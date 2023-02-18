Sensa Health Reviews - Legit Mental Health Support App for Stress or Anxiety Support?

A healthy diet, sleep, regular workouts, and proper hydration can support physical health. Studies show that most adults have mental health issues. Unfortunately, most people pay little to no attention to their mental health. Numerous programs and techniques nurture and enhance mental health. Meditation, involving a therapist, journaling, and confiding in a friend may alleviate mental issues.

Multiple health apps provide the tools, support, and activities that help you manage stress. Some are practical and effective, while others are impractical and too involving.

Sensa is an innovative mobile app consumers can use at their own pace that may benefit their mental health. How does it work? Does Sensa diagnose mental issues? Who can benefit from using it?

What is the Sensa Health App?

Sensa is a user-friendly app on Google Play or the Apple Store. It is interactive and can help you overcome habits that cause you stress. Similarly, it provides several activities designed to help you manage stress, depression, and anxiety healthily. You can use it to get mental health support that's built on the concept of (CBT) or Cognitive Behavioral Therapy and is evaluated consistently by professional behavioral therapists.

Sensa offers activities, techniques, and motivational tools you practice daily to enhance your mental and physical well-being. The app is based on research and therapy techniques and offers science-based interventions.

According to Sensa proponents, the app can help users monitor and manage several areas of mental health issues. It is interactive and user-friendly, and the Sensa App can improve engagement in treatment plans.

Sensa is a CBT (Cognitive Behavioral Therapy) journaling app that can aid the user in managing stress, mild anxiety, and acute stress. Users can personalize the app to fit their needs. Additionally, three subscription plans are available, and customers can choose one that meets their budget.

How Does Sensa App Work?

The Sensa app utilizes the science of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy to manage various mental health issues. The approach is science-based and designed to help users identify and alter destructive thought patterns that may negatively influence mental health.

The effects of Covid-19 and the high cost of living have increased the stress levels of most adults. Without proper management, negative thoughts can result in severe depression or suicide. Sensa seeks to identify and alter faulty emotions with realistic/objective thoughts.

Sensa can help users create healthy habits that support mental health. Daily tasks, guidance, and activities practically train users to manage their emotions, moods, and thoughts. It can aid consumers in forming new and healthy behaviors in all aspects of their life.

The Sensa app does not just address mental health. The creator states that specific issues like diet and physical activity can influence your mental health. The app comprises various lessons and activities that support healthy eating and regular workouts.

Sensa has a practical mood and activity tracker to help you monitor your emotions daily. The user can log in and write their feelings at any time. All the lessons are self-paced and customizable. The app seeks to help users better understand their behaviors, emotions, and thoughts.

The Sensa app contains four pages: the main screen, activities, mood journals, and user profile.

Main Screen – Users can access the journal entries, mood check-in, CBT lessons, and activities on this screen. All the lessons are customizable and hence easy to follow. Daily activities/assignments include an easy quiz, and reading lessons, among other interactive activities.

Quick Relief Section – This exclusive section comprises tasks, deep breathing methods, and grounding activities to manage anxiety.

Activities – This section has tasks from various training categories, including mindfulness, physical exercise, health, and relaxation. There are multiple fun activities to choose including Deep Breathing, Walk Around the Block, and Taking a Break Every Hour. Sensa's creator claims that the choice of activities makes the therapy sessions practical, fun, and effective.

Mood Journals – This section comprises a customized calendar with various colors to indicate your moods. For example, yellow represents very good moods, while black represents bad ones. You can tap on any day in the journal to discover your mental state from several days or weeks ago. The user can reread past entries by tapping on any day. The mood journal aids the user in tracking their emotions. Consequently, it may help users to identify triggers that give them bad moods.

User Profile – The user enters their personal details in this screen section.

How to Use the Sensa Health App

Sensa app developer recommends signing up and paying for the app from their official website. Below is a step-by-step explanation of how to use it:

Fill in the short quiz on depression, anxiety, and stress. The quiz helps the users to determine their goals for the program.

The app generates a specific symptom summary based on the answers you provide. Sensa provides the way forward to help you manage your mental health.

Purchase the payment plan that best meets your budget and needs

Create an account using your email. You must also set a password for your account

Download the app on the Apple App store or Google Play Store

Check in the moods and view the activities that Sensa chooses for you

Sensa’s Individual Plan

The Sensa app lessons take a minimum of ten minutes to complete. However, the daily activities may vary. Also, the app has zero audio and video lessons.

The Sensa app generates a personalized treatment plan based on your goals in the signup process. Still, without selecting your subscription plan, it may not be easy to assess the accuracy of therapy procedures. Also, the Sensa app does not allow users to change their objectives or preferences.

