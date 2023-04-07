Singaporeans Embrace Cryptocurrency With Over 40% Ownership, Big Eyes Coin NFT Collection In High Demand

Singaporeans continue to demonstrate a strong interest in cryptocurrencies, with 43% of respondents owning some form of digital asset, according to a survey conducted by Independent Reserve.

This figure represents a slight increase from last year's survey, which reported a 40% ownership rate. The survey, which gathered responses from 1,500 participants, reveals that investors in Singapore are drawn to cryptocurrencies for a variety of reasons, with diversification being the primary motivation. A significant majority (77%) of respondents reported investing in multiple cryptocurrency assets.

The survey also highlighted a growing awareness of cryptocurrencies among Singaporeans, with 91% of respondents indicating that they were aware of digital assets. Of those who were aware, 54% entered the market to diversify their portfolios. Interestingly, a significant number of investors were influenced by their friends and family members to invest in cryptocurrencies.

Long-term investors reported being satisfied with their cryptocurrency holdings, with 72% indicating that they would recommend digital assets to others. However, short-term investors did not fare as well, with 40% reporting losses on their portfolios.

While other Southeast Asian countries such as Japan and Thailand have taken a more lenient approach to regulate the cryptocurrency market, Singapore has implemented stricter measures. Over the last decade, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has been cautioning residents and businesses about the high-risk nature of cryptocurrency investments.

In 2017, MAS reinforced the need for Initial Coin Offerings (ICOs) to comply with securities laws if the underlying token was structured as a security. The regulator issued another warning at the end of the year after Bitcoin's price had surged.

In 2022, MAS further tightened restrictions on cryptocurrency marketing, prohibiting advertising in public areas. Despite these regulatory measures, Singaporeans' interest in digital assets appears to be growing, according to the survey.

