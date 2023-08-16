Top Utility Tokens To Buy in August – Stellar, Polygon and Everlodge

As the cryptocurrency market continues to grow, utility tokens like Stellar (XLM), Polygon (MATIC), and Everlodge (ELDG) have emerged as popular investment options. These tokens serve a specific purpose within their respective platforms, providing various benefits to their holders. Today, we will explore all three utility tokens that caught traders' attention in August.

Summary

- Stellar jumps by 38.1% on the monthly charts

- Polygon has incorporated Clearpool into its zkEVM

- Everlodge (ELDG) predicted to pump 280% before its presale ends

Join the Everlodge presale and win a luxury holiday to the Maldives

What Is Stellar (XLM)?

Stellar (XLM) is a well-established utility token that operates on a decentralized blockchain network. Its primary focus is to facilitate cross-border transactions and streamline global payments. Stellar's lightning-fast settlement times and low transaction fees have attracted partnerships with major financial institutions and remittance companies.

In the last 30 days, the Stellar price increased by 38.1%. This jump occurred as the general market turned bullish following a judge ruling in favor of XRP. Furthermore, this upward trajectory has continued as the Stellar crypto trades hands at $0.1472 with a market cap of $4B, up 0.10% overnight.

Additionally, Stellar's technical indicators all show strong buy signals. Therefore, experts forecast that by the end of 2023, the Stellar price may surge to $0.19.

Polygon (MATIC): Trading in the Green

Polygon (MATIC) has gained significant popularity in the blockchain world. As an Ethereum scaling solution, Polygon crypto aims to enhance the Ethereum network's speed and efficiency. Polygon has become a go-to Layer 2 solution for DeFi protocols and gaming applications, enabling faster and cheaper transactions.

Recently, the decentralized lending marketplace called Clearpool has expanded to Polygon zkEVM. This has happened to provide customers the chance to complete transactions quickly, as well as to increase financing variety and improve capital efficiency. As a result, the Polygon price increased by 1.12% overnight, reaching $0.6899 with a $6.4B market cap.

With a rapidly expanding ecosystem, Polygon's utility extends beyond scaling solutions, making it a sought-after token in August. In addition, market analysts foresee a $0.87 price for Polygon by December 2023.

Everlodge (ELDG): A Must-Have Crypto in August

In 2022, the global hospitality market was worth about $4.54T. Everlodge (ELDG) aims to tap into this soaring market by creating its unique property marketplace. Through its fractional ownership model, Everlodge allows everyday investors to co-own luxury villas, vacation homes, and hotels using blockchain technology.

This sector has only been available to millionaires, but with Everlodge everyday hardworking people can participate. To clarify, it will digitize, mint NFTs representing actual luxurious properties, and then fractionalize them.

Afterward, it will allow individuals of all income levels to purchase them partially for prices as low as $100. Thus, enabling them to become fractional owners of multi-million properties.

Moreover, Everlodge's integration of timeshare-like benefits enables users to earn free nightly stays in properties within their ecosystem. This innovative combination of concepts positions Everlodge at the forefront of the real estate market. Therefore, offering a genuinely game-changing opportunity for investors and vacation enthusiasts alike.

At the heart of this marketplace will lie the ELDG token, currently in Stage One of its presale. One token has a value of just $0.01, but experts are bullish about its long-term growth. With predictions of a 280% jump before the presale ends and plans to launch on major exchanges after its launch, now is the perfect time to purchase this token before it skyrockets.

Find out more about the Everlodge (ELDG) Presale

Website: https://www.everlodge.io/

Telegram: https://t.me/everlodge

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.

#Polygon crypto #Polygon price #Stellar crypto #Stellar price #What is Stellar