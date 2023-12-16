 Vishal Tinani set the milestone by winning his first challenging case in Dubai against 5 star International hotel chains! : The Tribune India

Vishal Tinani who is known for solving the crucial and most challenging cases of Dubai, shares the experience of his first case and the way he set his step in Dubai Jurisdiction by winning the same. He resolved and won the premises liability case against a hotel chain for a defective ladder that broke apart, causing the guest to be injured. And from there, he never looked back and started counting on the list of brilliant Advocates of Dubai (UAE).

Vishal Tinani, always makes sure to provide the best guidance to their clients and make sure justice always prevails, for that he did not only won the case but also managed to recover a total INR of 50 Lakhs as compensation for his client’s mental duress and inconvenience. It was his first case in which he settled in Dubai against 5 international star hotel chains. It was a challenging task for Mr Vishal as an Indian lawyer because the legal systems in both countries differ significantly, and understanding the nuances is crucial for a successful practice.

When it comes to justice for his clients Vishal Tinani always knows how to get the best even in the worst situations. He is skilled in analyzing the legal provisions and his ability to interpret and apply complex legal provisions ensures that their clients receive accurate advice and representation.

Vishal Tinani is in the list of one of the successful Advocates of Dubai, having Indian roots. He is Born in India and completed his BA.LLB and LL.M from The Maharaja Sayajirao University before pursuing his second LL.M. at Birmingham University in International Commercial Law, with a concentration on M&A and Oil and Gas Law. He is also an accomplished lawyer who has worked for a multinational corporation such as TATA. He is licensed by the Bar Council of Gujrat, India, and the Dubai Legal Affairs Department.

