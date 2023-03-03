Top Crypto News: Big Eyes Coin, Cosmos, and Hedera’s Latest Updates and Developments

More Benefits with BIG

The top crypto token Big Eyes Coin (BIG) has stepped it up again, introducing yet another fun and profitable addition. BIG has gained lots of momentum and has been on a steep upward trend since the start of its presale at the beginning of January. The team awarded their quickly growing community with a presale launch code offer, leaving those who participated with an ROI of 743% to this date. Although the deal has ended, BIG plans to dampen FOMO and replace the excitement with the launch of their new loot boxes! For those not familiar with the term, a loot box is a virtual mystery box that a consumer can trade in for a reward. The prize will always be more valuable than what the user has spent. In this case, loot box rewards will come in the form of BIG tokens.

So far, the team has launched the following three boxes: The Cute Box is their smallest and it costs $100 to unlock. Inside, you will receive a prize of either $100, $120, $300, $800, and $5000. The second smallest box is called the Kitty Vault, which costs $500 to open and the prizes include $500, $600, $1.5k, $4K, and $25K. The third box is called the Super Saiyan Box, which costs $1,000 to open, and its prizes include $1K, $1.2K, $3K, $8K, and an incredible $100K worth of BIG.

Cosmos Goes Under a $40M Development!

Cosmos (ATOM) was created to solve some of the most frustrating problems in blockchain, such as slow, expensive, unscalable, and environmentally harmful issues that come with poof-of-work protocols. On the 20th of February, Interchain Foundation announced that the non-profit organization that created Cosmos (ATOM), has confirmed their decision to spend approximately $40 million on developing the coin’s core infrastructure and applications. This will positively impact up to about 50 interconnected blockchains including Tendermint Core (or CometBFT), Cosmos SDK, Cosmos Hub, and the IBC protocol, all making use of the Interchain Stack.

They have also mentioned plans to engage some additional teams to offer more manageable tasks that are more defined within each area of work. Furthermore, the ICF is funding programs like the Interchain Developer Academy and Interchain Builders to drive Cosmos's adoption and use cases.

3.14 Billion Tokens Unlocked!

Hedera (HBAR) is a fair and sustainable public network for the DeFi economy that facilitates the creation of highly effective dApps. According to Coinmarketcap, it’s been designed to eliminate limitations that older blockchains deal with, such as slow performance and instability. The coin has recently experienced a growth phase and reached an all-time high on the 12th of February.

According to the quarterly HBAR Distribution Report, HBAR plans to unlock 6.28% of its total supply on the first of March, which accounts for a total of 3.14 billion tokens. Taking into consideration the current price of HBAR, this would result in the distribution of tokens valued at around $238 million.

Some view token unlocks as a negative event because increasing the number of tokens in circulation may lower the trading price. However, Hedera has experienced several token unlocks over the last couple of years, and as a result, the level of selling pressure has decreased. Hedera is currently on a downward trend, but after the announcement, the coin’s value began dropping at a lower rate.

For More On Big Eyes Coin (BIG)

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.