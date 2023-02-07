The BoJ has surprised the markets in 2022. Will it do the same in 2023?

https://unsplash.com/photos/CfW7c_JRwJw

The Yen can go either way from here.

The Japanese Yen is among the top 7 currencies traded in global markets, and it has a significance because it is usually considered by traders and investors as a safe haven when things in the market get tough. This is mainly because of the trust that investors place in the Bank of Japan and the Japanese economy, and because the bank itself has been grappling with deflation for a long time. The Yen is attractive, and people believe in it in times of trouble, which is a virtuous cycle.

The Bank of Japan delivers a Christmas present to traders who are long on the Yen

The Bank of Japan has adopted a policy of “yield curve control” a long time ago, and seems to be sticking to it. The BOJ kept the yield on the ten-year bonds at below 0.25 percent, mainly to tame deflation and encourage consumers to spend money and investors to spend. Yet, on December 20th in 2022, the bank removed the ceiling on ten-year government-bond yields from 0.25% to 0.5%. Yields quickly went up to around 0.50%, and the Yen followed suit and strengthened against several currencies.

Is it just the beginning?

Before this announcement, Japan’s monetary policy had been unchanged for several years. Interest rates were stable at around 0.1 percent to manage the risk of deflation – a risk that is unique to Japan’s economy among the industrialized economies. Yet, there was pressure on the bank to tighten its policy in one way or another, even faster than expected, in order to manage the cost of taking action too late.

This recent decision by the BOJ marks a change in the bank’s tone and policy. Lifting the cap on bond yields can help reduce the bank’s yield curve control expenses. It could also open the door for further similar changes, although those changes might happen slowly. For now, the Yen is still weak, and it can strengthen. You can go long or short on the Yen with a reliable broker like easymarkets that offers robust CFDs on Yen currency pairs.

Two important events that might impact the Yen and Japanese markets outlook

Traders can look at two expected changes. First, they can wait until the current governor, Kuroda Haruhiko, leaves in April. The new governor might present further changes and a tighter monetary policy. Moreover, traders can wait for the wage negotiations between large companies in Japan and trade unions. Changes in wages can change inflation expectations and thus can impact monetary policy decisions by the bank.

Global changes can also play a key role in how the Yen will move from here. It is still cheap from a historical standpoint, and thus more traders might want to go long. Furthermore, any pessimistic events and deterioration in the risk sentiment globally will also boost the Yen’s strength, which is a continuation of the same pattern.

Conclusion

The Bank of Japan has certainly surprised the markets in 2022 with its late move by raising the cap on bond yield. It can be considered as a step towards a tighter monetary policy, but the policy still looks loose even afterwards. Interest rates are still negative, and the cap still exists albeit higher than before. Despite all of that, the fact that the BoJ took this measure can mean that further tightening can be expected, but market developments will ultimately determine the pace and whether or not those moves are going to eventually take place or not.

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.