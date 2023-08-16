 Top Utility Tokens To Buy in August – Stellar, Polygon and Everlodge : The Tribune India

  • Impact Feature
  • Top Utility Tokens To Buy in August – Stellar, Polygon and Everlodge

Top Utility Tokens To Buy in August – Stellar, Polygon and Everlodge

Top Utility Tokens in August: Stellar, Polygon, Everlodge

Top Utility Tokens To Buy in August – Stellar, Polygon and Everlodge


As the cryptocurrency market continues to grow, utility tokens like Stellar (XLM), Polygon (MATIC), and Everlodge (ELDG) have emerged as popular investment options. These tokens serve a specific purpose within their respective platforms, providing various benefits to their holders. Today, we will explore all three utility tokens that caught traders' attention in August.

Summary

  • - Stellar jumps by 38.1% on the monthly charts
  • - Polygon has incorporated Clearpool into its zkEVM
  • - Everlodge (ELDG) predicted to pump 280% before its presale ends

Join the Everlodge presale and win a luxury holiday to the Maldives

What Is Stellar (XLM)?

Stellar (XLM) is a well-established utility token that operates on a decentralized blockchain network. Its primary focus is to facilitate cross-border transactions and streamline global payments. Stellar's lightning-fast settlement times and low transaction fees have attracted partnerships with major financial institutions and remittance companies.

In the last 30 days, the Stellar price increased by 38.1%. This jump occurred as the general market turned bullish following a judge ruling in favor of XRP. Furthermore, this upward trajectory has continued as the Stellar crypto trades hands at $0.1472 with a market cap of $4B, up 0.10% overnight.

Additionally, Stellar's technical indicators all show strong buy signals. Therefore, experts forecast that by the end of 2023, the Stellar price may surge to $0.19.

Polygon (MATIC): Trading in the Green

Polygon (MATIC) has gained significant popularity in the blockchain world. As an Ethereum scaling solution, Polygon crypto aims to enhance the Ethereum network's speed and efficiency. Polygon has become a go-to Layer 2 solution for DeFi protocols and gaming applications, enabling faster and cheaper transactions.

Recently, the decentralized lending marketplace called Clearpool has expanded to Polygon zkEVM. This has happened to provide customers the chance to complete transactions quickly, as well as to increase financing variety and improve capital efficiency. As a result, the Polygon price increased by 1.12% overnight, reaching $0.6899 with a $6.4B market cap.

With a rapidly expanding ecosystem, Polygon's utility extends beyond scaling solutions, making it a sought-after token in August. In addition, market analysts foresee a $0.87 price for Polygon by December 2023.

Everlodge (ELDG): A Must-Have Crypto in August

In 2022, the global hospitality market was worth about $4.54T. Everlodge (ELDG) aims to tap into this soaring market by creating its unique property marketplace. Through its fractional ownership model, Everlodge allows everyday investors to co-own luxury villas, vacation homes, and hotels using blockchain technology.

This sector has only been available to millionaires, but with Everlodge everyday hardworking people can participate. To clarify, it will digitize, mint NFTs representing actual luxurious properties, and then fractionalize them.

Afterward, it will allow individuals of all income levels to purchase them partially for prices as low as $100. Thus, enabling them to become fractional owners of multi-million properties.

Moreover, Everlodge's integration of timeshare-like benefits enables users to earn free nightly stays in properties within their ecosystem. This innovative combination of concepts positions Everlodge at the forefront of the real estate market. Therefore, offering a genuinely game-changing opportunity for investors and vacation enthusiasts alike.

At the heart of this marketplace will lie the ELDG token, currently in Stage One of its presale. One token has a value of just $0.01, but experts are bullish about its long-term growth. With predictions of a 280% jump before the presale ends and plans to launch on major exchanges after its launch, now is the perfect time to purchase this token before it skyrockets.

Find out more about the Everlodge (ELDG) Presale

Website: https://www.everlodge.io/

Telegram: https://t.me/everlodge

 

 

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.

#Polygon crypto #Polygon price #Stellar crypto #Stellar price #What is Stellar

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

DC reviews order, Shimla educational institutes now to remain closed only on Wednesday

2
Haryana

Shatrujeet Kapoor is new Haryana DGP

3
Punjab

Punjab woman killed in road accident in Canada’s Brampton

4
Punjab

Villagers stuck in Punjab's Ropar evacuated as Sutlej floods area after water is released from Bhakra dam

5
Trending

Watch heart-warming video of how a Sikh family spreads red carpet to welcome its soldier son

6
Nation

Supreme Court stays demolition drive near Krishna Janmabhoomi in UP’s Mathura for 10 days

7
Diaspora

Unprecedented security at Indian embassy in Washington for Khalistan rally

8
Himachal

60 dead in 3 days, more heavy rain alert for Himachal till August 19; 10 bodies still buried under collapsed Shimla temple

9
Trending

Kareena Kapoor shares 'gorgeous pool-side' picture of Saif Ali Khan that hubby chose for her to post on birthday

10
Himachal

Rain fury: Bhakra, Pong flood gates to remain open for another 3-4 days to discharge excess water

