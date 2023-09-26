Stellar, Arbitrum, Pomerdoge – Which Altcoin Can Surge Most in 2023?

Stellar (XLM) made waves by announcing its Protocol 20 upgrade. It will support Soroban smart contracts and enhance its ecosystem. Bware Labs also announced their Faucet for the Arbitrum (ARB) Stylus testnet. However, another crypto has made the most waves: Pomerdoge (POMD), as it launches it’s NFT collection on OpenSea.

Summary

Stellar to climb in value by $0.17 at the end of the year

Arbitrum is projected to grow in value to $1.46 at the end of Q4

Pomerdoge to surge by 35x at launch

Click Here To Find Out More About The Pomerdoge (POMD) Presale

Stellar (XLM) to Surge Following the Protocol 20 Upgrade

The Stellar (XLM) cryptocurrency announced its Protocol 20 upgrade recently. This upgrade will mark a milestone for its future, as the Stellar network will now support Soroban smart contracts. Moreover, its value has recently been volatile, but analysts believe Stellar crypto can soon recover.

During the past week, Stellar traded between $0.111315 and $0.119771. Moreover, the cryptocurrency remained the 25th largest, with a market cap of $3,107,865,280. According to the Stellar price prediction, analysts project that it will spike to a maximum of $0.17 by the end of the year.

Arbitrum (ARB) Sees Massive Attention After the Stylus Testnet Hype

Bware Labs recently announced their Faucet for the Arbitrum Stylus testnet. This will enable developers to write smart contracts in the Rust programming language. In addition, it can greatly enhance the operation of the Arbitrum ecosystem. As a result, analysts are now keen on the future of the Arbitrum crypto and project, and they believe that it can experience significant gains.

As for its historical value, the Arbitrum cryptocurrency traded between $0.806301 and $0.867466 during the past week. The overall climb within the last 14 days was by 5.7%. According to the Arbitrum price prediction, it can surge to $1.46 at launch.

Pomerdoge (POMD) Will Let Players Monetize Their Time in an Efficient Way

Pomerdoge (POMD) is one of the latest projects to enter the memecoin and P2E sector with a unique set of features. Not only is there a 0% tax on buying and selling, but there's a dedicated revenue share model. It's proportional to the number of POMD held by each ecosystem participant.

There's Pomergame, which is a virtual world. In it, players can connect on a global scale. The game enables them to build their avatars and raise them to different statuses. Then there's Pomerpalce. This is the dedicated marketplace and gaming arena.

Players can battle against each other and trade in-game assets within the community. During the early presale period, the POMD token trades for $0.0188. According to analysts, the token is projected to surge in value by 35x at launch.

Find out more about the Pomerdoge (POMD) Presale Today

Website: https://pomerdoge.com/

Telegram Community: https://t.me/pomerdoge

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.

#Arbitrum #Arbitrum crypto #Arbitrum price #Arbitrum price prediction #Stellar #Stellar crypto #Stellar price #Stellar price prediction