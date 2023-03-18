 Santander, HSBC & Deutsche Bank Likely To Serve Crypto Clients Following Crypto-Bank Fallouts – Filecoin, Big Eyes Coin & Polkadot Post Gains In Bullish Rally : The Tribune India

Several top global banks have expressed their willingness to connect with cryptocurrency firms following the collapse and takeover of US-based crypto-friendly banks, Silvergate Bank, Silicon Valley Bank, and Signature Bank last week, leaving multiple crypto companies and tech startups stranded and in search of new banking partners.

According to a memo, it was revealed that Digital Currency Group (DCG), the parent company of CoinDesk, had reached out to multiple globally recognized banks, with Santander, HSBC, and Deutsche Bank among the few that had shown interest in serving crypto clients. Details of the memo came parallel to the news that HSBC had bought over the UK arm of Silicon Valley Bank in a private acquisition for £1 ($1.2), a move that confirmed all customer deposits had been protected with no taxpayer cash involved.

The cryptocurrency industry was thrown into turmoil last week after a series of crypto-friendly bank closures rippled across the board, causing several currencies to plummet in prices. The back-to-back closures of Silvergate, Silicon Valley, and Signature banks sent the global cryptocurrency market capitalization spiralling down to a 3-month low of $912 billion after depositors withdrew billions of funds from the banks.

However, the recent developments surrounding the Silicon Valley Bank reignited confidence among investors sparking a rally in crypto prices, including that of Filecoin (FIL) and Polkadot (DOT), while Big Eyes Coin (BIG) was racing through its presale with new and exciting offers for buyers.

Filecoin – Rally Bolstered by FVM Launch

Filecoin (FIL), a decentralized cloud storage network created in 2017, posted a weekly gain of 10.73% after its price fell to a 30-day low of $4.71, prompted by heavy resistance by bears. A reversal of the market’s downward movement, however, caused a spike in Filecoin’s price to register a 7-day high of $7.56 before a downward correction to its current trading price of 6.53% while indicating an overnight growth of 4.62%.

The rally comes as Filecoin launched its own Virtual Machine (FVM), the final step in the “Filecoin Masterplan”, which will enable smart contracts as well as user programmability supportable while bringing in large-scale computation and unlocking open data economy for web3.

Polkadot – Price Reversal Indicates Rally to $7

Polkadot’s (DOT) price jumped by 1.31% in the last 24 hours to trade at $6.20, a clear reflection of the US authority's support for collapsed bank depositors and also due to a massive rally by Bitcoin at the top.

Given its current movement, where DOT has surged by 8.36% over the past week, experts are expecting Polkadot to trade at $7 in the coming days.

Big Eyes Coin – Buy and Spin to Win 300% More

Big Eyes Coin (BIG), a new ERC-20 meme token created on the Ethereum network, has been having a stellar run as its presale was declared the most successful presale in recent crypto history.

Now in stage 12, the cat-based meme token has so far raised $31.62 million in presale tokens, with a BIG token currently selling at $0.00049, a 390% increase from its presale launch price of $0.0001. The project will go live after stage 15 and reaches its target of $50 million presale tokens.

In its biggest offer to date, Big Eyes Coin has launched the vault PIN ‘300’. A buyer simply has to enter the ‘300’ PIN during a purchase of $100 or more worth of BIG presale tokens or Big Eyes Coin Loot Boxes and, in return, would receive 300% extra loot boxes. The PIN is a very limited offer as the presale is moving fast and ends in another three stages.

Big Eyes Coin Loot Boxes can be earned as a reward or paid for with real money and feature the Saver Tin, Cute Box, Kitty Vault, Super Saiyan Box, and Excali-Paw Master Chest, each carrying a maximum price of $500, $5000, $25,000, $100,000, and $1,000,000 worth of BIG tokens respectively.

The loot box results are always random, and BIG buyers are assured of not losing any money as they will always get their money back if the loot box does not spin in their favour.

 

 

Find out more about Big Eyes Coin (BIG):

Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL

 

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.

 

