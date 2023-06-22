Turkey contains various facilities specialized in hair transplant procedures. The best performs world-class hair transplant procedures with cutting-edge technologies and expert surgeons. Hair transplant procedures in Turkey are popular for affordability, higher success rates, and excellence. People worldwide travel to Turkey for hair transplant procedures, which has made it a center for world-class treatments.

You can find various reputed clinics performing top-notch hair transplant in Turkey. Here we have brought a comprehensive guideline on the top 10 best hair transplant clinics in Turkey that you must know.

Introduction to Hair Transplants in Turkey

Do you want to learn more details about hair transplants in Turkey? Have a look at the information below to understand things better.

So, here we go:

Benefits Of Hair Transplants in Turkey

Here are the key benefits of hair transplants in Turkey that you must know:

Best hair transplant surgeons: The best benefit of getting a hair transplant procedure from Turkey is that you can find numerous great surgeons here. They are specialized, expert, and experienced in whatever hair transplant procedure they offer. In addition, access to advanced technologies and innovative procedures helps them to achieve optimal results with hair transplants.

No waiting time to get done with the hair transplant procedure: Contrary to other countries, getting a hair transplant procedure from Turkey doesn’t require you to wait for months. In fact, with abundant high-quality and best hair clinics, the country successfully meets its huge service demand.

State-of-the-art hair clinics: Most of Turkey's top-notch hair transplant clinics contain modern facilities featuring cutting-edge technology. These top-notch hair clinics in Turkey ultimately ensure optimal results with their innovative hair transplant procedures.

Higher retention rate: Expert hair transplant surgeons in Turkey have a reputation for achieving a high retention rate in hair transplant procedures. Due to this, thousands of people prefer visiting Turkey for their hair transplant procedures.

The impressive before and after results of hair transplant in Turkey showcase the remarkable transformation and renewed confidence that patients experience after the treatment.

Types Of Hair Transplants in Turkey

You can get different hair transplants in Turkey. Some of the most popular types of hair transplant procedures in Turkey include:

FUE Hair Transplant Turkey

Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE) technique is a modern procedure for hair transplants in Turkey. The minimally invasive procedure involves individual hair follicle extraction and transplantation from donor to recipient area.

The key advantages of the FUE technique include the following:

✓ Quick recovery

✓ Non-visible scaring

✓ Minimally invasive

✓ Natural results

The FUE technique's common side effects are bleeding, bruising, mild swelling, tingling, and numbness. The success rate and cost of the FUE technique depend upon the individual’s scalp condition, donor hair quality, and overall health.

The initial recovery time of the technique takes a few days only. However, you can see the visible results within 12 months of the procedure.

Following the post-procedure maintenance tips and protecting the transplanted areas are keys to experiencing optimal hair transplant results.

DHI Hair Transplant Turkey

DHI is another popular hair transplant technique used in hair transplantation. Primarily, it is an FUE method’s variation. The key difference here is in the implantation process of hair follicles in the recipient area.

During this procedure, the surgeon stores hair follicles in a solution and implants these later in your recipient area. Higher Graft Survival Rate and minimal scaring are benefits of DHI hair transplant.

The side effects and risks of the DHI hair transplant technique are similar to the ones you experience in the FUE technique. The cost depends upon your chosen hair clinic, its location, and the required number of grafts.

While following your hair surgeon’s instructions is the best way to achieve optimal results and speed up your recovery process.

Sapphire Hair Transplant Turkey

Sapphire is a specialized hair transplant technique that involves a sapphire blade’s use for recipient site creation. The high-quality sapphire crystal-made blades are used in the procedure here for minimally invasive and more precise incisions.

Enhanced precision, minimized trauma, and smoother incisions are the key advantages of the sapphire technique.

The techniques' cost, maintenance, recovery time, and side effects are similar.

Cost Of Hair Transplants in Turkey

A hair transplant cost in Turkey depends upon multiple factors. The most important of these factors include the following:

The clinic you have chosen for your hair transplant procedure.

Hair transplant technique used in the procedure.

The level of your hair loss problem.

Number of hair follicles transplanted.

The average cost of hair transplant procedures in Turkey varies between $2,500 to $5,000. When comparing hair transplant procedures' costs in Turkey, it is imperative to consider the overall quality and value of the procedure instead of choosing a cheap service only.

Hair Transplant Recovery Time in Turkey

The recovery time for hair transplants in Turkey mainly depends upon multiple factors. These factors typically include the individual healing process of an individual, the hair transplant technique used, and the procedure’s extent. However, here we have discussed a typical recovery timeline of a hair transplant procedure in Turkey.

