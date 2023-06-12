 The Top 3 Passive Income Options in Crypto in 2023 to Combat Inflation: BNB, Nexo, and Caged Beasts : The Tribune India

The Top 3 Passive Income Options in Crypto in 2023 to Combat Inflation: BNB, Nexo, and Caged Beasts

The Top 3 Passive Income Options in Crypto in 2023 to Combat Inflation: BNB, Nexo, and Caged Beasts


In a world plagued by inflation fears, finding passive income options that counter these concerns has become essential for many investors. This article explores three promising cryptocurrencies—BNB (BNB), Nexo (NEXO), and Caged Beasts (BEASTS) —that offer unique opportunities to make your money work for you. Whether you're an experienced crypto investor or seeking the next big opportunity, read on to discover how these cryptocurrencies can help you combat inflation and drive your financial portfolio onward and upwards!

Nexo: The Next Platform For You To Get Passive Income

Nexo (NEXO) is one of the world's leading digital assets institutions, positioning itself as a comprehensive solution for maximizing the value and utility of cryptocurrencies. Since its establishment in 2018, Nexo has evolved from an over-collateralized lending platform to offering a wide range of products and services. With Instant Crypto Credit Lines, users can access quick funds by utilizing their digital assets as collateral, providing flexibility and ease of use for borrowers.

Nexo's Earn Interest product enables investors to earn passive income through daily payouts, compounding interest, and flexible yield options. Moreover, Nexo Pro, the platform's trading arm, caters to both novice and seasoned traders with access to a wide range of market pairs and leverage options. With its innovative approach and industry recognition, Nexo has established itself as a reputable player in the digital assets space.

BNB: The Bread ‘N’ Butter For Passive Income In Crypto

Binance Coin (BNB) has emerged as a dominant force in the crypto market, driven by its association with the Binance exchange and its versatile utility. Originally introduced as a utility token, BNB has evolved to offer reduced trading fees, participation in token sales, and staking rewards within the Binance ecosystem. The Binance Smart Chain (BSC), powered by BNB, enables users to create decentralized applications and conduct cost-effective transactions.

Through staking BNB, investors can earn passive income in the form of staking rewards, incentivizing long-term investment. With its established reputation and extensive use cases, BNB has become a go-to option for investors seeking to make their money work for them.

Caged Beasts: A Robust Referral Scheme For Passive Income

Caged Beasts (BEASTS) is one of the most promising new community tokens, standing out from the herd of doges with a captivating narrative. Caged Beasts represents the concept of caged liquidity, where locked funds grow stronger over time, ready to break free and provide financial freedom.

The lore behind Caged Beasts centers around Rabbit 4001, a tortured rabbit turned mad scientist. Injecting caged animals with mutagens during the pre-sale stages, Rabbit 4001 enhances them with cybernetics and weaponry, transforming them into powerful Caged Beasts. The metaphorical journey of growth and liberation resonates with investors as they see their locked funds steadily increase in value.

Caged Beasts introduces a referral scheme that presents an incredible opportunity for those seeking to generate a passive income. As a referrer, you can create your own unique referral code and share it with others. When someone uses your code to make a purchase, you instantly receive 20% of the deposited amount in ETH, BNB, or USDT directly to your wallet, ready to be spent or withdrawn.

But it doesn't end there! The investor who uses your code also receives an additional 20% in BEASTS tokens, making it a rewarding experience for both parties. This ingenious scheme not only encourages community growth but also allows you to generate passive income as more people join the Caged Beasts ecosystem.

As the value of the token continues to rise, your passive income potential becomes even more powerful. Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to unlock the power of generating a steady passive income stream. Register your email on the Caged Beasts website now at https://cagedbeasts.com/ and embark on a thrilling journey toward financial freedom!

To Conclude

For many investors, finding passive income options to counter inflation fears is crucial. BNB, Nexo, and Caged Beasts stand out as promising choices for investors seeking to make their money work for them. Whether through utility, comprehensive financial products, or captivating narratives, these cryptocurrencies provide unique avenues for generating passive income and combating inflation. Stay ahead of the curve and explore these exciting opportunities to secure your financial future.

