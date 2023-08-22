 The Unbelievable Tale of PEPE Coin, Shiba Inu, and Elonator Coin: Top 3 Meme Coins  - Future 100x ROI? : The Tribune India

  • Impact Feature
  • The Unbelievable Tale of PEPE Coin, Shiba Inu, and Elonator Coin: Top 3 Meme Coins  - Future 100x ROI?

The Unbelievable Tale of PEPE Coin, Shiba Inu, and Elonator Coin: Top 3 Meme Coins  - Future 100x ROI?

PEPE Coin, Shiba Inu, Elonator Coin, 100x ROI, Top 3 Meme Coins

The Unbelievable Tale of PEPE Coin, Shiba Inu, and Elonator Coin: Top 3 Meme Coins  - Future 100x ROI?


In the world of cryptocurrencies, two recent phenomena have captured the attention of Elon fans and meme coin investors alike. PEPE Coin, riding on the fame of the iconic Pepe the Frog meme, surged in value a few months ago, creating a buzz in the crypto market. Shiba Inu (SHIB), inspired by the success of Dogecoin (DOGE), also gained significant traction among investors seeking explosive returns. Now, a new contender, Elonator (ETOR), promises to mix the best of Elon Musk and cyborgs to bring 100x ROI to every presale investor. This comparative article aims to examine and analyze the similarities and differences between these top 3 meme coins and determine whether Elonator has the potential to be the next PEPE or SHIB.

100x PEPE Coin To Continue to Crash?

PEPE Coin took the crypto world by storm a few months ago, thanks to its connection to the famous Pepe the Frog meme. Pepe the Frog has been a beloved internet character, and this sentimentality was capitalized on by PEPE Coin creators. The why behind PEPE Coin's success lies in the emotional connection people have with the meme. By combining this emotional factor with the frenzy of mini-bullish runs in the market, PEPE Coin quickly became a sought-after token.

What sets PEPE Coin apart is its decentralized and community-driven approach. The creators leveraged the power of social media to engage with the community actively – in its early rise, it trended for days on Twitter/X, with over 4 million tweets at one point. They conducted various campaigns, giveaways, and interactive events, which strengthened the sense of ownership among investors. Moreover, PEPE Coin's transaction fees were kept at a minimum, making it an attractive option for micro-investors.

<< The Next x100 Meme Coin Is Elonator >>

Shiba Inu, Pathfinder For New Meme Coins

Shiba Inu's journey to fame is closely tied to the success of Dogecoin. As Dogecoin's value soared, Shiba Inu capitalized on the existing enthusiasm surrounding meme coins. Shiba Inu adopted the image of the Shiba Inu dog, another internet-famous meme, and presented itself as the "Dogecoin Killer." This aggressive branding and association with a popular meme helped Shiba Inu gather a massive following.

Shiba Inu operates on the Ethereum-based Shibarium mainnet, positioning itself as a decentralized, community-driven platform like PEPE Coin. The reason behind Shiba Inu's success lies in its strong online presence and active community engagement. The creators encouraged the community to contribute to the development of the ecosystem, fostering a sense of ownership and loyalty among the investors.

A cryptic tweet by Shytoshi Kusama, the primary developer for Shiba Inu, speculates that Elon Musk, the richest man in the world, might be present when the Shibarium mainnet is unveiled. Shiba Inu's head developer, Shytoshi Kusama, revealed in a tweet that the SHIB team is thrilled to have Elon Musk attend their future event in Toronto, Canada, which is set to take place from August 13 to 17, 2023. The post was in reaction to a photo of Musk sporting a "I Love Canada" shirt.

Introducing Elonator - Where AI and Elon Musk Collide

Elonator Coin is successfully removing obstacles, enabling anyone to confidently explore the expansive crypto realm. No expensive equipment must be purchased, no trading complexities must be learned, and no sleepless nights must be spent looking for the next Bitcoin or BAYC. The Elonator team also thinks that this innovation develops an ecosystem that enables everyone to immerse themselves in the world of cryptocurrencies and appreciate its wonders, possibilities, and myriad advantages in addition to offering a lucrative chance.

