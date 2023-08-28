 The Future of Sustainable Energy: Insights from Dr. Yasam Ayavefe, CEO of Milaya Capital Ltd. : The Tribune India

In recent years, renewable energy sources have garnered increased attention in response to the challenges of global climate change and rising energy demand. Wind energy is one of these sources, which has experienced significant growth in recent years. Dr. Yasam Ayavefe, the chief executive officer of the investment management firm Milaya Capital Ltd, attentively monitored the wind energy sector and shared his thoughts on the matter.

Utilizing wind turbines that convert the kinetic energy of the wind into electrical energy, wind energy is produced. Wind energy has the potential to play a significant role in fulfilling the world's energy demands, according to Ayavefe. "Wind energy is a clean, renewable, and abundant source of energy that can help us reduce our dependence on fossil fuels," he says. It has the potential to satisfy a substantial portion of the world's electricity requirements.

Scalability is one of the advantages of wind energy. Wind turbines can range in size from small turbines used to fortify individual residences to massive wind farms that generate electricity for the entire community. This adaptability enables the use of wind energy in a vast array of settings, from remote regions to densely populated cities.

Wind energy presents its own challenges. Due to the variable nature of wind, the quantity of energy produced by wind turbines can vary significantly. This could impede the integration of wind energy into the existing power grid. Dr. Ayavefe stated, "We need to invest in energy storage technologies that balance the supply and demand for wind energy."

Dr. Ayavefe believes that the significance of wind energy as a source of renewable energy will continue to rise despite these obstacles. "Wind energy is an important part of the transition to a low-carbon economy," he says. As technology advances, wind turbines will become more efficient and reliable, making them a more attractive option for energy generation.

Therefore, wind energy is a promising source of clean and renewable energy that can play a significant role in meeting the world's energy requirements. Dr. Ayavefe stated that continued investments in wind energy technology and energy storage technology are necessary to completely realize the benefits of this essential energy source.

Dr. Yasam Ayavefe

