Unlock Your Spine Reviews - Does It Work? Real Results or Fake Program?

Do you have back and neck pain? Finding it difficult to perform even the simplest tasks, such as sitting, bending over, standing up, or just lying down? 4 in 5 adults in Canada have had at least one episode of back discomfort at some point in their lives, with the frequency increasing between the ages of 30 and 50. The same source mentioned infinite possibilities for such pain, including obesity, a lack of physical activity, and poor lifestyle choices. Rick Kaselj, an injury specialist, and Tonya Fines, a board-certified holistic health practitioner, concur. However, in most circumstances, it is said to be related to our physical posture. What do they mean by this? Here is a detailed review of Unlock Your Spine.

What is Unlock Your Spine?

Unlock Your Spine is a program developed to eliminate lower back pain while returning the spine to its normal S-shape. This program does not require alternative therapies or heavy reliance on rubbing oils. Tonya also avoids chiropractors and does not recommend injections or painkillers. The beauty that rests within this program shines because of a unique spinal alignment technique trusted to target the root cause of back pain and sciatica. The expert pledges to have reversed her lower back problems by religiously following a specific sequence of movements. Before reviewing the program's structure, people must get a complete physiological understanding of their back and spine.

What is the foundation of Unlock Your Spine?

Tonya was inspired to create Unlock Your Spine because of injury specialist Rick Kaselj's knowledge of natural healing. She claims to have met with Rick to determine the root cause of her back problems, which he stated was due to a misaligned spine. For the longest time, people generally thought that the spine is a straight line; however, in reality, it is S-shaped. Not realizing the impact of poor positioning, individuals continue their lives with an impacted spine. Many examples of poor or "weird positions" include texting, driving a car, being seated for far too long, hunching over, or sleeping uncomfortably.

These factors negatively impact the deep muscles, pulling the spine in different directions. Rick insists that this "violent tug-of-war" is the cause of the sought-after S's abnormally arched or rounded shape along its length. Worse, misaligned spines lead to compressed discs and pinched nerves, resulting in bulging discs, sharp pain down the leg, and pins and needles. Unlock Your Spine's ultimate goal is to liberate people from facing the consequences of a misaligned spine through precise beginner-friendly movements.

The chance for life-long learning, in our opinion, is priceless, and in this case, individuals will come to learn many things, some of which include:

How to safely perform each stretch to eliminate back pain in under 10 minutes;

The best time of day to stretch for instant relief;

One easy stretch that eases all stress before it turns to stiffness;

One movement that helps maintain a proper head posture to avoid drooping;

One gentle stretch is reckoned to loosen deep muscles hidden in the belly and is known to induce pain in the lower back.

How has the Unlock Your Spine program been structured?

The Unlock Your Spine program has been structured in a follow-along format. Tonya will walk everyone through the different movements and how to make the most of them. As for the entirety of this program, individuals will receive the following:

Unlock Your Spine DVD & Digital Download

The Unlock Your Spine DVD is intended to be loaded into a DVD player or computer so that users may watch Tonya do each exercise and practice them as she goes. Of course, not everyone might have a DVD player, or people may prefer accessible videos instead. For these reasons, Unlock Your Spine also comes in a downloadable format for easy browsing and optimal convenience.

The Spine Aligner

The Spine Aligner is the easiest way to reverse the adverse effects of the modern lifestyle. It has acupuncture massage points, a foam cushion, and three stretching arches to guarantee that people get the most out of each stretch. Tonya designed a unique video series to ensure everything about the types of stretches the Spine Aligner can support is clear and manageable.

In addition to the main program, Tonya will offer bonus resources to fast-track the learning phase. These include:

Bonus #1. Unlock Your Spine Manual

The Unlock Your Spine program is twofold: theoretical and practical. The video series mentioned above are suitable for the practical portion of this program. To learn the dos and don'ts, individuals must familiarize themselves with the causes of a misaligned spine. In this respect, the Unlock Your Spine manual is highly valuable. Inside this bonus, Tonya discusses why we become shorter with age (also called the shrinking effect), mistakes that contort the spine, why stretches are far superior to chiropractors, and many more.

