what's causing it. It can happen suddenly or gradually and affect just your scalp or your entire body as well.

Some of the common symptoms of hair loss may include:

● Gradual thinning on top of the head. This is the most common type of hair loss, affecting people as they age. In men, hair often begins to recede at the hairline on the forehead. Women typically have a broadening of the part in their hair. An increasingly common hair loss pattern in older women is a receding hairline (frontal fibrosing alopecia).

● Circular or patchy bald spots. Some people lose hair in circular or patchy bald spots on the scalp, beard, or eyebrows. Your skin may gradually become itchy or painful before the hair falls out.

● Sudden loosening or thinning of hair. A physical or emotional shock can cause hair to loosen. Handfuls of hair may come out when combing or washing your hair or even after gentle tugging. This type of hair loss usually causes overall hair thinning but is temporary.

● Full-body hair loss. Some conditions and medical treatments, such as chemotherapy for cancer, can result in the loss of hair all over your body. The hair usually grows back.

● Patches of scaling that spread over the scalp. This is a sign of ringworm. It may be accompanied by broken hair, redness, swelling, and, at times, oozing.

To treat this problem of hair fall, Dr. Debraj Shome of The Esthetic Clinics discovered QR 678®, which is a non-invasive and non-surgical hair growth therapy. QR 678® hair treatment is affordable and people of all age groups can get the treatment done.

About QR 678®

Dr. Debraj Shome, facial plastic, and cosmetic surgeon invented a new solution to hair loss with a natural, proven, and non-invasive approach. QR 678® is a proprietary, first-in-class hair fall and hair regrowth therapy, which has revolutionized the treatment of hair fall.

The therapy was invented by Dr. Debraj Shome who is a Clinical Scientist and Leader of the R&D Team, QR 678®, and Dr. Rinky Kapoor. Dr. Debraj Shome and Dr. Rinky Kapoor are celebrity cosmetic surgeons from India and co-founders of The Esthetic Clinics which is a chain of world-class dermatology and plastic surgery centers located in various cities in India.

While conducting the research, they observed that male pattern baldness, known as Androgenic Alopecia characterized by progressive hair loss in men is growing at a rampant rate of 58% aged 30-50 years which initiated their urge to research and find a solution to this cosmetic issue leading to the invention of QR 678®. The QR 678® hair treatment cost varies from INR 8000 to INR 12,000 per session.

The therapy helps to curb hair fall and increase the thickness, number, and density of existing hair follicles, offering greater hair coverage to the ones with Alopecia. They also ran comparative trials between the QR 678® and PRP treatments with QR 678® hair treatment causing almost 300% better results than the PRP. The therapy also increases the uptake of traditional hair transplants by 50 percent.

QR 678® is a ‘Made in India’ product that has gained an international reputation for producing the most effective, efficient results faster than any other surgical and non-surgical hair regrowth treatment known today. The cost of QR 678® hair treatment is very minimal and anyone can afford it.

The therapy is now being utilized in top skin and hair clinics with key opinion leaders in 10+ countries. Even now the QR 678® hair growth therapy will be available through a chain of franchisees and distributors.

The Esthetic Clinics team remains the inventor and research and development team for the therapy. The cost of QR 678® hair treatment is quite less than a traditional hair transplant, and it is suitable for all age groups and genders.

Dr Sonam Ramrakhiani, Founder Srishti Skin Clinic said, “Women and hair loss - Many people think that hair loss only affects men. However, it is estimated that more than 50% of women do experience noticeable hair loss. The most significant cause of hair loss in women is female-pattern hair loss (FPHL). As a dermatologist, I aim to offer scientifically backed solutions that are proven and efficacious that can target chronic and intermittent hair concerns. QR678 is one such treatment that is US patented, India patented and FDA approved product. The treatment has a definite edge over PRP, as it is painless, simple and quick. My patients have seen marked improvement in hair density and girth of existing hair after 3 sessions. QR678 is the safest option available today for all hair related concerns”

QR 678® Advantages

● It is a non-invasive and non-surgical procedure.

● It does not have any side effects since it is a plant-based treatment.

● QR 678® hair treatment cost is 1/10th of any hair transplant which means it is a cost-effective procedure.

● It offers three times better results than PRP treatment.

● It is a quick and effective procedure as one session takes only about 15 minutes.

● QR 678® has a more than 90 percent success rate.

● Plant based

● No known side effects

● 300% better results than PRP

● regulatory approved in 10+ countries

● Available in 1000+ top skin and hair clinics in these countries

● 12+ clinical trial proving efficacy

● USA and Indian patent

What Is The Cost Of QR 678® Treatment?

Our hair is our crowning glory. Even when we notice the slightest amount of hair fall or thinning, we tend to worry. If you are worried and concerned about your thinning or bald patches, QR 678® hair treatment was developed just for you. The QR 678® treatment is a safe and effective cosmetic hair loss treatment that can restore your hair to its former glory. If you are worried about the cost of QR 678® hair treatment, then you shouldn’t be because it is quite affordable.

If you have decided to undergo QR 678® hair loss treatment, you must be eager to find out how much the cost of the procedure is. Hair loss treatment costs vary from patient to patient depending upon the extent of hair loss, and the number of sittings required for the treatment. You should be careful to choose a hair loss treatment that has been tried and tested in clinical trials and has proved safe and effective. QR 678® hair treatment is extremely affordable and varies between INR 8000 to INR 12,000 per session.

The Esthetic Clinics is a super specialized center for skin, hair care, and cosmetic treatments. The founders, Dr. Debraj Shome and Dr. Rinky Kapoor are very well-known aesthetic specialists, with several accomplishments to their names. Hair loss and balding can be a concerning problem for both men and women. If you have decided to address your hair loss problem, the QR 678® treatment at The Esthetic Clinics is your best option.

