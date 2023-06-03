The Next Big Meme Coins: Big Eyes Coin, Tamadoge, and Wall Street Meme Coin

As the cryptocurrency market continues to gallop like an unstoppable bull straight to the top, meme coins enthusiasts are left trying to make sense of which cryptocurrency is worth investing in. In this comparative article, we take a look at the top three memes capable of exponential growth and try to answer what is the next big meme coin.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG), Tamadoge (TAMA), and Wall Street Meme Coin (WSM) are all meme coins that have been generating headlines crypto community, and we're here to explore their unique features, market performance, and prospects for future wealth.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG): The Best Play-To-Earn Opportunity

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) presents a game-changing opportunity in the realm of meme coins with utility as a play-to-earn project. With a successful presale that raised over $46 million, BIG has garnered significant attention.

The upcoming launch of the BIG Casino on August 29 will feature over 4,000 Play-to-Earn (P2E) games, further enhancing its appeal. As the official token for transactions within the casino, BIG holds immense utility and potential for growth. The low initial investment required, coupled with the potential for high returns, positions BIG as an enticing prospect for investors seeking generational wealth.

BIG is currently in its 15th and final stage of presale and Investors can for a limited time take advantage of Stage 3 promotional presale pricing of $0.00017. The presale will come to an official end on June 3rd. The token is scheduled to go live on June 15th at a launch price of $0.0006 on the Uniswap exchange. The limited-time promotional discount of 71.67% translates to an ROI of 250% for early investors.

Tamadoge (TAMA) Price Prediction: Is TAMA Still Alive?

Tamadoge (TAMA) experienced a downward spiral in price since reaching its all-time high in October 2022. Despite the initial surge in value, the lack of new buyers has resulted in unrealized losses for late entrants. Tamadoge was introduced as a play-to-earn game in the wake of the popularity of Dogcoins (DOGE) in 2021.

However, the rise of new meme coins in 2023 has impacted TAMA's performance, and it has struggled to gain market share. While the price prediction for TAMA remains bearish in the high-term timeframe, increased volume on its Uniswap V3 chart suggests the coin is being accumulated, leaving room for potential future price surges.

Wall Street Meme Coin (WSM): The Next Global Meme Coin Phenomenon

Wall Street Meme Coin (WSM) has quickly emerged as a potential contender in the meme coin market, raising $1 million in just two days. With traders seeking alternative tokens that offer the potential for explosive price growth, WSM has generated significant buzz. It aims to fill the void left by the underwhelming performance of Dogecoin and Shiba Inu (SHIB).

The strong community support and the association with the Wall Street Memes group, renowned for their influence in the GameStop short squeeze and the GME and AMC bull run, provide a solid foundation for WSM's success. The anticipated launch on various exchanges and its fully community-driven nature further contribute to its growth prospects.

Comparative Analysis & Market Performance for the Next BIG Meme Coin

While each meme coin possesses its own unique characteristics, their market performance differs.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG): With its successful presale and the upcoming launch of the BIG Casino, Big Eyes Coin has demonstrated strong momentum. The inclusion of over 4,000 Play-to-Earn games in the casino provides ample opportunities for users to earn rewards and participate in the cryptocurrency gaming ecosystem. The utility of BIG as the official token within the casino adds further value to the coin, making it an attractive investment option.

Tamadoge (TAMA): Tamadoge's price has faced a decline since its all-time high in October 2022. The lack of new buyers and the rise of other meme coins have impacted its performance. However, increased volume on its Uniswap V3 chart suggests potential future price surges. The coin's play-to-earn game concept still holds promise, but it faces challenges in regaining market share and investor confidence.

Wall Street Meme Coin (WSM): Wall Street Meme Coin has gained significant attention and community support. The coin's association with the Wall Street Memes group, known for their influence in the GameStop short squeeze and the GME and AMC bull run, has added to its appeal. Traders seeking alternatives to Dogecoin and Shiba Inu have found WSM intriguing, and its fully community-driven nature has contributed to its growth prospects.

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.