Don't Miss

View All
Sukhbir Badal shares heart-warming video of Sikh soldier being welcomed by family
Trending

Watch heart-warming video of how a Sikh family spreads red carpet to welcome its soldier son

Another landslide in Shimla, 4-5 houses collapse in Krishna Nagar area
Himachal

Horrific Shimla video: Several houses collapse in fresh landslide; 2 bodies found, rescue operation under way

Harmanpreet, Shamsher & Gurjant shine in India’s win
Amritsar

Pride of Punjab: Harmanpreet, Shamsher & Gurjant shine in India's win in hockey

When The Tribune was among crores of Partition refugees
Nation

When The Tribune was among crores of Partition refugees

45 years of public-spirited journalism in Hindi & Punjabi
Nation

45 years of public-spirited journalism in Hindi & Punjabi

Google doodle pays tribute to Bollywood icon Sridevi on 60th birth anniversary
Entertainment

Google doodle pays tribute to Bollywood icon Sridevi on 60th birth anniversary

Diljit Dosanjh’s ‘Punjab 95’ removed from Toronto Film Festival line-up?
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh's 'Punjab 95' removed from Toronto Film Festival line-up

Canadian college ‘shatters’ Punjab students’ dreams
Punjab

Canadian college 'shatters' Punjab students' dreams

Top News

Punjab witnesses flooding for second time in just over a month, CM Bhagwant Mann says government keeping eye on situation

Punjab witnesses flooding for second time in just over a month, CM Bhagwant Mann says government keeping eye on situation

Many areas of Hoshiarpur, Gurdaspur, Rupnagar districts subm...

Rain fury: Bhakra, Pong flood gates to remain open for another 3-4 days to discharge excess water

Rain fury: Bhakra, Pong flood gates to remain open for another 3-4 days to discharge excess water

Officials say controlled discharge of additional water from ...

Himachal rains: Death toll climbs to 71, 13 still missing; ‘mountain-like challenge’ before state, says CM Sukhu

Himachal rains: Death toll climbs to 71; ‘mountain-like challenge’ before state, says CM Sukhu

Three areas in Shimla—Summer Hill, Fagli and Krishna Nagar—a...

Davinder Pal Singh Bhullar’s premature release case to be decided within four weeks, HC told

Davinder Pal Singh Bhullar’s premature release case to be decided within four weeks, HC told

The matter is currently pending before a ‘sentence review bo...

No point of INDIA alliance if Congress has decided to contest alone in Delhi in Lok Sabha polls: AAP

No point of INDIA alliance if Congress has decided to contest alone in Delhi in Lok Sabha polls: AAP

Next meeting of the opposition alliance is slated to be held...


Cities

View All

57 iPhones, 490 gm gold seized from two passengers at Amritsar airport

57 iPhones, 490 gm gold seized from two passengers at Amritsar airport

3 months on, police fail to crack Sajanpreet kidnapping case

Pride of Punjab: Harmanpreet, Shamsher & Gurjant shine in India's win in hockey

Punjabi singer Manpreet Singh Singga booked for hurting religious sentiments

BRTS crisis: Even 7 years after launch, Metro bus service yet to be streamlined

Punjab woman killed in road accident in Canada’s Brampton

Punjab woman killed in road accident in Canada’s Brampton

Holiday in Chandigarh schools on Wednesday

Holiday in Chandigarh schools on Wednesday

Renewable energy subsidy for City Beautiful goes south

Rising Immoral Trafficking cases: Punjab and Haryana High Court calls for norms to run spa centres in Chandigarh

Mohali cops brace for morcha protest today

Probe appointment, reinstatement cases: Chandigarh Mayor Anup Gupta

No point of INDIA alliance if Congress has decided to contest alone in Delhi in Lok Sabha polls: AAP

No point of INDIA alliance if Congress has decided to contest alone in Delhi in Lok Sabha polls: AAP

Haryana: Faridabad Congress MLA Neeraj Sharma gets threat call, 2 arrested

Yamuna water level recedes after crossing danger mark in Delhi

Gurugram: Security guard kills neighbour over stealing his wife's saree

'I miss Manish Sisodia', says Delhi CM Kejriwal as he turns 55

Security up ahead of Independence Day in Jalandhar

Security up ahead of Independence Day in Jalandhar

Jalandhar: After 42-hour operation body of tech helper found

Inspector Manmohan Singh to get Police Medal

Residents of 15 villages asked to vacate houses

Jalandhar District gets 17 new Aam Aadmi Clinics

Primary, pre-primary enrolments in government schools up 13-15%, district on top

Primary, pre-primary enrolments in government schools up 13-15%, district on top

24 new Aam Aadmi Clinics, total now 75

Exotic dragon fruit catches farmers fancy, PAU upbeat

Sutlej swells again, villagers on vigil

Burglar hacks 60-yr-old to death, nabbed

Patiala: Several cars at Punjabi university vandalised at night, items kept inside stolen

Patiala: Several cars at Punjabi university vandalised at night, items kept inside stolen

Four fresh dengue cases, count reaches 95 in Patiala district

Martyrs’ memorial inaugurated at Sirhind

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to hand over cheques to flood-affected farmers

Teachers question national flag ‘diktat’ in Patiala district