Bonus #2. Exercise Routine PDF Sheets

The second bonus is a detailed summary of every movement in Unlock Your Spine. It comprises photos and descriptions from start to finish, emphasizing proper form. Correct form is crucial, given the discomfort one incorrect stretch will likely cause.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What differentiates Unlock Your Spine from other back programs?

A: Unlock Your Spine follows particular sequences that unlock each spine component until the pain is completely gone. Competitors tend to present fluff, often resulting in temporary relief and consistent misalignment in the spine.

Q: Is Unlock Your Spine safe for people of all ages?

A: No matter the age, the severity of pain, or one's fitness level, Unlock Your Spine is deemed safe because it is beginner friendly. Each person should consult a healthcare professional before adding anything new to an existing routine.

Q: What does Unlock Your Spine help with?

A: Unlock Your Spine is expected to help with sprains and strains, disc herniations and bulges, sciatica, extension intolerant back, spinal stenosis, and spondylolysis, among many other concerns.

Q: Do I need a gym membership or special equipment to start with Unlock Your Spine?

A: No, everything individuals need to take advantage of Unlock Your Spine will be provided with each purchase. No extra equipment or membership is required.

Q: Will Unlock Your Spine accommodate my busy schedule?

A: Many movements performed in Unlock Your Spine are meant to be completed within the first 5 to 10 minutes. If individuals need to do them more than once, they can do so in intervals. Health should be at the top of everyone's priorities, so we urge people to spend 10 minutes daily.

Q: How long will it take to receive the complete Unlock Your Spine system?

A: The estimated arrival time for the Unlock Your Spine system ranges between five and seven business days. Meanwhile, people can immediately access the digital format and manual to get started promptly.

Q: Is Unlock Your Spine protected by a money-back guarantee?

A: Yes, Unlock Your Spine is protected by a 60-day money-back guarantee. Individuals have 60 days from the date of purchase to test the program. If no improvements are experienced within this timeframe, customer service should be contacted for a full purchase price refund. To see what the overall process entails, contact via:

Email: [email protected]

Phone (Toll-free): 1 (800) 390 6035

Phone (International): 1 (208) 345 4245

Mailing Address: Vervante Returns, Dept: Unlock Your Spine, 400 N. Geneva Road, STE C, Lindon, UT 84042

Purchasing Unlock Your Spine

You can order the Unlock Your Spine program from the official website. It's currently available for only $67 (+ $7.99 in shipping and handling fees). This includes the digital program as well as physical copies and bonuses.

Meet Tonya Fines

Tonya Fines is a board-certified holistic health practitioner based in Tampa. She has completed several training programs that increased her knowledge and led her to create Unlock Your Spine. She is well acquainted with the following:

Health Coach training: Completed at the Institute for Integrative Nutrition

Holistic Nutrition training: Completed at The Canadian Institute of Alternative Medicine

Bachelor of Science (Physical Education): Completed at St. Francis Xavier University

Level I & II Reconnective Healing Therapy training: Under Dr. Eric Pearl's mentorship

If these aren't enough, Tonya is also a content creator and copywriter on fitness. She has experience delivering information, tools, and videos and developing wellness challenges to help people overcome plateaus in weight.

Final Thoughts

Overall, Unlock Your Spine is a program aimed at reversing the harmful effects of a misaligned spine throughout the body. According to Tonya and Rick, correcting one's spine is the only way to do this. Fortunately, the latter can be accomplished naturally rather than through surgery. In particular, the program comprises precise movements believed to ease back pain (brought on by poor posture and spinal alignment) while ensuring that the spine returns to its normal S-shape. Our editorial team was generally satisfied with this program because it is a complete package.

Not only are individuals presented with follow-along videos, but they are also presented with educational material to understand why specific movements matter (for better and for worse). Such knowledge is critical for long-term wellness and cannot be overstated. The fact that Tonya is an expert in holistic health is the icing on the cake, assuring customers of the program's trustworthiness. As with any program, individuals must do their due diligence before proceeding. To learn more about Unlock Your Spine, visit the official website today!

