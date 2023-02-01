Top Meme Coins of 2023: $2.1m Raised Shows Why Shiba Memu Is Dominating The Charts!

The battle for survival in the crypto world is at its fiercest, and survival is now for only the most robust cryptocurrencies. Sadly, most meme coins are left in the dust in this quest, as most are weak and lacking in endurance.

However, one is breaking the mold — Shiba Memu (SHMU). This meme coin with a dash of AI brilliance is writing a different story and is already getting listed as one of the top meme coins in 2023. Ready to drive into the world of Shiba Memu and its takeover of the crypto world? Read on!

What is Shiba Memu?

Shiba Memu entered the crypto space with a different demeanor, and it’s now on every savvy investor’s radar. In fact, it is already featured in “best crypto to buy now lists” in online publications around the world!

This unusual dog-themed meme coin boasts a brainy twist – it integrates cutting-edge AI technology to promote itself. This AI technology can detect any online mentions of Shiba Memu and magically whips up social media marketing according to its sentiment analysis.

This brilliant feature of Shiba Memu gives it an edge over other meme coins. While the success of traditional meme coins relies on the stereotypic marketing tactics of creating hype around newly launched projects, Shiba Memu is a self-promotion maestro. It can sustain momentum by generating brilliant marketing content at every opportunity. The SHMU token is top on the list of meme coins to invest in now.

How does Shiba Memu work?

The beating heart of Shiba Memu is its continuous learning, which sits at the core of this coin. The AI feature contains a highly sophisticated dashboard enabling it to interact with users directly. Through this dashboard, holders can monitor their transactions in real-time and access a transparent record.

This interaction is enhanced by Natural Language Processing (NLP), which ensures performance feedback. It's like having a marketing guru with constantly new and exciting ideas.

Shiba Memu's sophistication — experts believe Shiba Memu will be a coin for the future

Generally, meme coins burst into the crypto space like confetti and fade away afterward. Some do well for a very short time post-launch yet quickly fade. However, Shiba Memu aims for sustained success. Although this coin is still in its presale phase, it's already looking likely to zoom ahead of the pack.

8 weeks into the presale, $2.1m has been raised in the ICO. Bitmart, the popular CEX platform – is eagerly awaiting the arrival of SHMU after the presale event. This incredible beginning of the token’s journey shows how savvy investors have their ears to the ground, ready to pick up on interesting projects they don’t want to miss.

One thing that makes Shiba Memu the investor's favorite ahead of other meme coins is the integrated AI feature. Artificial intelligence will be one of the main narratives in the next bull run, and this is a big hook. Most meme coins have no other utility besides their meme-inspired branding and short-lived social media virality. But it's a different ball game with Shiba Memu.

Some advanced AI features include Natural Language Processing (NLP) algorithms, sentiment and predictive analytic tools, and image & video recognition technology.

With the harmonized functioning of AI and blockchain technology, holders don’t need to worry about how the marketing is going because this intelligent pup automatically learns and unleashes the best marketing tactics with every perceived online Shiba Memu interaction.

Lastly, with its sentiment and predictive analytic tools, Shiba Memu's AI can perfectly analyze online sentiment, historical data, and previous market trends. These AI tools can enable Shiba Memu’s keen dog ears to hear the merest mention online about the coin to predict future market trends and conduct transactions most profitably.

This level of sophistication hasn’t previously existed in a meme coin — A primary reason experts believe that Shiba Memu is one of the top new coins to buy now and is undoubtedly a token to hold for the future.

Shiba Memu — Price prediction

Since Shiba Memu’s presale launch in Q2 of 2023, the coin has seen extraordinary sales. With a daily increment of $0.000225 on the price, each SHMU token is sitting at $0.022600, approximately 103.15% up from its starting price of $0.011125.

SHMU will be priced at $0.0244 per token at the end of the presale — a 119.33% increase from its opening price. This indicates that the future price prediction for Shiba Memu is likely very bullish. Shiba Memu is not just built to be a flash in the pan but a glimpse into the future of meme coins.

Jump on the bus of Shiba Memu's presale— and arrive at a wonderful destination

The extraordinary performance of Shiba Memu in its presale wasn’t luck but a testament to innovation. SHMU presents a robust investment opportunity and a unique possibility to be in the lottery to win big. With songs of praise from experts, why not join the presale party before the lights go out?

Find out how to be a part of SHMU's presale here.

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.