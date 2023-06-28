 Term Insurance: Is it better to Have More than One Term Policy? : The Tribune India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 28: When it comes to protecting your family’s financial security, term insurance is a great option. Term insurance provides an affordable way to ensure that in the event of your death or disability, your loved ones will have the funds they need during their time of need. One big question many people ask is whether they should purchase more than one term policy. There are pros and cons to both sides of this decision; understanding them is important before making a final choice. This article will discuss some key points related to having multiple term policies in India.

Benefits of Buying Multiple Term Insurance Policies

Having multiple term insurance policies can provide a range of benefits in certain situations.

Suitable for people with more than one dependant:

If someone has more than one dependent and only one source of income, it may be wise to have more than one term policy as a safety net. Having multiple policies could ensure that each dependent will receive an adequate amount even if the main breadwinner passes away or becomes disabled suddenly.

Provides flexibility in terms of coverage:

Having two separate term policies can ensure you are covered in different ways depending on your individual requirements. For example, some policies may focus on providing death coverage, while others may offer additional disability and critical illness coverage. This offers the flexibility to tailor your coverage based on your personal needs.

Offers a choice of term periods:

When an individual buys multiple policies, they can select different term lengths for each policy depending on their family’s changing circumstances and requirements over time. This allows them to add or remove coverage as needed without having to buy a new policy whenever there is a requirement change.

Gives access to more insurers:

Buying multiple policies from different insurers gives you access to products from all of them. You could then gain the benefits offered by each insurer, such as benefits like accidental death cover, waiver of premium upon disability, etc., which may be higher than those provided by just one policy.

Disadvantages of Buying Multiple Term Insurance Policies

It’s important to remember that there are also some drawbacks to buying multiple policies. Here are a few to consider:

Cost:

Buying multiple term policies will naturally require an overall higher investment than just having one policy. This could prove difficult if you have limited resources, as it would mean sacrificing other financial goals for the sake of protection.

Difficult to keep track of all plans:

Having to manage numerous term insurance policies can be confusing and time-consuming, especially if they are with different insurers or have varying benefits and sum assured amounts. You could easily miss out on a renewal or overlook a claim, which could lead to future problems.

Possibility of overlapping cover:

When multiple policies are taken, there is always the risk that one policy will overlap another’s coverage, resulting in wasted premiums paid for unnecessary insurance. It is important to be aware of this before buying additional policies.

Conclusion

Having multiple term insurance policies can provide benefits such as flexibility and access to more insurers with different features and benefits. However, it also has some drawbacks, such as the cost involved and difficulty managing all the plans. Ultimately, it's up to you to decide whether having multiple term insurance policies suits your circumstances.

Moreover, it's always important to be aware of the features and benefits offered by each policy before buying. Make sure you do your research, compare different policies from various insurers, and get expert advice so that you make an informed decision about what’s best for you.

With this knowledge in mind, you can now go ahead and select the right term insurance policy to secure yourself and your family. Good luck!

TAGS: Term Insurance,term insurance policy,Buying Multiple Term Insurance Policies

 

 

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner

