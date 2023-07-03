Top 4 Cryptocurrencies to Buy In 2023

Cryptocurrencies have revolutionized the way we manage our money. The term has become popular because crypto doesn’t rely on governments or banks. Instead, it is based on blockchain technology.

It has garnered so much interest that several people are interested in knowing which coin, among over 25,000, is best for a viable long-term investment.

That is why we have prepared this article - to introduce you to the top 4 coins to add to your portfolio in 2023. Read on to find out.

Top 4 Cryptocurrency Investments That Will Explode in 2023 (Summary)

- Golteum (GLTM): Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform

- Sui (SUI): Valuable Tokens for Investors

- Polygon (MATIC): Top Technology Platform That Connects Blockchain Networks

- Bitcoin Cash (BCH): Impressive Market Trend

>>> BUY GLTM TOKENS NOW<<<

Golteum (GLTM)

Golteum (GLTM) is a contemporary web3 multi-assets trading platform, meaning it allows investors to trade and own NFTs, cryptos, and precious metals all in one ecosystem. Golteum’s mission is to revolutionize the precious metals market by creating a user-oriented platform where reliability is at the forefront. This is evident from its collaboration with leading web3 custody provider, Fireblocks. This helps to guarantee the security of investors’ assets.

Golteum is powered by its native token, GLTM. Holders of the GLTM token will enjoy a variety of benefits that will ultimatey improve their trading journey. These benefits include discounts on trading fees, staking rewards, and access to special events.

Golteum’s GLTM token presale has experienced immense growth since the completion of the first round. Round 1 sold out 32,500,000 tokens at $0.0074 in 2 days! This feat made investors excited when the round 2 presale phase started. The second round is currently ongoing and sells each token at $0.012 with a 15% bonus on top.

What makes Golteum a particularly exciting investment opportunity is the stance that experts have taken on it. The Boston Consulting Group, for example, has predicted that the tokenized assets market will reach a value of about $16 Trillion by 2030. Thus, GLTM could very well ride on that and attain a value of $5 or more after it lists on major exchanges.

Golteum is also as safe an investment as any. Its smart contract function has been fully verified by CertiK, a leading crypto-asset auditing platform. In addition, six members of the Golteum team have been independently verified and awarded a CertiK silver KYC badge. So, funds are SAFU (safe) when you invest in Golteum.

Sui (SUI)

Sui is a layer-1 blockchain platform that aims to limit the time it takes to execute smart contracts and bolster scalability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a maximum supply of 10,000,000,000 tokens. The SUI token is mainly used to maintain the operation of the Sui network and pay gas fees to access the functions on the blockchain.

Sui’s all-time high was on May 3, 2023, and sold for $2.16 while the all-time low was $0.56 on June 10, 2023. When we assess its market trend, Sui has had its share of market volatility, but analysts expect it to be profitable in months to come.

Polygon (MATIC)

Polygon is a cryptocurrency platform or protocol that allows blockchain networks to connect and scale. It was created by Polygon Studios, an affiliate of Polygon, for Ethereum scaling and infrastructure development. Polygon and Ethereum both work hand-in-hand to enable quick and cheap transactions.

Poygon’s native token, MATIC, is used to govern and secure the Polygon ecosystem and also pay transaction fees. The all-time high for Polygon was in Dec 2021, and it traded for $2.92. Comparatively, it hit rock bottom in May 2019 with an all-time low of $0.003.

With the current market trend, it appears that Polygon will most likely excel in 2023.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH)

Developed as an alternative version of the popular Bitcoin cryptocurrency, Bitcoin Cash was designed to address some problems posed by Bitcoin (BTC). Even though both Bitcoin and Bitcoin cash can be used as digital currencies, Bitcoin Cash is faster and cheaper.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) boasts of an impressive market trend. For over a year, BCH has been on the ascending order. With an all-time high in 2018, BCH has managed to maintain a level of sustainability that makes it a great investment choice in 2023.

BUY GLTM PRESALE TOKENS NOW

WEBSITE

TELEGRAM

TWITTER

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.