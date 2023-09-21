Top 5 Best First Aid Kits For Home, Car & Outdoor

We checked out top first aid kits from brands like BunkerTactical, Surviveware, and talked to park rangers and outdoor lovers to make a list of the best first aid kits for all types of users.

If you like to travel or spend time outdoors, you really should have a good first aid kit. It could be a lifesaver.

Traditionally, a first aid kit is just a small box with basic medical stuff, it should be easy to keep in your car or tent, and help you take care of basic medical issues until you get professional help.

You can use it for small emergencies like cuts or burns, but it's not a substitute for a doctor.

There are lots of first aid kits out there, so we got advice from experts to find the best and most affordable ones for both newbies and pros.

Best First Aid Kits:

Best Emergency First Aid Kit: Bunker Tactical 90 Piece Survival First Aid Kit ($74.99)

Best First Aid Kit For Survivalists & Outdoorsmen: Surviveware Waterproof 200 Piece First Aid Kit ($149.99)

Professional First Aid Kit: MYFAK 140 Piece First Aid Kit ($169.95)

Best First Aid Kit For Campers & Travellers: Uncharted’s 92 Piece First Aid Plus ($83.85)

Cheapest & Best First Aid Kit On Amazon: Swiss Safe 2-in-1 120-Piece First Aid Kit ($19.80)

Rating: Quality: 5/5 Price: 5/5 Tools: 5/5

The BunkerTactical first aid kit is a favorite for everyone, from outdoor junkies to weekend campers and families. People love that it's got all the basics and then some—think life-saving extras like a CPR mask and a fire starter. It's not just for emergencies; it's your go-to first aid kit for daily life, family camping, or even wild adventures. It's got stuff to help you dodge trouble in the first place. That's why we're all about it and why it's the top pick for value. This first aid kit is so lightweight you can fit in your tent, jet ski, or backpack, a great all-around contender on this list.

Pros:

- Decent quality

- Light

- Diversified

- Military Grade

Cons:

- Not as durable as others

- Flimsy looking, almost disappointing

Best First Aid Kit For Survivalists & Outdoorsmen: Surviveware Waterproof 200 Piece First Aid Kit ($149.99)

Rating: Quality: 4/5 Price: 4/5 Tools: 5/5

If you’re a serious survivalist or outdoorsman/woman, then the SurviveWare 200 piece first aid kit is for you, is the second most versatile kit on our list.

Even though it’s not the cheapest first aid kit, it’s definitely one of the most comprehensive on our list, used by many professional camping instructors, extreme outdoors survivalists, and militaries around the world. This kit is super organized and comes with a manual & tools that aren’t included in other kits on our list. This includes emergency heating blankets, pressure bandages, earbuds, and more, which also makes it a great first aid kit for hunters.

The SurviveWare is also waterproof, and includes many individual pieces that are useful for fishermen and survivalists experiencing rugged environments such as forests & commercial fishing boats.

Pros:

- 200 pieces

- Diverse tools for all environments

- Includes guides & booklets

Cons:

- Large, suited for vehicles

- Not affordable to most beginners

Best Professional First Aid Kit: MYFAK 140 Piece First Aid Kit ($169.95)

Rating: Quality: 5/5 Price: 3/5 Tools: 5/5

The MyFAK was the most highly regarded first aid kit in terms of safety & reliability, and is more suited towards people who are in charge of groups of people, such as camp instructors, lifeguards, or communities living out in harsh environments. This kit comes with extremely high quality tools, it’s compact and easy to carry, but it includes all the tools you need for a safe trip, yet it holds 140+ tools for emergencies of all kinds.

MyFAK’s first aid kit is also foldable and extremely easy to use & store in tight spaces, and easily fits onto a bag or tent, donkey, car, whatever, it’s 100% there for you. As a mountaineer myself, I remember all the times where we’d have blistered and bruised fingers, and trying to open a bulky first aid kit 60 ft above the ground is serious business, so the MyFAK was personally one of my favorite first aid kits whilst being out and mountaineering, on rocky mountains as well as snowy slopes!

Pros:

- Comprehensive, 140+ pieces

- Foldable design

- Light & Easy to pack

Cons:

- Expensive but worth it.

Best First Aid Kit For Camping & Outdoors: Uncharted’s 92 Piece First Aid Plus ($83.85)

Rating: Quality: 5/5 Price: 5/5 Tools: 5/5

The 92 piece UnCharted first aid kit should be on your radar. It's packed with high-quality first aid tools suitable for beginners & experts, making it a solid pick for both campers and lone wolves. This first aid kit is also waterproof, comes with antiseptics, flashlights, sunscreens & other medical tools that aren’t available to any other kits we’ve reviewed.The Uncharted first aid kit is also storm and fire proof, so if you’re a storm or adventure seeker, this is for sure one of the best first aid kits for you! The cherry on top is the MOLLE system that comes with this first aid kit, you can strap this kit onto anything - your backpack, your car, even your jet ski. With its tough-as-nails shell and watertight zipper, you can stop worrying about your meds getting ruined.

Pros:

- Well Organized

- Durable, Storm & Water Proof

Cons:

- None!

Cheapest & Best FSA Covered First Aid Kit On Amazon: Swiss Safe 2-in-1 120-Piece First Aid Kit ($19.80)

So dug around, asked the pros, and even hit up Reddit to find a first aid kit that's easy on the wallet but still covers all the bases. Swiss Safe is the name that kept coming up.

At just $20, this kit is your basic survival go-to. It's perfect for the house, the car, or even when you're out and about. That's why it's our pick for the best budget-friendly first aid kit on Amazon. This kit is light as a feather, weighing only 1.2 pounds and measuring just 9 inches. Easy to stash anywhere. It even comes with an 18-page guide for handling medical situations. And get this, you can snag it with your FSA funds, no prescription needed. One can even use those FSA bucks to refill on essentials like bandages and antiseptics.

If you're looking for a kit that's both affordable and packed with essentials, Swiss Safe is the one.

Rating: Quality: 3/5 Price: 5/5 Tools: ⅘

Pros:

- Costs $20

- Covers Basic Needs

- Light Weight

- Has Booklets

Cons:

- Low Quality

- Not Waterproof

- Doesn’t Help With Group Emergencies

Key Takeaway

Look, we're not here to shove any specific first aid kit down your throat. We've laid out the options, and the ball's in your court. If you're leading a camping trip or just out with the fam, kits like Bunker Tactical, MyFAK, and UnCharted are solid picks. They've got the high-quality gear to handle multiple people in one go. More of a lone wolf or survivalist? SurviveWare's got your back, but it's more for a small crew, not a whole tribe. Just need something basic for the car or house? Swiss Safe's 120-piece kit is a no-brainer. It's cheap, covers the basics, and it's better than having nothing when you scrape your knee or burn your finger.

Bottom line: Do your homework. Mother Nature's full of surprises, and you don't want to be caught off guard.

Always have a first aid kit close by. Whether you're home, on the road, or out in the wild, having even a basic kit could be a game-changer.

