The Sensation Of The Stage – Priyanshu Bhardwaj

Rap is a musical style and genre featuring rhythmic & sometimes rhyming speech that is rapped over a musical backing, it stands for rhythm & poetry. The rapper brings the narrative and singing brings pathos, joy & sensuality. Rap is also used to speak out against perceived social-political injustice as well because social and political needs to be heard and it is only possible through Hip-hop (Rap) music. It is very popular in India now and one of the most exciting & fastest-growing music.

India jumped on the rap in the 1990s but could not survive at an increasing rate for a long because Bollywood melodies were in the soul of audiences. It emerged again after a decade when Bollywood moved to Punjabi culture and became a musical inspiration. There are many rising and talented rap stars in India, who inspired the Youths of the country like Badshah, Emiway Bantai, Raftaar, Divine and many more.

Priyanshu Bhardwaj is one of the young sensations on the stage and was born in Uttarakhand. He grew up with a dream to be in that and worked extremely hard to become one of the most talented rap stars in India and worldwide. He achieved a lot at a very young age. Rapping in this decade is become a real challenge because of its acceptability in Indian society and music culture.

He is extremely famous for his unique mixed-new sounds and perfectly rhymed verses. Priyanshu could have chosen something simple and melodies singing but he followed this tough nut to crack. Here “Tough nut” indicated Hip-hop(rap) because it demands an extremely outstanding high balance of vocal pitch as it should be high.

Apart from rapping he composes raps and writes lyrics and poetries on his own, which makes him a more sensual and soulful lyricist and rapper. He took his all heart when he raps and that’s something which makes him a more loving rapper. Priyanshu holds his own YouTube channel and Instagram account with the same name “PASSKIVINES”. More than a million audience loves to listen to him and follows him.