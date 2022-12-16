Snow At-Home Teeth Whitening Kit – Get Brighter and Whiter Teeth At Home in 9 Minutes!

The Snow At-Home Teeth Whitening Kit is a system that uses a specialized serum and an LED light to help consumers improve the appearance of their teeth. The kit requires just 9 minutes of the user's day to get the support they need, though the treatment is safe for up to 30 minutes a day to get the maximum brightness.

What is the Snow At-Home Teeth Whitening Kit?

Everyone wants to look their best for their workday, a date, or a special event, and nothing sets the tone like white teeth. Unfortunately, there are a lot of ways that teeth can become yellowed with exposure to wine, tobacco, and more. That's why so many dentists offer elective whitening services.

Unfortunately, coordinating with a dentist's office can put a lot of pressure on someone's schedule, and everyone doesn't have the option to get these services during daytime hours. At-home kits can be challenging to use for some consumers, but the creators at Snow wanted to make it possible to get professional results in the comfort of the home. That's what users get from the dentist-formulated At-Home Teeth Whitening Kit.

Every Snow At-Home Teeth Whitening Kit includes:

● Three wands with built-in applicators and teeth whitening serum.

● An LED mouthpiece that speeds up the whitening process.

● An extra whitening serum wand.

To date, Snow has sold over a million teeth whitening kits, making it easier to get the best whiteness that still looks natural and inviting. The brand has been used by celebrities and non-celebrities alike, and everything is arranged in an affordable way for all budgets. Plus, the creators offer payment plans to ensure anyone can get it.

Snow Whitening Kit: The Products

The Snow Whitening Kit is set up so that users only need two main products – the serum and the mouthpiece. While users can choose a toothpaste by Snow for the best brightening power, they can use any toothpaste to get the results.

Whitening Serum

The whitening serum is why this entire system works in the first place. With the serum, users coat their teeth with a substance that reacts to the exposure to blue light from the LED device, ensuring the brightening necessary. The whitening serum will last up to two years on the shelf when stored properly.

LED Mouthpiece

The LED mouthpiece is the second major component of the teeth whitening system. This device allows users to expose their teeth to blue and red light, which is known to kill off toxic bacteria and improve brightness.

Consumers will need to rinse the mouthpiece between uses to keep it clean. If the mouthpiece is exceedingly messy, washing it with hand soap is necessary. Always dry it off between uses and store it in the included holder.

Wireless Whitening Kit

With all of these benefits of the whitening kit, consumers will also get a wireless whitening kit. The creators note that this system is the most advanced version of their whitening method and is available in many colors.

Unlike the original kit, consumers can whiten their teeth with a hands-free device. They won't even have to connect with an app on their smartphone. This whitening kit's power can eradicate coffee, wine, and tea stains from the teeth within just a few minutes, and it is even powerful enough to brighten teeth that have been yellowed by smoking.

Within the first use of this wireless kit, users will experience 97% more brightness, and it is entirely safe for enamel.

Using the Snow At-Home Teeth Whitening Kit

While consumers who whiten their teeth at a dentist's office have many steps, the Snow At-Home Teeth Whitening Kit only takes four steps to get the best whitening possible. The first step doesn't use the kit because they must properly prep their teeth for the treatment. Users start by brushing their teeth with circular motions for two minutes. When the user is done brushing, they should floss and rinse.

The next step is to apply the serum. This kit allows users to paint the serum onto the teeth, coating them entirely in preparation for the LED exposure. There's no right or wrong way to apply the serum as long as each tooth is completely covered.

As soon as the user applies the serum, they will need to plug the LED light into the mouthpiece. Once the mouthpiece is in, the user will need to maintain light exposure to the teeth for 10-30 minutes. Users can base the length of time on how much whiter they want their teeth to be.

When the user is done treating their teeth, they can unplug the device and take the light out of their mouth. Users should rinse their light after use, and they will need to swish water in their mouth to get rid of any excess serum.

Buying a Snow At-Home Teeth Whitening Kit

While there are many teeth whitening sets online nowadays, consumers who want to get the most out of Snow should order from the official website. They can order up to 4 kits in one package, though they may also be able to sign up for a subscription for regular shipments.