Elonator operates similarly to PEPE Coin and Shiba Inu, embracing decentralization and community involvement. However, it distinguishes itself by integrating AI technology to enhance decision-making processes within the ecosystem. Elonator's strategy involves a carefully planned marketing campaign, utilizing influencer partnerships and strategic social media engagements. By creating an aura of exclusivity and forward-thinking, Elonator aims to attract early investors who envision exponential returns.

 

With That In Mind: Buy These Top 3 Meme Coins

The world of cryptocurrency continues to be an ever-evolving landscape where innovative ideas and viral memes can significantly impact a token's success. PEPE Coin and Shiba Inu have proven that meme-based assets can create massive waves of interest and generate substantial gains. Now, Elonator seeks to combine the best of AI technology and Elon Musk's vision to create a unique proposition for investors.

While PEPE Coin and Shiba Inu demonstrated that meme-based tokens could surge in value, Elonator Coin’s innovative approach sets it apart from the pack. The integration of AI and the influence of Elon Musk add a layer of uniqueness and potential that may attract a diverse range of investors.

For Elon fans and meme coin investors seeking a 100x ROI in the bull market, Elonator's presale presents an exciting opportunity worth considering. The convergence of AI, cyborgs, and Elon Musk's vision could indeed be a winning combination in the world of cryptocurrencies.

So, if you're ready to be part of the next big thing in the crypto space, don't miss out on the chance to buy Elonator during its presale phase. This promising project could be the start of a new era in the crypto market, and you wouldn't want to miss being part of it. Invest in Elonator now and join the journey to prosperity!

Elonator Socials & Presale

Presale: https://buy.elonator.com/

Website: https://elonator.com

Telegram: https://t.me/ElonatorCoin

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ElonatorCoin

 

 

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Delhi

Delhi officer accused of repeatedly raping minor arrested along with wife

2
Punjab

One dead in Punjab's Sangrur as farmers clash with police over 'detention' of farm leaders ahead of planned protest

3
Himachal

Himachal: Hotels facing risk as Dharampur road sinks at many spots

4
Punjab

Rs 56 crore dues: Sunny Deol offers to settle bank loans, auction threat of property stays

5
Nation

'Welcome, buddy!' — Contact established between Chandrayaan-2 orbiter and Chandrayaan-3 lander module

6
Haryana

Faridabad: 8-year-old boy stuck in society elevator for two hours; starts doing homework to stay calm

7
Nation

Chandrayaan-3: ISRO scientist says will postpone landing from August 23 to August 27 if…

8
Haryana

Haryana CM Khattar participates in YouTuber Elvish Yadav’s fan meet up, opposition calls it insensitive move

9
Trending

'Shameless': Actor Prakash Raj meme mocking Chandrayaan-3 mission sparks online outrage

10
Himachal

Supreme Court for setting up expert panel to assess carrying capacity of Himalayan region

Don't Miss

View All
Joint effort: 300-ft breach plugged in 72 hrs
Punjab

Joint effort: 300-ft breach plugged in 72 hours in Gurdaspur

Sunny Deol's bungalow in Mumbai's Juhu not on auction, bank withdraws notice
Trending

Sunny Deol's bungalow in Mumbai's Juhu not to be auctioned; bank withdraws notice due to 'technical reasons'

At market’s mercy, Hoshiarpur’s wood inlay art struggles
Punjab

At market’s mercy, Hoshiarpur’s wood inlay art struggles

Sinking feeling: Shimla is crumbling, governments to blame
Features

Sinking feeling: Shimla is crumbling, governments to blame

Own house surrounded by water, Paramjit ferries villagers to safety
Punjab Sultanpur Lodhi

Own house surrounded by water, Paramjit Singh ferries villagers to safety

‘Gods must be angry’: Spine-chilling videos show house with people inside washed away; rail track, car hang precariously in air
Trending

