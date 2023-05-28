 The Final Ride: Big Eyes Coin’s Presale Goal, P2E Launch, and Bullish 2025! : The Tribune India

The Final Ride: Big Eyes Coin’s Presale Goal, P2E Launch, and Bullish 2025!

Looking for a crypto gaming adventure that redefines fun and investment?

The Final Ride: Big Eyes Coin’s Presale Goal, P2E Launch, and Bullish 2025!


Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is on an unstoppable train ride toward its grand launch on June 15, 2023, a journey that leaves no room for hesitation. As the BIG train takes its final turn, it accelerates with unwavering momentum, fueling the flames of FOMO.

Each moment brings even greater excitement and surprises along the way. Presently, the allure of the Stage 3 price tag pulls everyone aboard, enticing them with exclusive opportunities and undeniable rewards.

  Big Eyes Coin’s Action-Packed Journey

From its highly affordable prices per stage to its profitable lootboxes that lets users win a whopping $BIG 1 million, the Big Eyes presale ride is nothing short of exhilarating. Releasing an NFT collection has always been on BIG’s roadmap. True to its promise, it launched its Big Eyes NFT Lootbox on OpenSea.

But Big Eyes Coin is one ambitious kitty, with some more goals and tools up its alley. It recently enticed its community with its GameFi venture in the shape of its future Play-to-Earn (P2E) and Casino gaming platform.

10 Chugs Before the BIG Destination

On June 3, the presale day will arrive, marking a pivotal moment in the BIG adventure. With just 10 days left until this significant milestone, anticipation, and suspense are mounting. Following the presale, there will be a nail-biting 12-day wait until the highly anticipated launch on June 15, 2023.

Stage 3 Stop — A Welcome Detour

Big Eyes Coin will not be what it is without twists and turns. In a daring move that defies the conventional timeline, it's reviving Stage 3, inviting everyone on board to experience the excitement once again. This limited-time opportunity allows token holders to hop on the train and get BIG for only $0.00017 (or 5,833 in Big Eyes).

This fun detour has been met with enthusiasm. BIG made an additional $2 million in funds, allowing for the 14th stage to unfold. As of this writing, the BIG presale fund is inching closer to an impressive $42 million. If this meme token continues to gather steam and surpass the remarkable milestone of $44.7 million, it might very well reach its initial goal: Stage 15.

Over 4,000 P2E Games to Launch on August 29, 2023

The Big Eyes ‘Express’ will run its very own Casino and P2E Games on August 29th, promising an array of over 4,000 gaming features to its loyal Kitty Cuddlers. For the next two months, passengers can embark on a token-gathering adventure before the scarcity train comes barreling through. BIG’s cutting-edge gameplay can only be played by BIG token holders, and in turn, rewards will also be bestowed in BIG!

Below are the perks of the Big Eyes Casino and P2E Games:

It keeps the price levels on a steady track and expands the global community of BIG holders, laying down the rails for widespread adoption and growth of the token's ecosystem. Paying out in $BIG creates an economy within the casino where everything operates through the token. Greater 24-hour trading volume accelerates BIG’s value, attracting investor interest and reducing market turbulence. This helps facilitate potential listings on major exchanges like Binance.

 

BIG Future: The Bull Market in 2025

Bitcoin's halving event has historically ignited a series of surges, often occurring approximately a year later. As Bitcoin steams ahead, it has the remarkable ability to pull the entire market along for the ride — where BIG will surely hop on.

Once Big Eyes Coin sets off on its own journey, the token's value is expected to traverse a range between $0.0005 and $0.0009. And upon the Bitcoin halving event, experts anticipate a BIG bullish rampage, ranging from $0.0020 to $0.0024. This surge amounts to a 260% to 300% increase.

Get ready to immerse yourself in the exhilaration as the BIG train steams ahead, driven by innovation, entertainment, and the thrill of a once-in-a-lifetime adventure. Enjoy!

 

Big Eyes Coin (BIG)

Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/BigEyesCoin/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/BigEyesCoin

 

 

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.

 

