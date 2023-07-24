Solana's Rise to Fame: A Comparative Study with Tradecurve

Solana (SOL) was first released to the public in April 2020 and quickly rose to fame in 2021. It became one of the fastest growing projects, hitting an all-time high of $259.96 in just over a year. Although a new project, many investors believe that Tradecurve (TCRV) could repeat Solana’s success.

This made Solana an international superstar. Since its highs, Solana’s value has decreased during the last bear market. Nonetheless, the project remains a staple in the DeFi space. The hybrid exchange has already attracted 13,000 users, raising $3 million in the process. Experts believe that if its current growth continues, Tradecurve could replicate the success seen in the Binance ICO.

Interest In Solana Hits New High After XRP Case Closes

The recent XRP ruling has resulted in a market-wide surge, with Solana being one of the best performing assets. The ruling found that XRP is not a security, which could impact Solana. In June, the SEC called Solana a security. Although this was disputed, Solana’s crashed to $14.49. However, now Solana could push back against the new categorization.

This new hope has created widespread interest in Solana. Solana’s daily trading volume has surged by 363.95% to $2.7 billion. This is the highest Solana’s daily trading volume has been in 2023.

In addition to its rise in trading volume, Solana’s price has also increased. Solana is currently trading at $27.92, having increased by 29.74% in the last five days. In total, this is an 84.65% increase in the last month. Experts now believe that Solana could hit $30 and potentially $35 by the end of July.

Could Tradecurve Replicate Solana’s Growth?

Solana is proof that a DeFi project can attract mainstream attention in one year. Now, Tradecurve (TCRV) looks to do the same. Much like Solana, Tradecurve is a market innovator. Its hybrid trading platform will let investors anonymously trade DeFi and traditional finance assets.

This will be the first time that classic assets will be traded without needing to pass KYC checks. As a result, experts believe it could revolutionize the market. Investors will no longer be limited by their location, and traditional barriers to entry will be removed.

Furthermore, Tradecurve could also close the divide between centralized and decentralized finance. Its ecosystem will provide investors with a number of features to enhance their trading experience. One of the most highly anticipated is the Metaverse trading academy. This academy will teach new investors how to trade, read charts, and more.

Tradecurve will also provide investors with two subscriptions. The first will be to an AI trading bot. This bot will have a proven track record, and allow investors to make successful trades without countless hours of research.

The second subscription will be to copy trading. Here, market veterans will be able to sell a subscription to investors who want to learn from their trades. This way, investors will be able to learn from the markets very best.

Tradecurve will have a fixed token supply of 1,800,000,000. 40% of this supply will be sold during the Tradecurve presale, which is currently in stage four. With the aim of becoming a top 3 exchange in the next few years, analysts have high hopes for Tradecurve.

The project has the potential to replace exchanges like OKB, Robin Hood App, Huobi, offering a more comprehensive solution than anything currently available in the market.

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.