'Gods must be angry': Spine-chilling videos show houses, people being washed away in Himachal Pradesh; rail track, car hang precariously in air

State award for 8-year-old
Punjab

State award for 8-year-old Ropar girl Saanvi Sood

Back to school after two months via boat
Punjab

Jalandhar: Back to school after two months via boat

Top News

Punjab, Haryana farmers seek flood relief, march to Chandigarh; heavy police force deployed on Mohali border

Punjab, Haryana farmers seeking flood relief detained as they march to Chandigarh; heavy police force deployed on Mohali border

As preventive measures, Punjab Police have taken over 100 fa...

75% police force on roads, nakas in Mohali as farmers set to protest

75% police force on roads, nakas in Mohali as farmers hold protest in Chandigarh

Cops have been deployed in heavy numbers at all the entry, e...

Which roads to avoid in Mohali following farmers’ protest in Chandigarh today

Which roads to avoid in Mohali following farmers' protest in Chandigarh

These are Airport Road, Desumajra to Verka Chowk in Mohali, ...

Farmer’s death: FIR registered against farmers at Longowal police station in Sangrur

Farmer’s death: FIR registered against farmers at Longowal police station in Sangrur

The case registered under Sections 307, 323, 353, 186, 148 a...

Nuh violence accused held after gunfight in Tauru area of Gurugram

Nuh violence accused held after gunfight in Tauru area of Gurugram

He has been identified as Aamir


Cities

View All

Three robbers kill shop owner at Bhalla Colony in Amritsar

Three robbers kill shop owner at Bhalla Colony in Amritsar

Joint effort: 300-ft breach plugged in 72 hours in Gurdaspur

AirAsia X to resume direct flights between holy city Amritsar, Kuala Lumpur

Trenches dug up to lay pipes on Mall road in Amritsar irk commuters

Bomb hoax delays Amritsar-Gatwick flight by four hours

75% police force on roads, nakas in Mohali as farmers set to protest

75% police force on roads, nakas in Mohali as farmers hold protest in Chandigarh

Which roads to avoid in Mohali following farmers' protest in Chandigarh

CBI recovers Rs 1.6-cr gold from locker of arrested Chandigarh MC official

Airport agency flags security breach during Punjab CM, Bhagwant Mann’s flight

Nod to single firm for temporary composting plant at Dadu Majra

Viral video: Did rape-accused Delhi govt officer, wife try to escape moments before arrest?

Viral video: Did rape-accused Delhi govt officer, wife try to escape moments before arrest

Police didn't allow her to meet minor rape victim, says DCW chief Swati Maliwal; ends dharna at hospital

Painful to hear voices of concern raised during India’s Covid fight: Jagdeep Dhankhar

St stephen’s admissions: Supreme Court dismisses pleas filed by Delhi University, UGC

Army wives hold session on inspiring stories

Scribe’s suicide: All four suspects named in suicide note arrested

Scribe’s suicide: All four suspects named in suicide note arrested

Jalandhar: Brothers' bodies yet to be traced

Two nabbed with 70-kg poppy husk

Bus restaurant raises safety concerns

Body of Hoshiarpur youth drowned in Canada reaches home, cremated

Ludhiana: Police on toes ahead of farmers’ protest in Chandigarh

Ludhiana: Police on toes ahead of farmers’ protest in Chandigarh

Ward watch: No end to waterlogging woes for residents here

Purchase tomatoes @ Rs 50 per kg at Ludhiana wholesale market

Farmer suicide: Protest outside MLA’s residence, effigy burnt

International airport project misses 5th deadline, Aug 30 fresh target

6 years on, PDA fails to act against bylaw violations

6 years on, PDA fails to act against bylaw violations

Salary not paid, faculty to start pen-down strike from today

Flood relief issue: SAD protest at Devigarh today

Entrepreneurship day celebrated

Congress leader alleges AAP MLA's role in property encroachment