Rhinox-USA Collaborates with WEPIT-Germany (WRW) to Launch Composite Pipes in India

The new collaboration between Rhinox and WEPIT Germany envisions revolutionising the plumbing sector of India by introducing sustainable multilayer composite pipes.

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], July 3: As a pioneer in creating sustainable and smart plumbing solutions, Rhinox has ruled the world with its stainless steel products. To create sustainable communities for future generations in India, it has currently announced the launch of multilayer composite pipes in collaboration with WEPIT Germany.

WEPIT Germany already has a strong network of partnerships. With a focus on discovering innovative technological developments for multilayer pipes, the company has recently partnered with Rhinox. This close cooperation with Rhinox intends to bring revolutionary American Precision Technology with SS pipes.

The new approach towards building multilayer composite pipes aims to generate real added value for customers. It envisions eliminating the daily problems people in India experience with plastic and GI plumbing.

The standalone objective of this collaboration is to make everyone aware of the advantages of stainless steel composite pipes.

Since stainless steel pipes are resistant to rust, corrosion, chemical leaching, etc., it delivers cleaner and fresher water to residential and commercial properties. Multilayer composite pipes made of stainless steel combine all these advantages.

In an interview, a Rhinox spokesperson stated, "Improved strength and durability of multilayer pipes can offer sought-after plumbing solutions. Thus, we think tying up with Europe's leading OEM manufacturer of multilayer composite pipes is the next leap for our company.

We aim to leverage their expertise and combine them into our offerings, thereby providing comprehensive SS multilayer composite piping solutions."

When asked about their company operations, WEPIT Germany (WRW)narrated, "We are one of the top five European companies offering multilayer composite piping solutions that have utmost flexibility to respond to our loyal customer's requirements.

We strive for strong partnerships to offer in-depth insight into our services. With our social, ethical, and sustainable practices, we hope this collaboration takes our name to a greater notch."

About Rhinox

Headquartered in Washington, the brand can offer reliable and economical plumbing solutions to everyone worldwide. The company is partnering with WEPIT-Germany to transform the plumbing sector of India by offering sustainable multilayer composite pipes.

https://rhinoxwepit.com/

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.