The options include:

● Buy one kit for $149

● Buy two kits for $250

● Buy four kits for $499

All of these orders come with a 60-day money-back guarantee. Consumers can also activate Snow's 5-year warranty for the LED mouthpiece by visiting https://trysnow.com/warranty.

The Money-Back Guarantee

The creators at Snow offer the teeth whitening kit and other products to support consumers. Unfortunately, some consumers want a different experience than Snow offers, or they might find that they are not a good match for the system. The creators allow returns up to 60 days after the purchase to ensure they get the most from their order.

Frequently Asked Questions About Snow

Q - How is the Snow Whitening Kit different from other products?

A - Every product comes from a company that constantly innovates and evolves to support customers' journey to healthier teeth. The creators focus on always accepting customer feedback to improve their products and continuously launch new products. This brand is based in the United States, but they've earned the trust of customers worldwide in 16 different countries. No other brand offers the same quality or integrative system that Snow provides, and the creators encourage consumers to report fake websites to the customer service team.

Q - What is the difference between standard serum and extra strength serum?

A - While the standard and extra-strength formulas are highly effective, the creators offer the latter as the most potent serum they've created. It is meant to be used by consumers who don't want to wait as long for whitening support.

Q - How often will users need to maintain their whitening regimen to see results?

A - The creators recommend sticking with this whitening regimen daily for 21-30 days. Consumers with sensitivity might need a break for up to 3 days before continuing.

Q - How long does the whitening process take?

A - When users whiten their teeth with this system, it can take as few as nine or as many as 30 minutes. It is up to the user to determine the best timing for their needs, but they should not exceed 30 minutes.

Q - What can users do to reduce the amount of saliva they produce during the whitening process?

A - Since the kit requires that the serum stays on the teeth, saliva overproduction can damage the process. Every person is different, but the easiest way to get rid of extra saliva is to remove the mouthpiece to spit it out. Some people find that relaxing the mouth and tongue during the process is the easiest way to reduce how much saliva they produce.

Q - Is it safe to whiten teeth after dental work?

A - This kit is specifically meant to help consumers with natural tooth enamel. If they have dental work that involves fillings, crowns, or veneers, they should not expect the whitening to lighten the shade any more than it originally was when the user got the work done.

Q - Is the Snow At-Home Teeth Whitening Kit safe for pregnant women?

A - This kit should be safe if the individual is pregnant or breastfeeding. However, due to the sensitivity of these conditions, it is best to speak with a doctor first.

Q - Will teeth and gums become more sensitive with the Snow At-Home Teeth Whitening Kit?

A - Again, every customer is different. However, the creators made this product with the idea that sensitivity wouldn't worsen. Though most people who use the whitening kit don't have any sensitivity issues, the creators allow users to get a full refund if this remedy doesn't work for their needs.

Q - Is the Snow whitening system appropriate for children?

A - Right now, the only audience for Snow is people 18 years old and up. Consumers might consider using the whitening system for children as young as 12 with the permission of their dentist.

Q - Does Snow work well?

A - For most people, yes. All of these products come with a 5-year warranty on the electronics, and customers everywhere have already given them 5-star reviews.

Q - How do payment plans work?

A - The creators prioritize affordability by forming relationships with platforms like AfterPay, Sezzle, and Klarna. These payment plans allow users to break down the cost to make it more affordable for their budget.

Q - What is Snow Rewards?

A - Snow Rewards is a loyalty program. Consumers can register to earn points on purchases, which can be cashed in for a discount on their next order. Signing up will automatically give the user 50 points as an incentive.

Q - How can you contact customer service?

A - The customer service team is available for any other questions or concerns by emailing support@trysnow.com.

Summary

The Snow At-Home Teeth Whitening Kit provides users with everything that the user needs to get a brighter smile right now. With wired and wireless options, consumers can be as mobile or relaxed as they want as the device works for them. Users can choose between their toothpaste or a product on the official website, but both will prepare the teeth properly for this treatment. Users don't need much time to get the whiteness they want, and a money-back guarantee covers every product. Visit the official website to learn more today!

