 Top Meme Coins of 2023: $2.1m Raised Shows Why Shiba Memu Is Dominating The Charts! : The Tribune India

  • Impact Feature
  • Top Meme Coins of 2023: $2.1m Raised Shows Why Shiba Memu Is Dominating The Charts!

Top Meme Coins of 2023: $2.1m Raised Shows Why Shiba Memu Is Dominating The Charts!

Top Meme Coins of 2023: $2.1m Raised Shows Why Shiba Memu Is Dominating The Charts!


The battle for survival in the crypto world is at its fiercest, and survival is now for only the most robust cryptocurrencies. Sadly, most meme coins are left in the dust in this quest, as most are weak and lacking in endurance.

However, one is breaking the mold — Shiba Memu (SHMU). This meme coin with a dash of AI brilliance is writing a different story and is already getting listed as one of the top meme coins in 2023. Ready to drive into the world of Shiba Memu and its takeover of the crypto world? Read on!

What is Shiba Memu?

Shiba Memu entered the crypto space with a different demeanor, and it’s now on every savvy investor’s radar. In fact, it is already featured in “best crypto to buy now lists” in online publications around the world!

This unusual dog-themed meme coin boasts a brainy twist – it integrates cutting-edge AI technology to promote itself. This AI technology can detect any online mentions of Shiba Memu and magically whips up social media marketing according to its sentiment analysis.

This brilliant feature of Shiba Memu gives it an edge over other meme coins. While the success of traditional meme coins relies on the stereotypic marketing tactics of creating hype around newly launched projects, Shiba Memu is a self-promotion maestro. It can sustain momentum by generating brilliant marketing content at every opportunity. The SHMU token is top on the list of meme coins to invest in now.

How does Shiba Memu work?

The beating heart of Shiba Memu is its continuous learning, which sits at the core of this coin. The AI feature contains a highly sophisticated dashboard enabling it to interact with users directly. Through this dashboard, holders can monitor their transactions in real-time and access a transparent record.

This interaction is enhanced by Natural Language Processing (NLP), which ensures performance feedback. It's like having a marketing guru with constantly new and exciting ideas.

Shiba Memu's sophistication — experts believe Shiba Memu will be a coin for the future

Generally, meme coins burst into the crypto space like confetti and fade away afterward. Some do well for a very short time post-launch yet quickly fade. However, Shiba Memu aims for sustained success. Although this coin is still in its presale phase, it's already looking likely to zoom ahead of the pack.

8 weeks into the presale, $2.1m has been raised in the ICO. Bitmart, the popular CEX platform – is eagerly awaiting the arrival of  SHMU after the presale event. This incredible beginning of the token’s journey shows how savvy investors have their ears to the ground, ready to pick up on interesting projects they don’t want to miss.

One thing that makes Shiba Memu the investor's favorite ahead of other meme coins is the integrated AI feature. Artificial intelligence will be one of the main narratives in the next bull run, and this is a big hook. Most meme coins have no other utility besides their meme-inspired branding and short-lived social media virality. But it's a different ball game with Shiba Memu.

Some advanced AI features include Natural Language Processing (NLP) algorithms, sentiment and predictive analytic tools, and image & video recognition technology.

With the harmonized functioning of AI and blockchain technology, holders don’t need to worry about how the marketing is going because this intelligent pup automatically learns and unleashes the best marketing tactics with every perceived online Shiba Memu interaction.

Lastly, with its sentiment and predictive analytic tools, Shiba Memu's AI can perfectly analyze online sentiment, historical data, and previous market trends. These AI tools can enable Shiba Memu’s keen dog ears to hear the merest mention online about the coin to predict future market trends and conduct transactions most profitably.

This level of sophistication hasn’t previously existed in a meme coin — A primary reason experts believe that Shiba Memu is one of the top new coins to buy now and is undoubtedly a token to hold for the future.

Shiba Memu — Price prediction

Since Shiba Memu’s presale launch in Q2 of 2023, the coin has seen extraordinary sales. With a daily increment of $0.000225 on the price, each SHMU token is sitting at $0.022600, approximately 103.15% up from its starting price of $0.011125.

SHMU will be priced at $0.0244 per token at the end of the presale — a 119.33% increase from its opening price. This indicates that the future price prediction for Shiba Memu is likely very bullish. Shiba Memu is not just built to be a flash in the pan but a glimpse into the future of meme coins.

Jump on the bus of Shiba Memu's presale— and arrive at a wonderful destination

The extraordinary performance of Shiba Memu in its presale wasn’t luck but a testament to innovation. SHMU presents a robust investment opportunity and a unique possibility to be in the lottery to win big. With songs of praise from experts, why not join the presale party before the lights go out?

Find out how to be a part of SHMU's presale here.

 

 

 

 

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

Chandrayaan-3's Pragyan rover encounters 4-metre diameter crater on lunar surface, retraces path; ISRO releases fresh pictures

2
Chandigarh

Doctor couple from Mohali leads mid-air rescue of critical infant

3
Amritsar

SGPC raises objection to actor wearing kirpan in ‘objectionable manner’ in movie scene; threatens legal action

4
Punjab

Punjab to set up Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences in Mohali

5
India

Russian President Putin dials PM Modi, says won't attend G20 summit

6
India

Geetika Srivastava to be India's first woman chargé d'affaires in Pakistan

7
Trending

'This family really is gold': Neeraj Chopra's mother's reply when asked about Pakistan's Arshad is class apart, says 'marriage will happen...'