So, here we go:

During the first few days of the hair transplant, your scalp will be sensitive. Some patients also experience mild discomfort and swelling in their scalp area. In addition, it is also common to have scabs on the recipient area.

Within the first few weeks of the treatment, the patient can resume their normal activities typically. Still, avoiding strenuous physical activities and direct sunlight exposure

is imperative.

Your implanted hair follicles will enter their resting phase within four weeks after your hair transplant procedure. Some of your hair might shed at this stage but don't worry about these. It is because shedding is usually a normal healing process’ part. It will bring new hair growth.

Within three to six months of your hair transplant treatment, you will start experiencing a visible growth of your hair. Here your recipient area will start blending with your existing hair.

After that, your hair will keep growing continuously. The transplanted hair will become more visible. However, it may take up to a year to start experiencing the complete hair transplant procedure’s results.

Factors to Consider When Choosing a Hair Transplant Clinic in Turkey

Selection of the best hair clinic is vital to get optimal hair transplant results. Here are the key factors you must consider when choosing a hair transplant clinic in Turkey.

Ensure that your chosen hair clinic is accredited by the Ministry of Health in Turkey or ISHRS (International Society of Hair Restoration Surgery) to ensure treatment standards, quality, and safety.

Research the experience, success record, and qualification of hair transplant surgeons performing procedures at the clinic.

Advanced hair transplant techniques Sapphire, DHI, and FUE hair transplant offer minimally invasive and more precise procedures for optimal results. So, consider the techniques and tools available at the hair transplant clinic.

Checking the reviews of hair transplant clinics in Turkey is the best way to identify the quality and safety of procedures performed somewhere.

The location of hair transplant clinics in Turkey also plays an important role. Always consider an easily accessible and convenient location for efficient travel arrangements.

Availability of virtual consultations in hair transplant clinics in Turkey, especially if you can’t visit the clinic physically, the process will let you discuss your case and get expert advice easily.

Languages spoken in hair transplant clinics in Turkey it is because the language barrier can be a real hassle.

Assess the customer service quality at hair transplant clinics in Turkey. Friendly, supportive, and responsive customer care can enhance your hair transplant experience here.

The cost of hair transplant clinics in Turkey is also important. The cost of the procedure varies largely depending on your scalp condition, the procedure’s requirements, chosen technique, and more. It is always better to choose different best hair clinics and compare their prices to make a more informed decision.

Travel arrangements for hair transplant clinics in Turkey are especially important if you travel from abroad. Consider learning about transportation, accommodation, and other important paperwork to make a decision here.

Top 10 Best Hair Transplant Clinics in Turkey

Do you want to know about the best-performing hair transplant clinics in Turkey? Here we have enlisted the best options that you must know here.

So, here we go:

1. Hermest Hair Clinic

Hermest Hair Clinic has emerged as a leading and highly regarded hair transplant clinic in Istanbul. With a commitment to delivering exceptional results and providing a positive patient experience, Hermest Hair Clinic stands out among its competitors. The clinic practices various hair transplant procedures, including Unique FUE, FUE, DHI, Sapphire hair transplant, and others. The experts at this clinic carefully choose the adequate hair transplant procedure for their patients individually.

Unique FUE is a patented hair transplant technique of Hermest that guarantees a 99% hair retention rate. The high-precision and customized hair transplant treatments at Hermest hair clinic ensure complete customer satisfaction and guarantee high-quality results.

2. Nimclinic

Nimclinic is a large-capacity hair clinic located in Istanbul. The is familiar as a successful hair transplant clinic that provides all the popular hair transplant procedures. Hermest Hair Clinic takes pride in its team of experienced and skilled surgeons. Their surgeons possess extensive knowledge in the field of hair transplantation and have successfully performed numerous procedures.

Patient reviews and testimonials are a testament to the success and reputation of Hermest Hair Clinic. Many patients express their satisfaction with the clinic's professionalism, expertise, and exceptional results.

3. HLC Clinic

HLC Clinic is a widely regarded, high-quality hair transplant clinic in Ankara. The premier clinic offers a variety of hair transplant procedures. The clinic assesses the patient's scalp condition in the initial consultation. The assessment helps surgeons create a personalized treatment plan for efficient results. +

Patient satisfaction is of utmost importance at HLC Clinic. The clinic consistently strives to exceed patient expectations and ensures a positive experience throughout the entire hair transplant journey. HLC Clinic proudly showcases before and after photos of their patients, demonstrating the remarkable transformations achieved through their treatments.

