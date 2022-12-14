 This Is The Story Of Big Eyes Coin – The Cat Who Is Taking Over Huobi Token And Chiliz : The Tribune India

In the year 2022, Big Eyes Coin (BIG), a meme coin, has been getting a lot of good attention. The cryptocurrency community has backed it, and it has generated a lot of discussion on the major social media networks. It has been nicknamed the "next big thing" in cryptocurrency by fans, and so far, it has lived up to that description, especially during its presale stages. The goal of Big Eyes Coin is to outperform other meme coins and cryptocurrencies and bring about a revolution in the cryptocurrency market. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) plans to provide a part of the money raised from their token presale to charities and other groups whose main objective is to enhance the ecosystem.

 

Big Eyes has adopted a new approach and wants to make its investors happy. The achievement of earning over $11 million during the presale period serves as proof. Another distinct feature of Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is its utility. While doge-themed coins suffer in this regard, Big Eyes has outlined its application. The first aim of Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is to generate income for its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem, and the second is to protect the ocean. Decentralized Finance is confusing to millions of people who buy crypto assets. In light of this, the Big Eyes Coin (BIG) will assist DeFi by providing tutorials and how-to guides. On the Big Eyes platform, people will be able to make money while studying. It is currently moving through its presale stages and if used, exclusive code SUSHI556 will gift buyers with even more content and bonuses!

 

Huobi Token (HT): A Blockchain-Powered Loyalty Point System

The native cryptocurrency of the Huobi exchange is called Huobi Token (HT). The exchange was established in China in 2013. Due to its ability for users to invest in projects through trading and ICOs, it became a popular option for those wishing to access the growing cryptocurrency market. Huobi released the exchange token in 2018 that supports on-platform governance, rewards, and special event access.

What Makes Huobi Token (HT) Unique?

The Huobi token offers a few special advantages to customers, but its main purpose is to stay up with the shifting economics of the cryptocurrency exchange industry. It was founded to compete with Binance and its native BNB cryptocurrency. The Huobi token will offer a payment method throughout the ecosystem. It will also be widely used in OTC trading and business payments.  

Chiliz (CHZ): Blockchain Fintech Provider for Sports & Entertainment

Chiliz is a blockchain platform that offers sports and entertainment experiences to fans. Through tokens that allow supporters to own a share in their team, they hope to give fans a new way to interact with sports organizations. Holders of fan tokens can access special platforms, vote on issues affecting their favorite teams, and obtain prizes from their teams by exchanging CHZ for fan tokens.

 

How Chiliz (CHZ) works?

Chiliz runs on a side chain of the Ethereum network, which also serves as the foundation for Socios.com. Any group that joins the platform, whether it be a team, league, game, or other entity, is hosted there. The crowd-voting processes used by each organization run on this blockchain as a semi-autonomous entity.

 

More than just collectibles, Socios.com offers fan tokens for sale. Fans can communicate with teams and influence team decisions through NFTs with team branding. Voting in polls run by teams that have joined Socios allows fans who have earned tokens to express themselves.

 

Let’s take an example for better understanding. Consider Juventus FC offered token holders the opportunity to select the celebration music that would be played over loudspeakers following a goal by the team. For eight years, Juventus used the song "Chelsea Dagger" to celebrate goals. The Juventus squad will now play Blur's "Song 2" as a replacement after Juventus fan token holders decided in favor of the new song.

 

You can click on the following websites to learn more about Big Eyes (BIG):

 

Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL

 

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.

