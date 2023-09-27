Singer Sonu Nigam add sparkle at motivational speaker Dr. Vivek Bindra's event

New Delhi (India), September 26

Dr. Vivek Bindra organized an "Entrepreneurs Launchpad" program in Delhi's Indira Gandhi Stadium. In which many well-known celebrities and business personalities from the country were seen. As the end of the first day, there was a fantastic concert by the famous Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam. Lasting for two hours, in this concert, Sonu Nigam, along with his entire band, sang one super-hit song after another, impressing the entire Indira Gandhi Stadium with his melodious voice. He added a touch of magic to those songs and compelled the thousands of people present there to dance and groove.

Sonu Nigam's performance served as a source of positivity for aspiring entrepreneurs who came to learn from the business gurus. Dr. Vivek Bindra organized this program to better explain business and entrepreneurship to people from all over the country, and thousands of people participated. The aim of this program was to encourage people towards the field of business. Many social media influencers from the country attended this "Entrepreneurs Launchpad" program. But many well-known individuals were also present to provide tips related to business and life coaching to the people. Bollywood actor Sunil Shetty, along with Vivek Oberoi, as well as the country's two most famous teachers, Avadh Ojha Sir and Khan Sir, were also part of this program.

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.