8
Punjab

PSPCL suspends three officers for misappropriation of material: Punjab Power Minister

9
Haryana

Haryana: No yatra, cops escort group of 50 to Nuh temples

10
India

5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard Bengaluru-Delhi flight

Don't Miss

View All
5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard a flight
India

5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard Bengaluru-Delhi flight

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon
Sports

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture
Features

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture

Punjab’s Amirtbir sets another Guinness World Record for pushups
Punjab

Punjab's Kuwar Amritbir Singh sets another Guinness World Record for pushups

The Tribune EXCLUSIVE: Udham Singh’s fingerprints discovered at police academy
Punjab

The Tribune Exclusive: Shaheed Udham Singh's fingerprints discovered at Punjab Police Academy, Phillaur

Indian Origin family becomes Miss World America pageant owners
Punjab

Punjabi-origin family now owns Miss World America pageant

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team
Punjab

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team

Armed with visa, parents seek grooms to fund girls’ education
Punjab

IELTS Brides: Armed with visa, Punjabi parents seek grooms to fund girls' education

Top News

Union territory status of Jammu and Kashmir is not permanent thing: Centre tells Supreme Court

Union territory status of Jammu and Kashmir is not permanent thing, Centre tells Supreme Court

However, the court says lack of electoral democracy cannot b...

Pakistan court to announce verdict on Imran Khan's plea against his conviction in Toshakhana corruption case

Imran Khan to be set free as court suspends 3-year sentence in Toshakhana case

A division bench comprising Islamabad High Court Chief Justi...

China includes Arunachal Pradesh, Aksai Chin in new 'standard map'

China includes Arunachal Pradesh, Aksai Chin in its new map

Delhi schoolteacher booked for making derogatory remarks in class

Delhi schoolteacher booked for making derogatory remarks in class

A complaint was filed following the incident last week

J-K engineer’s body found from Jhelum river in Baramulla 4 days after he went missing

J-K engineer's body found from Jhelum river in Baramulla 4 days after he went missing

The body of Gurmeet Singh is found from a barrage in Lower J...


Cities

View All

Drone sorties: Police register FIRs to nail drug smugglers

Drone sorties: Police register FIRs to nail drug smugglers

National Sports Day: Amritsar needs more facilities to hone sporting talent

Leadership should be open to ideas, says poet-scientist Gauhar Raza

Amritsar's retina surgeon Dr Veer Singh gets Rhett-Buckler award in USA

SGPC: 'Yaariyan 2' visuals against Sikh rehat maryada

4-year-old Bathinda boy Geetansh Goyal recites Hanuman Chalisa in record time, gets invite to meet President

4-year-old Bathinda boy recites Hanuman Chalisa in record time, gets invite to meet President Murmu

Drug smugglers attack police team in Bathinda, 2 cops hurt

THE TRIBUNE IMPACT: MC gets cracking, removes pvt fences from public parks

Chandigarh MC gets cracking, removes pvt fences from public parks

PU POLLS: Cops list 92 ‘troublemakers’, tell them to furnish bonds

PU POLLS: No let-up in security on campus despite dip in violent incidents

Free travel facility for Chandigarh policemen in CTU buses

Chandigarh: Sanitary official sacked, another suspended on repeated plaints

Delhi is world's most polluted city; residents here to lose 12 years of life to pollution: Study

Delhi world's most polluted city; residents to lose 12 years of life to pollution: Study

Impartially evaluate drinking water, sanitary conditions in Tihar Jail: Delhi High Court

Sexual assault by classmates: Arvind Kejriwal orders suspension of teachers, vice-principal of Delhi govt school

Delhi schoolteacher booked for making derogatory remarks in class

Scam while investigating a scam: AAP takes dig at ED; urges SC to shut it down

108 ambulance proves lifesaver as staff help 2 women in labour

108 ambulance proves lifesaver as staff help 2 women in labour

Ensure use of treated water for construction works: ADC

Decks cleared for flights from Adampur airport

Man nabbed with 150-gm heroin

Jalandhar: 860 CAPF recruits get letters

Zimbabwean student enrolled in a college in Punjab’s Ludhiana arrested as bullet is found in her bag at Mumbai airport

Zimbabwean woman student enrolled in Ludhiana college arrested at Mumbai airport

Rs 40-crore boost to health infrastructure, 12 new projects completed in Ludhiana district

Rainfall causes waterlogging, sewer overflow; motorists face traffic snarls in Ludhiana

Power supply hit in most areas in Ludhiana

Ludhiana gets 18.6 mm rainfall

Traffic hit as drug de-addiction centre workers hold protest

Traffic hit as drug de-addiction centre workers hold protest

More than 100 pass out of jail training school

Experts discuss challenges to Indian democracy

3 PSPCL officers suspended

Sports not a priority for Punjab's AAP govt: Anurag Thakur