Spinning the wheel for Success: Using BravoWheel to Drive Leads and Sales

In today's digital world, standing out from the crowd and driving leads and sales takes creativity. One fun and effective technique is using a wheel picker, also called a spin to win wheel. Integrating an interactive spinning wheel into your marketing provides surprising and delighting moments for your audience. Taking a spin engages visitors and gets them excited about winning prizes. Wheel pickers are a unique way to capture leads, promote sales and spread brand awareness. Here are tips on harnessing the power of wheel pickers.

Engaging Leads with Wheel Pickers

Spin a wheel picker in a prominent place on your website, social media or email. Users can spin for the chance to win discounts, giveaways, content offers and more. To spin, they provide their email address or other contact info. This turns website visitors into leads by capturing their information. The wheel’s fun factor entices people to take a spin. Prizes like gift cards and branded merchandise further incentivize playing. With each spin, you gain a new lead to market to.

Driving Contests and Sweepstakes

Run contests where entrants spin the wheel for prizes. The wheel picker randomly selects winners for giveaways. Promote your contest across channels and encourage shares to maximize entries. Contests boost engagement, expand reach and collect lead data. For example, have entrants spin to win gift cards to your online store. Use contest promotion tools like Rafflecopter and KingSumo. Schedule a series of contests with intriguing prizes to continually generate leads.

Increasing Social Media Follows

Post a wheel picker on social media asking followers to spin the wheel and tag a friend for the chance to win prizes. To play, they first have to follow you. This converts social browsers into engaged followers. It also exposes your brand to their networks when they tag friends. Social media wheel pickers boost followers and expand visibility. Plus, you can retarget followers with future campaigns once connected to them.

Driving Traffic with Bonuses

Offer site visitors bonus spins when they share or follow your brand. Providing extra spins in exchange for social shares exposes new networks to your wheel. Friends of participants may also visit your wheel hoping to win. Grant bonus spins for subscribing, checking in or writing a review to incentivize desired actions. More spins mean more chances to win, driving traffic and participation.

Promoting Products with Discounted Spins

BravoWheel allows customers to spin for discounts on your products. For example, wheel sections could include 5%, 10% and 15% off coupons. Customers are drawn to the chance for savings when making a purchase. This converts browsing shoppers into buyers. Or require a small purchase to unlock a spin. Having customers complete purchases to access the wheel picker evokes scarcity and urgency.

Wheel Pickers for Email Marketing

Include a wheel picker in your email campaigns and newsletters. Subscribers can spin to win featured products, discounts and content offers. This engages your email list and gets them anticipating your next message. Use email tools like Mailchimp to easily add wheel pickers to campaigns. Track open and spin rates to see which prizes perform best. Then tailor future picker options accordingly.

Spinning at Events

BravoWheel will help you to set up a prize wheel at conferences, trade shows and pop-up events. Attendees spin to win promotional items, discounts and giveaways. This attracts booth traffic and leads at events. Collect attendee contact info in exchange for taking a spin. Having an eye-catching spinning wheel makes your booth stand out. The prize excitement also encourages sharing across social media, spreading brand awareness.

Gamifying Purchases

Offer customers a spin with each purchase, either in-store or online. Provide spins for reaching purchase thresholds like spending over $50. Spin outcomes can include discounts on future purchases, loyalty points and free gifts. Gamifying purchases with a wheel spin makes the shopping experience more engaging. Allowing customers to earn spins with purchases incentivizes bigger order values and repeat business. If you need to decide between yes and no, yes or no wheel is the best tool for you.

Wheel Pickers for Referrals

Reward customer referrals with spins for prizes. Existing customers can share a unique referral link or coupon code. When a referred friend makes a purchase, both parties unlock a spin. This incentivizes referrals and helps you acquire new customers. Offer high-value spin rewards like free products to spur sharing. Track referral data to identify your most influential brand promoters.

Driving App Adoption

Apps can easily integrate wheel pickers into their interface. Gamifying the app experience improves engagement and retention. For example, allow users to spin for bonuses and new in-app rewards. Spinning also lets users unlock special content and new app features, driving adoption. Use spins to guide users through your app’s core flows and features.

Incorporating Surveys

Collect customer feedback using an online survey that ends with a spin. In exchange for survey participation, respondents can spin for deals and discounts. People enjoy giving their opinions when provided incentives like wheel spins. This increases survey response rates and provides useful data. Make sure to ask for contact info before the spin so you can follow up with respondents.

Wheel pickers turn static websites and campaigns into fun, interactive experiences. The spin excitement entices visitors to engage further with your brand. With creative prizes and seamless integration, a wheel picker can become a key driver for leads, sales and measurable growth. Keep giving your audience new reasons to take a spin!

