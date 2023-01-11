 Start Your Year Off With Crypto and See What Stablecoins Have In Store For You : The Tribune India

Start Your Year Off With Crypto and See What Stablecoins Have In Store For You

Start Your Year Off With Crypto and See What Stablecoins Have In Store For You


With the fourth year of the 2020s decade upon us, the new year has finally arrived. Everyone makes adjustments to their lives that will have a positive influence at this time of year to make new year's resolutions. For supporters of the cryptocurrency market, the new year marks a new beginning after one of the market's most challenging periods in the past. This was caused by the numerous crashes that happened throughout 2022, the first significant one starting in May and resulting in the value and market capitalization of seasoned networks plummeting.

 

Big Eyes Coin (BIG), a recently discovered meme coin, has already won over crypto enthusiasts with its distinctive branding and goals to save an important portion of the global ecosystem. Additionally, throughout the past week, the fiat-backed stablecoin USD Coin (USDC) has resumed its upward trend.

 

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) - Quick Progress

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is an ERC-20 token because it is built on the infrastructure of Ethereum (ETH). Additionally, the development team for BIG firmly supports total decentralisation, particularly on the blockchain. They want to build a reputation for being transparent as a result, thus they plan to cooperate with crypto regulators like Coinsniper and Liquidity Finance. Thanks to this significant move, the project may become more well-known among cryptocurrency fans.

 

Big Eyes Coin intends to launch on the Uniswap decentralised trading protocol, a cryptocurrency network renowned for facilitating the exchange of tokens for decentralised financing. The UNI token was created to correctly identify Uniswap as a publicly-owned and self-sustaining infrastructure while maintaining its unbreakable and autonomous properties. The meme coin is well-represented on social media, especially on Twitter, where it has more than 39,000 followers. In less than a year, the eighth presale stage of BIG has brought in $12.51 million.

 

USD Coin - The Fiat-backed Stablecoin

In order to sustain its value in the face of market volatility, USD Coin (USDC) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin, which is a decentralised digital asset that resides on the blockchain and is connected to a fiat currency – in this case, the US dollar. In September 2018, a small number of stablecoins were first made accessible. For want of a better phrase, USD Coin's tagline is "digital money for the digital age," and the stablecoin is designed for a world where cashless transactions are more commonplace.

 

The USD Coin has been put to use in a number of scenarios. Those who support the stablecoin assert that it can allow businesses to accept payments in digital assets, shaking up a range of industries such as decentralised banking and gaming, in addition to providing a haven for cryptocurrency traders during periods of volatility.

 

Before the 21st of November, the USD Coin capitalization was well above $47 billion, but on that day, there was a sort of reverse bounce, and the capitalization fell back to the 42 billion it had begun with just before mid-December. There was a small uptick between December 13 and December 14, with USDC abruptly rising to 45 billion in just two days. Despite recent fluctuations, USDC continues to be one of the market's most well-known stablecoins.

 

 For More Information On Big Eyes Coin (BIG), Click The Links Below:

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL

Twitter: https://twitter.com/BigEyesCoin

 

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.

 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

Air India peeing incident: Delhi court sends accused Shankar Mishra to 14-day judicial remand, denies police his custody

2
Punjab

Punjab leg of Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra, here is the route

3
Business

Amul managing director RS Sodhi ousted; Jayenbhai Mehta gets interim charge

4
Nation

Cancer risk starts with first drop of alcohol: WHO

5
Ludhiana

Rs 756-cr elevated highway to be complete by June

6
Punjab

Punjab minister Fauja Singh Sarari resigns months after extortion controversy

7
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann reallocates portfolios after Cabinet reshuffle; Dr Balbir Singh gets Health and Family Welfare

8
Amritsar

Rahul Gandhi visits Golden Temple before starting Punjab leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra

9
Diaspora

Manpreet Monica Singh makes history, sworn in as first female Sikh judge in US

10
Punjab

PCS officers withdraw protest, decide to resume work after meeting with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Don't Miss

View All
After wearing T-shirt in biting cold, Rahul Gandhi now walks barefoot on cold surface during yatra in Punjab
Trending

After wearing T-shirt in biting cold, Rahul Gandhi now walks barefoot in Punjab in 4 degrees Celsius

CM Bhagwant Mann tells protesting Punjab employees to join work by 2pm today, or face action
Punjab

PCS officers withdraw protest, decide to resume work after meeting with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Expect snow in Himachal Pradesh from today
Himachal

Higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh get snow

Roads sinking, McLeodganj could be next Joshimath, warn geologists
Himachal

Roads sinking, McLeodganj could be next Joshimath, warn geologists

‘It will injure lungs of city’: Supreme Court bars apartmentalisation of residential units in Corbusian Chandigarh
Chandigarh