About the Sensa App

Inno Diet UAB Company is the creator of Sensa and other health apps, including Fitter and Cardi Health. The developers are US-based behavioral psychologists. Unlike similar apps, Sensa combines all aspects of mental and physical health.

Who can Use Sensa App?

Stress, anxiety, and depression can affect your physical and mental well-being. Unmanaged stress leads to emotional eating disorders, obesity, sleep issues, and other health conditions. The Sensa app is designed to help users to take control of their feelings leading to a happy and more fulfilling life.

The Sensa app is affordable and cost-effective compared to physical visits to a therapist. It is thus ideal for people looking to augment their mental health but has inadequate money to pay therapists or mental health coach. The creator claims that utilizing the Sensa app may manage stress, ADHD, procrastination tendencies, and social anxiety, among other mental issues.

The Sensa app is also perfect for users that require online therapy because it is discreet. Some people feel insecure physically sharing their health issues with a therapist and other psychologists. The Sensa App provides online therapy for anyone looking to take charge of their thoughts/ emotions discreetly.

Sensa App Features and Benefits

There are hundreds of mental health fitness apps. The Sensa app has various unique features that make it stand out among competitors. These include:

Cognitive Behavior Therapy Approach

CBT is a therapy technique that is well-researched and effective in managing numerous health problems. The foundation of the Sensa mobile app is to aid the user in identifying emotional triggers that cause stress, ADHD, procrastination, and stress. The app provides lessons and activities that replace negative thoughts with healthy habits.

CBT proponents argue that the mind can rectify specific thoughts that stimulate negative emotions. For example, stress can trigger certain eating disorders leading to weight gain. CBT seeks to alleviate stress hence eliminating emotional eating and thus curbing obesity.

The Sensa app can aid users in managing emotions and controlling mental health problems. Consequently, it can give users a more positive outlook, leading to better physical and psychological well-being.

Various Activities

Most mental health apps have few activities. The Sensa app provides numerous actions users can incorporate into their daily lives. Additionally, stress-free and self-care activities aid the user in improving mental health effectively.

Each activity has different categories: physical, mindfulness, health, and relaxation. Sensa developer claims that daily activities can aid the user in developing a positive habit that supports physical and mental health.

The Sensa health app can help users to exercise regularly and eat healthily. Consequently, it may improve moods, fitness levels, cognition, digestion, and overall well-being.

The Sensa app provides various mindfulness activities, including deep breathing techniques and meditation. Numerous studies show that mindfulness may augment psychological health and give users a sense of achievement.

Sensa’s relaxation activities can help users relax and enjoy better sleep and support the growth of positive daily habits that augment mental health.

Mood Journal

How often does your mood change? It is essential to keep track of your moods to identify triggers that elicit certain attitudes. Mood tracking and journaling are features of the Sensa app available when you opt for the monthly subscription. There are different colors to represent certain moods.

The journaling and mood-tracking features can help users to modify their behavior. Some people may discover their mood changes during certain times of the day. Thus, it becomes easy to manage emotions at that particular time.

Journaling is an effective method of communication. It is a "talking therapy" that allows users to let go of certain emotions. The mood journal can help users to release feelings and bad thoughts, thus augmenting overall mental health.

Assessments

A good health app should give users a chance to assess their progress. The Sensa health app offers weekly assessments (DASS-21 Assessment) that aid users in measuring their depression/anxiety levels. The once-a-week evaluations also enable the consumers to track their progress.

Sensa Health App’s Pros and Cons Pros:

User-friendly

Offers three subscription plans

Has various activities

Helps users assess their progress

Includes mood trackers

Ideal for all adults

Discreet

May help manage mental health issues such as depression, acute stress, and procrastination

Cons:

Requires a lot of reading as there are no audio or video lessons

Paid app

What Services Does Sensa Mobile App Offer?

The Sensa App provides customers with tools that support mental health. It can aid users in fighting various mental issues, including:

Stress/Anxiety

ADHD

Burnout

Fatigue

Social Anxiety

Procrastination

Self-esteem

Pricing

Sensa Mobile App is available only via the official Mental Health Solutions UAB website. You can download the app via the Google Play Store and Apple Store. There are three subscription plans available to suit your budget. After payment is completed, the website redirects the user to download the app, create an account, and get started.

Final Thoughts

Sensa is a mental health and mobile fitness application that offers solutions to mental health issues within one to three months. It features various activities and techniques to improve the user's psychological and physical health. The app is customizable, allowing users to work at their own pace. Similarly, it offers multiple activities that users can integrate into their daily routines. Additionally, Sensa caters to various mental health conditions, including ADHD, stress, depression, burnout, and chronic fatigue. The paid app has zero videos and audio lessons. Consumers can choose from the three Sensa App subscription plans offered.

