Recreating TV Serials moments in the video ‘Reality vs. TV Serials by Tena Jaiin creates madness on the internet with 9.4 Million views

YouTube channel ‘The Paayal Jain’ is presently the most-watched and popular channel entertaining the audiences with its funny and exclusive content. With their relatable topic choices, accents, gestures, and overall presentation, the sisters Paayal and Tena are among the greatest content creators, constantly rising to the top.

The humorous side of TV serials is shown in the video Reality vs. TV Serials. The characters and the Indian TV series are dominating all female viewers' minds. The Ekta Kapoor serials were able to keep us interested in the series for a considerable amount of time starting with the classic characters like Gopi Bahu, Kokila Ben, etc. “We grew up watching the innocent Gopi Bahu and the threatening Saas, aka Kokila Ben. Our childhood guilty pleasures are these TV shows. The drama, tears, and flipping of the hair conceal everything. So, we chose to recreate the amusing moments of the legendary TV serial characters to generate the same smile and share happiness, says Tena Jaiin"

To our wonders, the video quickly amassed 9.4 million views after becoming viral and inspiring a frenzy of joy and smiles. The concept of remembering the legendary TV characters while showing reality gave the video a worldwide sensation.

Let us tell you, the channel ‘The Paayal Jain’ currently marks 2.45 million subscribers with millions of views on each of their videos. Both sisters are incredibly talented actors who use their perfect acts to display their uniqueness. Tena Jaiin, Paayal's younger sister, collaborates with her on projects. Her unique expressions and cheerful, charming features draw the attention of the audience.

