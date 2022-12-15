Vallant Security Camera Reviews - Shocking Customer Concerns to Worry About?

It is a growing concern about the increase in crime rates. Experts recommend being proactive and taking care of your security. Although the police and security departments work round the clock to enhance security, there are numerous cases of breaking and burglary during the day and night.

Some people employ private security details, invest in powered fences, and use CCTVs to deter criminal activities. Unfortunately, some of the security measures are too expensive and high maintenance. Security cameras are innovative gadgets that are easy to install, discreet and require minimal maintenance.

Vallant Security Camera is a gadget promising to enhance your home security at a minimal cost. It features various tools that may deter criminals from entering your properties. How does it work? Who can install it? Is Vallant Security Camera effective? Continue reading to discover more about the security camera.

What is a Vallant Security Camera?

Vallant Security Camera is created to address the inadequacies of home security gadgets and provide quality results. The innovative security tool can guarantee user safety even in their absence. The Vallant Security Camera is easy to install and maintain. You can use it both indoors and outdoors. However, the designer recommends installing it outside in a secure place to prevent damage by inclement weather.

Vallant Security Camera is compatible with android and iPhone devices. Additionally, the creator claims it has an astounding night vision to enhance your security during the day and night. Unlike similar security cameras that require users to buy cloud stage, the Vallant Security Camera is compatible with a 64 GB SD Card, further enhancing the safety of your recordings.

Vallant Security Camera connects with the WIFI easily, and customers can access it worldwide. Customers do not need special skills or batteries to install and operate the camera. Instead, the Vallant Security Camera works directly off the bulb outlet. The maker recommends downloading the phone app to control the camera in any direction.

Most security cameras go off after a power blackout. However, the Vallant Security Camera features an innovative technology that allows it to reconnect after a power outage. The gadget boosts security by storing encrypted footage. Thus, only the users can view the camera recordings.

How Does the Vallant Security Camera Work?

The Vallant Security Camera can enhance your home security without any hassle. The creator describes it as a plug-and-play gadget. It is not complicated; anyone that can change a normal bulb can operate it.

Vallant Security Camera creator recommends attaching the camera to an existing light bulb outlet. The maker recommends connecting the camera to your home WiFi. The installation process requires zero drills, no power cables, and no hard setup required. You can screw it into any ordinary light socket because it draws all its power from that source.

Vallant Security Camera Features

360-Degree Panoramic Camera

Vallant Security Camera features a high-quality 360-degree security camera, enabling a wide field of view. You can survey your home remotely from any geographic position. Additionally, the phone app allows you to turn the camera in any direction you desire. Per the maker, the camera can twist at 360 degrees horizontally and 90 degrees vertically.

Two-Way Audio

The Vallant Security Camera allows you to communicate with anyone in the camera's vicinity, regardless of your geographic position. The feature is only accessible via WIFI.

Easy Installation and Setup

The Vallant Security Camera is compatible with the E26 and E27 light sockets and requires zero hard wirings. Users do not need to drill, set up the power cable, or fix wires to use the security camera. Just fix it to your light bulb, connect it to WIFI, and open the app to use it.

Remote Control

The Vallant Security Camera can be remotely controlled using your smartphone. Users can record audio, set motion sensors, and activate the two-way audio conveniently using the phone. Additionally, the phone app allows the users to swivel the camera in any direction without any problems.

Motion Detector

The Vallant Security Camera allows the users to activate the motion sensor when an object or person moves. It starts recording and brightens the light after detecting motion.

1080p Resolution

The Vallant Security Camera features a high-resolution camera that allows you to view anything happening around the house.

Operates without Batteries and Wires

The Vallant Security Camera does not require battery replacements and needs zero wires.

How to Install the Vallant Security Camera

Anyone, including those with limited technical skills, can set up and use the Vallant Security Camera.

Power on the Vallant Security Camera by fixing it to the light socket

Download the Cloud app and connect the Vallant Security Camera to your home WIFI. The app automatically prompts the user to scan a QR code that connects it to the phone app.

Use the smartphone to customize the Vallant Security Camera.

Pros

● Wireless connection and remote controlled

● Easy to install and use

● Two-way audio and real-time recording

● Combines the security camera and light bulb

● Excellent night vision technology

● Real-time alerts and tracking

Where can you install the Vallant Security Camera?

You can install the Vallant Security Camera anywhere with a reliable WIFI network. The creator recommends setting the camera in any corner that requires 24/7 surveillance. In homes, you can install it in the living room, kitchen, hallway, stairway, and children's rooms. You can install it in the front and backdoor, garages, and backyards in outdoor spaces. The device is also marketed for commercial locations like family businesses, shops, and offices.

Pricing

Vallant Security Camera is currently sold only on the official website. The company takes less than seven business days to deliver US orders. The company provides tracking information to allow users to estimate the delivery time.

Vallant Security Camera creator provides a 30-day return policy. However, customers need to familiarize themselves with the policy before purchasing. It needs to be made clear whether they accept open orders.

Conclusion

The Vallant Security Camera is a security gadget that is easy to operate and install. It connects directly to the home WIFI, and you can customize it remotely from any geographic position using your smartphone. The Vallant Security Camera features a high-resolution camera and motion tracking and operates without batteries.

The device also has a real-time voice intercom. Also, all recordings are encrypted and saved in the 64 GB memory card. Customers can purchase Vallant Security Cameras via the official website at affordable prices.

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.