'It will injure lungs of city': Supreme Court bars 'apartmentalisation' of residential units in Corbusian Chandigarh

Here is why Sidharth Shukla is trending with 'Bigg Boss 16'; here a few clips that will make you smile
Trending

Here is why Sidharth Shukla is trending with 'Bigg Boss 16'; here are a few clips that will make you smile

Miscreants chop off man's hand sitting with girl in Kurukshetra’s Haveli, later fled with it; victim hospitalised
Haryana

Miscreants chop off hand of man sitting with girl in Kurukshetra's Haveli, flee with it

Dense fog envelops Punjab, Haryana as cold wave intensifies in region
Haryana

Dense fog envelops Punjab, Haryana as cold wave intensifies in region

Top News

Portfolios allocated to Himachal Pradesh ministers, CM Sukhu keeps Finance and Home; see full list

Portfolios allocated to Himachal Pradesh ministers, CM Sukhvinder Sukhu keeps Finance, Home; see full list

Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri gets Transport, Dhani Ram Shandil...

AI peeing incident: Delhi court denies bail to Shankar Mishra, says act was ‘utterly disgusting’

Air India peeing incident: Delhi court denies bail to Shankar Mishra, says act was 'utterly disgusting'

‘Accused has tried contacting the victim and the possibility...

Vice President Dhankhar slams ‘one-upmanship’ from judicial platforms, says cannot have ‘Ostrich-like’ stance

Vice President Dhankhar slams 'one-upmanship' from judicial platforms, says cannot have 'Ostrich-like' stance

Addressing All India Presiding Officers Conference, Rajya Sa...

Flight disrupted across US after FAA computer outage

US air travel rumbles back to life after overnight computer outage

More than 6,000 flights delayed and nearly 1,000 cancelled |...

CM Bhagwant Mann tells protesting Punjab employees to join work by 2pm today, or face action

PCS officers withdraw protest, decide to resume work after meeting with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

The announcement is made jointly by ACS to CM A Venu Prasad ...


Cities

View All

Self-service tourist info kiosks non-functional

Self-service tourist info kiosks non-functional

Clash in Goindwal jail: Kin of injured inmates demand investigation

Snatchers on prowl: Three robbed of phones, vehicle

PCS officers on mass leave, work hit

Cabinet ministers review works in schools

Maghi Mela special train to run between Bathinda, Fazilka on January 14, 15, 16

Maghi Mela special train to run between Bathinda, Fazilka on January 14, 15, 16

Bathinda Punjab’s coldest at 2°C

Chandigarh lawyer appointed to Commonwealth’s new committee on military justice

Chandigarh lawyer appointed to Commonwealth’s new committee on military justice

Punjab school board chairman Yograj resigns

Tunisha Sharma made last phone call to her mother, asked her to book tickets for Chandigarh: Lawyer tells court in Maharashtra

To preserve Chandigarh's heritage, Supreme Court bars floor-wise division of houses

Punjab National Bank fraud: CBI gets sanction to prosecute 6 officers

Centre-Delhi row: Will have to find balance and decide as to who will control services, says Supreme Court

Centre-Delhi row: Will have to find balance and decide as to who will control services, says Supreme Court

Ex gratia of Rs 1 crore announced for family of Delhi Police ASI killed by snatcher

Delhi most polluted city of country in 2022

Nod to prosecute JNUSU ex-leader for Army tweets

Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case: Court seeks reasons for delay in responding to initial PCR calls

Special meeting on LED ‘scam’ tomorrow in Jalandhar

Special meeting on LED ‘scam’ tomorrow in Jalandhar

MC driver, who had shot woman dead, succumbs to injuries

Rahul Gandhi to start yatra in Doaba from January 14

Golden girl Mallika Handa to get National Youth Award

Jalandhar students clear CA final

District in need of ambulances, 12 lying defunct at Civil Hospital

District in need of ambulances, 12 lying defunct at Civil Hospital

Ludhiana druglord Akshay Kumar Chhabra rose from tea seller's son to 'crorepati' in 2 years

International drugs syndicate in Ludhiana: No lessons learnt, Punjab Police again caught napping

Residents, farmers' body protest over poor state of Rahon Road

Ludhiana: PCS officers visit court in RTA's support

Patiala youth who dies in Canada cremated in hometown today

Patiala youth who died in Canada cremated in hometown today

Bharat Jodo Yatra is all about spreading love, Rahul Gandhi says at Sirhind

Traffic jams a norm in royal city, cops on toes during rush hours

Patiala DC takes stock of work on Model Town drain

Patiala MC workers rally behind protesting PCS officers