4. AHD Clinic

AHD is an Istanbul-based hair clinic that offers expert DHI and FUE techniques to patients who want natural-looking and dense hair growth results. The advanced hair transplant procedures being performed at the AHD clinic are meant to offer genuine enhancements.

5. Medical Hair Clinic

Medical Hai Clinic has been providing the best hair transplant services for years. It has a team of knowledgeable and expert hair transplant surgeons that ensures to provide the best results. The clinic offers advanced procedures with reliable and safe results.

6. Asmed Clinic

Asmed Clinic is a popular hair transplant clinic choice for foreigners and locals alike due to its strategic location. The expert hair transplant surgeons here are highly passionate, experienced, knowledgeable, and dedicated to providing satisfying results.

7. Cosmedica Clinic

Another well-represented hair clinic with experts dedicated to providing optimal hair growth results with their innovative and advanced techniques is Cosmedica Clinic. The surgeons provide quality services with their specialized technique known as the Micro Sapphire DHI method.

8. Pekiner Clinic

Pekiner Clinic is a well-regarded hair clinic in Turkey with an expert plastic and constructive surgeons team. The clinic has been providing the best procedures with optimal results for years. The expert hair transplant surgeons at Pekiner Clinic are familiar with providing accurate treatments to individual patients in Turkey.

9. Dr. Serkan Aygin Clinic

Dr. Serkan Aygin Clinic is another popular hair clinic providing optimal hair growth results with its expert team. This Istanbul-based hair clinic has also won a prestigious award for its quality hair transplant services in Turkey.

10. Smile Hair Clinic

Dr. M. Erdogan and Dr. G. Bilgin combinedly started Smile Hair Clinic in 2018. Since its inception, the clinic has provided high-standard hair transplant procedures to its patients. The clinic is familiar with providing high-standard hair transplant procedures with an ensured hair growth rate.

Why Do People Go to Turkey For Hair Transplant?

People choose to go to Turkey for hair transplants for several reasons, making it a popular destination for individuals seeking hair restoration treatments. Here are some key factors that attract people to Turkey:

Expertise and Experience Advanced Techniques and Technology Competitive Pricing High-Quality Facilities Comprehensive Services and Support

It's important to note that while Turkey offers numerous advantages, it is crucial to research and choose a reputable clinic with a proven track record. Considering factors such as the expertise of surgeons, patient reviews, adherence to international standards of care, and personalized consultation will help ensure a positive experience and successful results.

What Is the Best Hair Transplant Clinic in Turkey?

There are several top hair transplant clinics in Turkey, each with its own strengths and reputation. It's challenging to single out one clinic as the absolute best, as the perception of the "best" clinic can vary depending on individual preferences and specific needs. It is recommended to thoroughly research and consider factors such as the expertise of surgeons, patient reviews, success rates, techniques used, and personalized consultations to determine the best clinic that aligns with your requirements.

Why Is Turkey Known for Hair Transplant?

Turkey has gained a prominent reputation in the field of hair transplant due to several reasons. The country has a large number of experienced and skilled hair transplant surgeons who have performed numerous successful procedures. Turkish clinics are known for utilizing advanced techniques such as Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE) and Direct Hair Implantation (DHI) that yield natural-looking results. Moreover, Turkey offers competitive pricing for hair transplant procedures, making it an attractive option for individuals seeking cost-effective solutions.

Why Are Hair Transplants So Cheap In Turkey?

Hair transplants are relatively more affordable in Turkey compared to many other countries for various reasons. The lower cost can be attributed to factors such as lower operating costs, favorable exchange rates, and intense competition among clinics in Turkey. Additionally, the cost of living in Turkey is generally lower compared to some other countries, resulting in more affordable pricing for hair transplant procedures.

How Long Does a Hair Transplant Take In Turkey?

The duration of a hair transplant procedure in Turkey can vary depending on the number of grafts being transplanted and the technique used. On average, a hair transplant session in Turkey can take anywhere from 4 to 8 hours, but it can be longer for more extensive procedures. The length of the procedure also depends on factors such as the individual patient's hair characteristics, the skill and efficiency of the surgical team, and the specific clinic's protocols. It is essential to consult with the chosen clinic to get a more accurate estimate of the procedure's duration based on your specific case.

Overall, hair transplant procedures are safe in Turkey if you have chosen the best clinic for your treatment. The top hair clinics we have enlisted here help achieve optimal hair growth results and ensure service quality.

