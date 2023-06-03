 The Next Big Meme Coins: Big Eyes Coin, Tamadoge, and Wall Street Meme Coin : The Tribune India

The Next Big Meme Coins: Big Eyes Coin, Tamadoge, and Wall Street Meme Coin

The Next Big Meme Coins: Big Eyes Coin, Tamadoge, and Wall Street Meme Coin


As the cryptocurrency market continues to gallop like an unstoppable bull straight to the top, meme coins enthusiasts are left trying to make sense of which cryptocurrency is worth investing in. In this comparative article, we take a look at the top three memes capable of exponential growth and try to answer what is the next big meme coin.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG), Tamadoge (TAMA), and Wall Street Meme Coin (WSM) are all meme coins that have been generating headlines crypto community, and we're here to explore their unique features, market performance, and prospects for future wealth.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG): The Best Play-To-Earn Opportunity

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) presents a game-changing opportunity in the realm of meme coins with utility as a play-to-earn project. With a successful presale that raised over $46 million, BIG has garnered significant attention.

The upcoming launch of the BIG Casino on August 29 will feature over 4,000 Play-to-Earn (P2E) games, further enhancing its appeal. As the official token for transactions within the casino, BIG holds immense utility and potential for growth. The low initial investment required, coupled with the potential for high returns, positions BIG as an enticing prospect for investors seeking generational wealth.

BIG is currently in its 15th and final stage of presale and Investors can for a limited time take advantage of Stage 3 promotional presale pricing of $0.00017. The presale will come to an official end on June 3rd. The token is scheduled to go live on June 15th at a launch price of $0.0006 on the Uniswap exchange. The limited-time promotional discount of 71.67% translates to an ROI of 250% for early investors.

Tamadoge (TAMA) Price Prediction: Is TAMA Still Alive?

Tamadoge (TAMA) experienced a downward spiral in price since reaching its all-time high in October 2022. Despite the initial surge in value, the lack of new buyers has resulted in unrealized losses for late entrants. Tamadoge was introduced as a play-to-earn game in the wake of the popularity of Dogcoins (DOGE) in 2021.

However, the rise of new meme coins in 2023 has impacted TAMA's performance, and it has struggled to gain market share. While the price prediction for TAMA remains bearish in the high-term timeframe, increased volume on its Uniswap V3 chart suggests the coin is being accumulated, leaving room for potential future price surges.

Wall Street Meme Coin (WSM): The Next Global Meme Coin Phenomenon

 

Wall Street Meme Coin (WSM) has quickly emerged as a potential contender in the meme coin market, raising $1 million in just two days. With traders seeking alternative tokens that offer the potential for explosive price growth, WSM has generated significant buzz. It aims to fill the void left by the underwhelming performance of Dogecoin and Shiba Inu (SHIB).

The strong community support and the association with the Wall Street Memes group, renowned for their influence in the GameStop short squeeze and the GME and AMC bull run, provide a solid foundation for WSM's success. The anticipated launch on various exchanges and its fully community-driven nature further contribute to its growth prospects.

Comparative Analysis & Market Performance for the Next BIG Meme Coin

While each meme coin possesses its own unique characteristics, their market performance differs.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG): With its successful presale and the upcoming launch of the BIG Casino, Big Eyes Coin has demonstrated strong momentum. The inclusion of over 4,000 Play-to-Earn games in the casino provides ample opportunities for users to earn rewards and participate in the cryptocurrency gaming ecosystem. The utility of BIG as the official token within the casino adds further value to the coin, making it an attractive investment option.

 

Tamadoge (TAMA): Tamadoge's price has faced a decline since its all-time high in October 2022. The lack of new buyers and the rise of other meme coins have impacted its performance. However, increased volume on its Uniswap V3 chart suggests potential future price surges. The coin's play-to-earn game concept still holds promise, but it faces challenges in regaining market share and investor confidence.

Wall Street Meme Coin (WSM): Wall Street Meme Coin has gained significant attention and community support. The coin's association with the Wall Street Memes group, known for their influence in the GameStop short squeeze and the GME and AMC bull run, has added to its appeal. Traders seeking alternatives to Dogecoin and Shiba Inu have found WSM intriguing, and its fully community-driven nature has contributed to its growth prospects.

 

Big Eyes Coin (BIG)

Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: Telegram: Contact @BIGEYESOFFICIAL

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/BigEyesCoin/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/BigEyesCoin

 

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.

