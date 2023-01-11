Start Your Year Off With Crypto and See What Stablecoins Have In Store For You

With the fourth year of the 2020s decade upon us, the new year has finally arrived. Everyone makes adjustments to their lives that will have a positive influence at this time of year to make new year's resolutions. For supporters of the cryptocurrency market, the new year marks a new beginning after one of the market's most challenging periods in the past. This was caused by the numerous crashes that happened throughout 2022, the first significant one starting in May and resulting in the value and market capitalization of seasoned networks plummeting.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG), a recently discovered meme coin, has already won over crypto enthusiasts with its distinctive branding and goals to save an important portion of the global ecosystem. Additionally, throughout the past week, the fiat-backed stablecoin USD Coin (USDC) has resumed its upward trend.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) - Quick Progress

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is an ERC-20 token because it is built on the infrastructure of Ethereum (ETH). Additionally, the development team for BIG firmly supports total decentralisation, particularly on the blockchain. They want to build a reputation for being transparent as a result, thus they plan to cooperate with crypto regulators like Coinsniper and Liquidity Finance. Thanks to this significant move, the project may become more well-known among cryptocurrency fans.

Big Eyes Coin intends to launch on the Uniswap decentralised trading protocol, a cryptocurrency network renowned for facilitating the exchange of tokens for decentralised financing. The UNI token was created to correctly identify Uniswap as a publicly-owned and self-sustaining infrastructure while maintaining its unbreakable and autonomous properties. The meme coin is well-represented on social media, especially on Twitter, where it has more than 39,000 followers. In less than a year, the eighth presale stage of BIG has brought in $12.51 million.

USD Coin - The Fiat-backed Stablecoin

In order to sustain its value in the face of market volatility, USD Coin (USDC) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin, which is a decentralised digital asset that resides on the blockchain and is connected to a fiat currency – in this case, the US dollar. In September 2018, a small number of stablecoins were first made accessible. For want of a better phrase, USD Coin's tagline is "digital money for the digital age," and the stablecoin is designed for a world where cashless transactions are more commonplace.

The USD Coin has been put to use in a number of scenarios. Those who support the stablecoin assert that it can allow businesses to accept payments in digital assets, shaking up a range of industries such as decentralised banking and gaming, in addition to providing a haven for cryptocurrency traders during periods of volatility.

Before the 21st of November, the USD Coin capitalization was well above $47 billion, but on that day, there was a sort of reverse bounce, and the capitalization fell back to the 42 billion it had begun with just before mid-December. There was a small uptick between December 13 and December 14, with USDC abruptly rising to 45 billion in just two days. Despite recent fluctuations, USDC continues to be one of the market's most well-known stablecoins.

For More Information On Big Eyes Coin (BIG), Click The Links Below:

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL

Twitter: https://twitter.com/BigEyesCoin

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.