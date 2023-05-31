 The Best P2E Project: BIG Offers 4,000+ Games! : The Tribune India

The Best P2E Project: BIG Offers 4,000+ Games!

Buy Or Cry: The Final Week Of Big Eyes Coin’s Presale Is Here, The Best P2E Casino Follows Soon

Big Eyes have caused a storm in the crypto world with their presale stage, can their casino be the next best P2E experience in the industry?

At the 15th stage of the presale, with $45.6 million raised, the Feline Queen confidently strides towards the moon and beyond! After delivering an impressive performance in its presale stage, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) enters its final week of the presale, garnering growing support from meme coin enthusiasts. Boasting a vibrant casino with over 4,000 games, Big Eyes Coin emerges as the premier P2E project in the crypto realm. What more does the BIG team have in store to captivate the crypto world? Let's take a catwalk through the BIG picture!

The Feline Queen Is Here!

With its radiant Big Eyes and enchanting smile, Big Eyes Coin's mascot steals the hearts of meme coin lovers. The presale for this new token was launched in August 2022, and it quickly gained unexpected traction in the crypto world. Within just four days, Big Eyes Coin raised a million dollars, sending shockwaves through the established meme coin market.

The developers of Big Eyes Coin created it with the goal of shifting wealth into the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) system while also contributing to ocean conservation efforts worldwide. That's why they built this thriving project on the Ethereum Blockchain that provides a fertile ground for new projects to flourish within the DeFi ecosystem and also utilizes the Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, a protocol that effectively reduces carbon footprints, to validate transactions.

A Brief Flashback Of BIG’s Remarkable Presale

Following the launch of the presale in August, the BIG team implemented unique marketing tactics that had never been seen before in the crypto world. Over the past year, the BIG team organized nearly 20 competitions, surprising investors with Play Stations and BIG tokens worth thousands of dollars. This innovative marketing strategy not only kept fans engaged on social media but also spread awareness across the crypto community. To further promote the presale, the BIG team announced a plethora of bonus codes and offers. Among these captivating announcements, the Loot Boxes containing BIG tokens worth up to a million dollars emerged as the most successful marketing campaign. As a result, Big Eyes Coin successfully completed 14 stages of the presale. 

Final Call To Buy $BIG At $0.00017

With over $45.6 million raised, Big Eyes Coin has now entered its 15th stage of presale. This year-long presale journey will conclude on June 3rd, leaving investors with limited time to acquire this promising and entertaining cryptocurrency. After the presale concludes, the BIG tokens will be launched on the Uniswap crypto exchange platform on June 15th. But that's not all! The BIG team aims to expand the reach and accessibility of BIG tokens to the moon. Therefore, within the next six months, Big Token will be listed on numerous centralized exchanges (CEX), streamlining transactions for investors.

Big Eyes Coin Available at Stage 3 Price

When Big Eyes Coin was initially launched, a single BIG token was priced at $0.0001. However, as the presale progressed through various stages, the price gradually increased. By the 14th stage, the BIG token was sold at $0.00049. With the presale approaching its conclusion in a few days, the BIG team has decided to surprise investors with a new offer. Yes! Now, BIG investors can purchase BIG tokens at the stage 3 price of 0.00017. This special offer will only be available during the presale. On the launch date, the price of a single BIG token will rise to $0.0006, marking a 200% increase from the current value.

The Best P2E Project For A Score Of Reasons

In addition to trading, the BIG team offers various utility purposes for the BIG tokens. The newly announced Casino, set to launch in August, will serve as a game hub featuring a vast selection of over 4,000 games. Big Eyes Coin also provides play-to-earn gaming services, enabling investors to multiply their earnings by utilizing their gaming skills. As participation in betting and gaming services will be exclusive to BIG token holders, the demand for BIG tokens is expected to rise. This, in turn, will increase the trading volume of BIG tokens in the market. Since trading volume plays a significant role in attracting investors within the crypto world, the introduction of the casino and play-to-earn features is anticipated to bring new investors into the BIG community, expanding the number of community members.

Your Gateway To A Better Future!

It is important to think about the future before making any investment decisions. With a successful presale, passionate goals, and a lucrative casino and play-to-earn system, Big Eyes Coin has demonstrated a promising past and an even brighter future. If you wish to be part of this thriving BIG family, click the link below to learn more about Big Eyes Coin.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG)

Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/BigEyesCoin/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/BigEyesCoin

 

 

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.

