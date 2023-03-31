 SEC Chairman Gary Gensler Summoned By U.S Lawmakers, Signuptoken.com: A New Opportunity : The Tribune India

After crypto has received repeated waves of tough love from the SEC, U.S. lawmakers have decided to summon Chairman Gary Gensler to gauge if strict action against the digital asset industry is genuinely warranted.

Gary Gensler will testify before the House Financial Services Committee for the first time. This was confirmed by Representative Patrick McHenry in an interview, stating that the SEC chief will have to face questions on the 18th of April over his approach to the cryptocurrency market.

While the SEC has a certain level of authority over financial markets, the House Financial Services Committee has complete jurisdiction over every part of the U.S. financial services sector and possesses direct oversight over the SEC.

Gary Gensler’s approach has alarmed many politicians and business leaders, who fear that crypto firms may shift their interest abroad if U.S. regulation continues to be too harsh.

Stakeholders in the crypto industry even believe the level of action could affect the 2024 election. Crypto Lobbyists see Gensler’s push to comply with securities laws as a scaffold for financial innovation.

A week into March 2023, when a sentiment of dissatisfaction hung in the air – demonstrated by crypto giants threatening to move their business elsewhere – Gary Gensler didn’t back up from his stance and enforced the need for compliance for the whole digital asset industry.

The agency headed by the SEC chairman pursued an aggressive, near-hostile course of action against the crypto market especially after the FTX scandal. Since then, the SEC has filed heavy litigation against Genesis Global Capital, Kraken, and Gemini trust for offering unregistered securities to investors.

Currently, Ripple is under regulatory fire from the SEC, claiming that the company has falsely advertised its cryptocurrency as a security. Ripple maintains that its product is an investible asset like stocks or bonds and therefore, a security.

Whatever the result this summons may have, the U.S. will have to compete with Europe – which is enacting new legislation for crypto like MiCA – to maintain its strength as an economic hub.

Signuptoken.com Reaches 2,000 Email Sign-Ups And Aims For Much More

 

Do you want to invest in a cryptocurrency just by registering your email?

Believe it or not, Signuptoken.com is offering just that, promising to go live with its token once it reaches 1 million email sign-ups.

This token is different from others in the sense that it has not opted for a presale, which is usually how new cryptocurrencies market themselves.

Signuptoken.com’s initiative is moving fast, having garnered 2,000 email signups. Make sure to not miss out on this opportunity!

In conclusion, it is important to conduct your research before investing. Consulting a financial advisor or an experienced trader is always a great way to decide if you want to invest in the assets you hear of repeatedly on news outlets.

 

Get Started With Signuptoken.com:

Website: https://www.signuptoken.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/_SignUpToken_

Telegram: https://t.me/SignUpToken

 

 

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.

 

 