For more information on Caged Beasts:

Website: https://cagedbeasts.com

Telegram: https://t.me/CAGEDBEASTS

Twitter: https://twitter.com/CAGED_BEASTS

 

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

British rapper Stefflon Don reaches Sidhu Moosewala's village to pay tribute

2
Haryana

NHAI begins closing illegal exits near Gurugram highway

3
Nation

Government is trying to protect Brij Bhushan: Vinesh Phogat

4
Punjab

Watch: Sidhu Moosewala's mother Charan Kaur pens heartfelt note on his birth anniversary; fans flock singer's house with cakes, cards and flowers

5
Nation Visa Fraud

Students facing deportation from Canada get relief, India flags 'gaps'

6
Nation

Video shows moments after iron pillar collapses killing 24-year-old model in Noida's Film City

7
Punjab

Wrestlers join farmers' protest against power utility in Patiala

8
Nation

Gujarat prepares for impact as cyclone Biparjoy likely to make landfall between Kutch and Pakistan's Karachi

9
Punjab

BSF apprehends farmer who hid drugs near border in Amritsar sector, seizes drone

10
Sports

India stun South Korea, clinch maiden Women's Junior Asia Cup title

Don't Miss

View All
‘Born to guide world’: Mother’s tribute to Sidhu Moosewala
Punjab

'Born to guide world': Mother's tribute to Sidhu Moosewala on his birthday

Sidhu Moosewala’s father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting site in Mansa, is whisked away by police
Bathinda

Sidhu Moosewala's father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting venue in Mansa, is whisked away by police

60% type 2 diabetes reversible: ICMR chief
Nation

60% type 2 diabetes reversible: ICMR chief

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says Trudeau
Jalandhar

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says PM Justin Trudeau

Nature’s miracle: Man recovers his ‘dead’ son alive in Balasore makeshift morgue
Nation

Nature’s miracle: Man recovers his ‘dead’ son alive in Balasore makeshift morgue

Rajasthan woman elopes with lover; aggrieved father declares her dead, sends invite to people for ‘funeral’
Trending

Rajasthan woman elopes with lover; father declares her dead, sends invite to people for ‘funeral’

‘Chitta’ overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years
Jalandhar

'Chitta' overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night
Nation

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night

Top News

Gujarat braces for Biparjoy cyclone; people being shifted to temporary shelters

Gujarat braces for Cyclone Biparjoy; people being shifted to temporary shelters

PM Modi to hold meeting to review situation related to cyclo...

Budhlada AAP MLA Budh Ram appointed party’s Punjab working president

Budhlada MLA Budh Ram appointed Aam Aadmi Party's Punjab working president

Besides, four state vice presidents, state general secretary...

BSF apprehends farmer who hid drugs near border in Amritsar sector, seizes broken drone

BSF apprehends farmer who hid drugs near border in Amritsar sector, seizes drone

The farmer is apprehended from Bharopal village

Farmers at Kurukshetra mahapanchayat threaten agitation if sunflower is not procured at MSP

Farmers demanding MSP for sunflower block Delhi-Chandigarh highway in Kurukshetra

Farmers gathered at Pipli grain market in Kurukshetra to pre...

Video shows moments after iron pillor collapse that killed 24-year-old model in Noida’s Film City studio

Video shows moments after iron pillar collapses killing 24-year-old model in Noida's Film City

Vanshika Chopra was walking the ramp when the iron pillar fe...


Cities

View All

Armed men rob cash management firm employee of Rs 10 lakh in Amritsar

Armed men in Amritsar rob cash management firm employee of Rs 10 lakh

BSF apprehends farmer who hid drugs near border in Amritsar sector, seizes drone

Missing minor recovered from gurdwara, SHO suspended

'Kalapani' hails Punjabis' role in freedom struggle

Increase in VAT on petrol, diesel decried

Facing staff crunch, PGI seeks more Sr Residents

Facing staff crunch, PGI seeks more Sr Residents

Fuel price gap widens in Mohali, Chandigarh

Dadu Majra to get rid of garbage mountain before Jan, says Chandigarh Mayor

Clash over water slide at Fun City park lands 2 in hospital

Chandigarh Congress members up in arms

2 feared dead, 8 rescued as fire breaks out in Ghaziabad building

2 feared dead, 8 rescued as fire breaks out in Ghaziabad building

AAP’s politics solely dependent on educating children: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi temp likely to settle at 40°C today

BJP launches ‘selfie with palace of corruption’ campaign to target AAP

Supreme Court to hear plea against Delhi High Court order staying notice to bike-taxi firms

Once children’s favourite destination, Nikku Park now in state of neglect

Once children’s favourite destination, Nikku Park now in state of neglect

MPs review flood protection works ahead of monsoon

Shiksha Mahakumbh at NIT ends

Protest held over fake SC certificates

Power cut troubles Sewa Kendra visitors in Phagwara

Renovation work on at Ludhiana railway station, trains to halt at Dhandari from June 15

Renovation work on at Ludhiana railway station, trains to halt at Dhandari from June 15

Rs 8.25 crore heist in Ludhiana: Cops suspect insider's role, claim vital clues

Illegal change of land use: GLADA orders seizure of property, imposes penalty

Building bylaws being flouted with impunity, says RTI activist

Ludhiana residents resent fuel price hike

Wrestlers join farmers’ protest against power utility in Patiala

Wrestlers join farmers' protest against power utility in Patiala

Ban on bursting of crackers at functions

Dist BJP Kisan Morcha appoints office-bearers

Patiala: Power supply to be hit for five days