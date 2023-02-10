 Quality is our USP and success secret: says Satish Jaiswal, founder of Jaiswal Furniture : The Tribune India

Quality is our USP and success secret: says Satish Jaiswal, founder of Jaiswal Furniture

Entrepreneurship is essentially the act of creating, organizing, and running a new firm in order to earn profit while taking on financial risk. Satish Kumar Jaiswal, CEO and creator of Jaiswal Furniture, is one of the country's most prominent young entrepreneurs, having attained success at the startlingly early age of 20.

Satish Kumar Jaiswal was born on March 8, 2004, in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, into a business-owning family. The father had a furniture business. As a result, Satish's father had a tremendous effect on him from an early age, and as he grew older, he began to demonstrate an unusual zeal for business. He opted not to obtain a job when he reached 20 and instead pursued a business career.

Furniture is used for storage or to maintain goods at an appropriate working height (e.g., cupboards, shelves, and drawers). Furniture may be seen as both decorative art and a work of design. The furniture is organized to allow for simple mobility in order to make the most of the restricted area. As a consequence, the area surrounding furniture is just as important as its design. As a result, furniture in house design functions as a practical and circulatory feature. Interior designers utilize furniture to create an attractive sense of order. Hence furniture serves as a necessity in today’s world.

Product customization is crucial because it provides customers a sense of engagement in the manufacturing process. They have the option of selecting the desired product features, colors, and even design. As a result, individuals believe they are receiving something exceptional. Unlike setup, customization necessitates the use of code, which results in considerable modifications to your core system. Developers must modify the program or write new code to enable it to do a task that it is now incapable of, and only a few experts in the area can provide you with it and make you feel comfortable. Satish is the finest at his job by providing best services to all his customers.

Satish had to battle hard in the early stages of his firm's business to find clients for his things. He owes much of his success to digital media, which has helped him increase brand recognition and, as a result, direct transactions.

He believes that in business, taking calculated risks is critical, and that one should be motivated to keep trying.

His advice to prospective young entrepreneurs is to prioritize fieldwork above study since he feels that getting their hands dirty will educate them far more than studying a book. He also teaches young people to develop the habit of taking calculated risks since, in his opinion, tremendous achievement is impossible without it.

He sees a bright future for India's home décor market, which he believes would require high-quality, low-cost furniture tailored to client preferences. This hopeful young entrepreneur realized his ambition by starting a furniture manufacturing firm that produces high-quality, low-cost furniture that is tailored to each customer's specifications. Satish believes that his firm's USP has been quality, affordability, and personalization, which has led to its ascent in the Indian and worldwide markets, leading Satish Kumar Jaiswal, CEO of a company with more than one crore in sales.