 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

Odisha train accident: Death toll rises to 288; PM Modi inspects site, says stringent action to be taken against those found guilty

2
Delhi

Manish Sisodia couldn’t meet ailing wife at their house as she is rushed to hospital after her health deteriorates

3
Jalandhar

Jalandhar: Lohian girl slips, dies on trip to Niagara Falls in Canada

4
Trending

Neelam Gill, the Punjabi girl, seen hanging out with Leonardo DiCaprio and his mom; is it actor or his friend she is dating, fans wonder

5
Comment

Indian economy far away from recovery

6
Punjab

'Stripped, starved, thrashed', 43-year-old Oman returnees recalls tale of woe

7
Nation

What is 'Kavach', the anti-collision system in trains, which wasn't deployed on Odisha route

8
Punjab

Centre cuts Punjab's borrowing limit by Rs 18K crore

9
Nation

Was under 'pressure' not to deliver Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case verdict: Former Allahabad HC judge

10
Nation

Wrestler told PM Modi of sexual abuse by Brij Bhushan 2 years ago, says FIR

Don't Miss

View All
2 friends, one from Punjab, other from Haryana sell Rs 20 a cup tea from their Rs 70 lakh luxury car on Mumbai streets
Trending

Video: 2 friends from Punjab and Haryana collaborate to sell tea on Mumbai streets from boot of their Rs 70 lakh luxury car

Jailed AAP leader picked for market panel post
Punjab

Jailed AAP leader picked for market panel post of Anandpur Sahib

Elon Musk reclaims position as world’s richest person
Business

Elon Musk reclaims position as world’s richest person

Wet spell continues in Haryana, Punjab
Haryana

Wet spell continues in Haryana, Punjab

Canada: Punjabi community celebrates victory of four candidates in Alberta provincial polls
Diaspora

Punjabi community in Canada celebrates victory of 4 candidates in Alberta provincial polls

Himachal Pradesh to have heliport in Chandigarh linking all 12 dists
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh to have heliport in Chandigarh linking all 12 districts

Freak weather conditions affect sweetness of melons
Haryana

Freak weather conditions affect sweetness of muskmelons, watermelons

Intense rainfall may continue in Himachal Pradesh
Himachal

Intense rain may continue in Himachal Pradesh

Top News

Odisha train crash: Preliminary report states ‘signal was given and taken off’; PM promises stringent action against guilty; Death toll mounts to 288

Odisha train crash: Preliminary report states 'signal was given and taken off'; PM promises stringent action against guilty; death toll mounts to 288

Both passenger trains were at a high speed and it has been c...

Caught on camera: Mamata-Vaishnaw argument over death toll in Odisha train accident

Caught on camera: Mamata-Vaishnaw argument over death toll in Odisha train accident

Railways minister seeks to play down the disagreement with W...

Train accident site: Coaches strewn haphazardly, ambulance wails punctuate noise from electric saws

Odisha train accident site: Coaches strewn haphazardly, ambulance wails punctuate noise from electric saws

The rescue workers with gas cutters and medical personnel wi...

Odisha train crash: Railways launches high-level probe, says anti-train collision system wasn't available on route

What is 'Kavach', the anti-collision system in trains, which wasn't deployed on Odisha route

Government bans 14 fixed dose combination drugs, cites they may involve risk to people

Government bans 14 fixed dose combination drugs, cites they may involve risk to people

‘No therapeutic justification for these medicines’


Cities

View All

Pakistan hands over 200 Indian fishermen at Attari-Wagah border

Pakistan hands over 200 Indian fishermen at Attari-Wagah border

Midnight hoax bomb call near Golden Temple puts Amritsar police on alert

Tarn Taran: Farmer loses Rs 45L to immigration fraud

5.5 kg drugs dropped by drone seized near border in Amritsar sector

Operation Bluestar anniversary: Over 4K cops, paramilitary forces deployed in Amritsar

SOP for probe into mishaps involving CTU drivers ready

SOP for probe into mishaps involving CTU drivers ready

PGI's finance panel gives nod to non-faculty posts

Chandigarh Mayor, councillor for reducing project period

Class XI admissions subject to decision on writ plea: HC

Punjabi to stay as compulsory subject, clarifies Panjab University

After Delhi High Court grants interim relief, Manish Sisodia reaches home to meet ailing wife

Manish Sisodia couldn’t meet ailing wife at their house as she is rushed to hospital after her health deteriorates

Man in Delhi attacks woman colleague with knife over unrequited love, dies by suicide

HC allows Sisodia to meet ailing wife today

Man gets 7-year jail, father 3 in riots case

Days after delivery, 12-year-old girl runs away from hospital

Days after delivery, 12-year-old girl runs away from hospital

Wanted for murder, robberies, Gurdaspur resident nabbed

Mobile data to help Anganwari workers track nutritional status of women, kids

Jalandhar: Lohian girl slips, dies on trip to Niagara Falls in Canada

Map of new wards not out in Phagwara, BJP leaders miffed

~756-cr elevated road project set to miss another deadline

Rs 756-cr elevated road project set to miss another deadline

MC officials indulging in frauds to develop illegal colonies: PAC

Operation Bluestar anniv: Police step up vigil

Release salaries of sanitation workers in a month, officials told

Pay to be disbursed after police verification, check-up: Civic body

Untimely rains raise dengue worry

Untimely rains raise dengue worry

Two mobile phones, intoxicant recovered from jail inmates

Punjabi varsity lads grab gold in hockey

Fatehgarh Sahib loot mastermind held, Rs 33L seized

Anganwadi centres lack basic facilities: Workers