Study Abroad Challenges: 5 Problems Every New Student Faces & How to Overcome Them

Studying abroad is a one-of-kind opportunity that allows a student to explore his potential in a new academic set-up, receive world-class education, explore different cultures, and gain a global overview. As per the Ministry of External Affairs data, 13,24,954 Indian students chose to study abroad in 2022 alone. This number is estimated to swell in 2023, with the USA, UK and Australia as the top study destinations to seek global education.

The study abroad journey may seem exciting but it’s always full of challenges. Students often face many obstacles as they settle in their host country's academic, social, and cultural landscape. Study abroad experts from MSM Unify - a leading overseas education platform offering 50,000+ courses from 1,400 institutes over 20 countries - discussed five common challenges that most immigrant students encounter when studying abroad. Alongside, they also share tried and tested practical tips to overcome these roadblocks.

Language Barrier: Knowing the Power of Communication

One of the most common challenges all new students face is the language barrier. English is not the first language of many countries, for example, some parts of Europe such as Austria (the first language is German), South America (the first language in most countries is Spanish), the Middle-East, Asia-Pacific region, Japan, and a few other regions. Owing to the language barrier, travelling, finishing lectures and assignments, and social interactions can become challenging.

How to overcome it:

Language Courses : Most universities offer language courses to acclimatize international students with local languages. Such programs can help students improve their language skills and boost their confidence.

: Most universities offer language courses to acclimatize international students with local languages. Such programs can help students improve their language skills and boost their confidence. Practice : Engaging in conversations with locals and fellow students can improve language proficiency. Ideally, one should start learning the host country’s language in advance.

: Engaging in conversations with locals and fellow students can improve language proficiency. Ideally, one should start learning the host country’s language in advance. Using Online Resources: Learn from language learning apps and websites to practise language skills in free time.

Homesickness

This is a major psychological challenge for international students. Leaving your home country to study abroad is emotionally challenging for many. Students often miss their family, friends, and familiar surroundings.

How to overcome it:

Stay Connected : Regularly communicate with family and friends through calls, video chats, and social media. Make a schedule at convenient times to stay connected.

: Regularly communicate with family and friends through calls, video chats, and social media. Make a schedule at convenient times to stay connected. Create a Support Network : Connect with other immigrant students who understand your feelings & start meeting them. Join international student clubs and attend events to meet like-minded peers.

: Connect with other immigrant students who understand your feelings & start meeting them. Join international student clubs and attend events to meet like-minded peers. Explore Your New Environment: Discover your host city and enjoy local culture to create new, positive experiences that help you adapt.

Managing the Cost of Education

Studying abroad is an expensive affair. Tuition fees, accommodation, travelling, and daily expenses can put a strain on a student's finances. Education loans are fairly popular with students, who often resort to part-time work and paid internships to pay off the loans.

How to overcome it:

Budgeting : Create a realistic budget and stick to it. Prioritise your spending and look for cost-effective alternatives for daily expenses.

: Create a realistic budget and stick to it. Prioritise your spending and look for cost-effective alternatives for daily expenses. Scholarships : Explore scholarship opportunities for international students offered by universities, government organisations, and private institutions.

: Explore scholarship opportunities for international students offered by universities, government organisations, and private institutions. Part-Time Work: Many countries allow international students to work part-time, with riders on the number of hours put in per week and maximum wages earned. Seek these or paid internships or project-based work to pay off loans while studying.

Embracing Diversity

Adapting to a new culture and its norms can be both exciting and challenging for students.It sounds exciting, but it's not for everyone. Many students are left confused as they compare their culture, practices and beliefs to the host country’s.

How to overcome it:

Cultural Awareness : Take time to learn about the host country's culture, history, and traditions. Attend cultural events, visit museums, and engage in local festivals.

: Take time to learn about the host country's culture, history, and traditions. Attend cultural events, visit museums, and engage in local festivals. Be Open-Minded : Embrace the opportunity to learn from people with different backgrounds and beliefs. Cultivate an open and inclusive attitude.

: Embrace the opportunity to learn from people with different backgrounds and beliefs. Cultivate an open and inclusive attitude. Seek Guidance: Many universities have support services and counsellors specifically for international students. Don't hesitate to reach out when you face cultural challenges.

Academic Pressure: Excelling in a New Educational System

Navigating a new education system is demanding. Different teaching methods, assessment styles, and expectations can be overwhelming. The grading system can be different, and so can its overall impact on your academic progress.

How to overcome it:

Time Management : Develop effective time management skills to balance your studies and personal life. Create a study schedule and stick to it dedicatedly.

: Develop effective time management skills to balance your studies and personal life. Create a study schedule and stick to it dedicatedly. Academic Support : Seek help from professors, academic advisors, fellow students and seniors when you have questions or concerns about your coursework.

: Seek help from professors, academic advisors, fellow students and seniors when you have questions or concerns about your coursework. Utilise University Resources: Universities typically offer study centres, libraries, academic workshops, lectures, seminars, and other interactive resources to help improve academic performance.

Studying abroad comes with a unique set of challenges, but with the right strategies and support, these hurdles can be overcome. In today’s global world, everything is available at the click of a button. Being well-prepared in advance helps in overcoming these challenges.

Studying abroad can be immensely rewarding, allowing you to grow both academically and personally. By addressing these challenges head-on and seeking timely assistance, you can make the most of your time studying abroad and lay the foundation for a successful future.

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.