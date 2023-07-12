 Solana and Litecoin Price Surges, Tradecurve Top Pick Among Traders : The Tribune India

Cryptocurrency buyers always search for the next token that may explode in an upcoming bull run. One of these are Solana and Litecoin, which saw a surge recently. Moreover, prominent investors believe they have found the next holy grail of investing. That is Tradecurve, a project currently in its presale phase.

Solana (SOL) Shows a Lot of Promise

Solana has gained significant attention in the crypto community for its fast and scalable blockchain platform. With its high transaction throughput and low fees, Solana has become a popular choice for decentralized applications (dApps).

In recent news, Coca-Cola is collaborating with the Solana NFT platform SolSea on a non-fungible token offering during the Exit Festival in Serbia. The soda firm can give out a hundred limited-edition sweatshirts and NFTs to selected participants as part of the agreement.

This news sparked interest in Solana once more as it trades hands at $21.91. This puts Solana’s market cap at $8.8B, a jump of 5.69% in the last day alone. This bullish trend will continue as Solana’s technical analysis shows its moving averages and technical indicators in the green.

Litecoin (LTC) Continues to Have Upward Momentum

Litecoin has been a well-known cryptocurrency in the market for several years. It offers faster block generation times and a different hashing algorithm than Bitcoin, making it attractive to investors.

In the last 14 days, Litecoin’s value has jumped by 6.7%. The optimism that Litecoin investors are harboring in light of the upcoming halving event is one evident factor that has supported this price movement.

Litecoin has a value of $97.06 with a market cap of $7.1B, a rise of 0.63% overnight. However, the Litecoin technical indicators show strong sell signals, which could trigger a price drop soon

Tradecurve (TCRV) Seen As the Top Pick

Tradecurve has emerged as a top pick among investors due to its stellar presale performance that has already provided early investors with an 80% return on investment. With over $2.8M being raised so far and 12,500 users being registered - Tradecurve has the potential to become a top 3 global exchange, overtaking the likes of OKX soon.

Tradecurve will be one of the few trading platforms that allow cryptocurrency to be used as collateral while trading all derivatives on one account with no sign-up KYC checks.

With its hybrid infrastructure model, Tradecurve implements the best features of decentralized and centralized exchanges. This includes low latency, fast order execution, and anonymity.

In terms of features, individuals will find high leverage starting at 500:1, algorithmic trading, including AI trading bots, a copy trading feature, and more.

Can TCRV Outshine Solana and Litecoin With 100x Growth?

Compared to Solana and Litecoin, Tradecurve is a new token. However, that also means that it has more potential upside. TCRV native token is currently worth just $0.018. Since the Stage 4 presale is now 63% complete, a 40% surge is expected when Stage 5 begins by the end of July.

Not only that but after the token launches, a listing on Uniswap or a major CEX is expected - causing experts to foresee a 100x pump. To profit from this rise, register for the TCRV presale right now.

For more information about the Tradecurve presale:

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.

