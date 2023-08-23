Roshan Lal and Rajni Sharma Receives patent for their innovative fire control technique

From Classroom to Innovation: Mr Roshan Lal and Rajni Sharma Patents State-of-the-Art Fire Control Method

Mr. Roshan Lal, a distinguished Senior Lecturer at the Government Senior Secondary School, Badhani, Pathankot along with his wife, Mrs. Rajni ,have recently been granted a patent by the Government of India for their groundbreaking fire control technique. Their newly patented technique has the capability to control fire eruptions in oil wells within a matter of minutes, marking a groundbreaking development in fire extinguishment methods.

The innovative technique, which is fully-automated, eco-friendly, and economically viable, represents a remarkable step forward in fire safety technology. Notably, this revolutionary method does not require the use of any harmful chemicals, making it safe for both the environment and human health. It is also versatile enough to control any type of fire effectively.

Expressing his gratitude, Mr. Roshan Lal stated, "I would like to thank Shri Harshvardhan, Former Minister of Science and Technology, and Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, Former Petroleum Minister, for their unwavering support and encouragement throughout our journey. Their belief in the importance of research and innovation has been instrumental in this achievement”.

Furthermore, Mr. Roshan Lal expressed his heartfelt appreciation to Shri Krishan Kumar, the Education Secretary Punjab, and Shri Harjot Singh Bains, Education Minister Punjab for their constant support, which has been instrumental in the successful development and recognition of their revolutionary technique.

Mr. Roshan Lal's passion for innovation and dedication to the education sector have been the driving forces behind his exceptional contributions to society. Prior to his recent achievement, he was honoured with the prestigious State Award for his outstanding contributions in the education sector, setting an example for his peers and students alike. He also secured second position at the Indian International Science Festival held in Lucknow in the year 2018.

His other two technologies have successfully undergone First Examination Report, with the first one focusing on controlling fires in oil depots, and the second addressing fire control in rail coaches. These innovations promise to bring about a paradigm shift in fire safety protocols, ensuring safe environments for both the oil industry and the railway sector. As the examination process progresses, the couple eagerly anticipates the widespread adoption of their innovative technique and its integration into fire safety practices worldwide.

