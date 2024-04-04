VRX Magna: Your Rental Friendly Home Investment – Vijay Raja Homes

New Delhi (India), April 4: Looking for the perfect rental property that offers affordability, convenience, and growth potential? Look no further than VRX Magna by Vijay Raja Builders. Situated in the thriving micro-market of Poonamallee, VRX Magna offers a host of benefits for both homeowners and renters alike. Let's delve into why VRX Magna is your ultimate renter-friendly home investment:

Rental Demand Factors:

While the demand for rentals has remained constant in Central, and South Chennai, there is an increase in demand in the North and Western parts of Chennai. Several factors have contributed to the increased demand for rental properties in these areas. The end of work-from-home arrangements, rise in employment opportunities, growth of nuclear families, and redevelopment of old flats have all led to a surge in rental demand. With rentals under pressure due to insufficient supply, owning a rental property in Poonamallee proves to be highly beneficial for investors.

Affordability in West and East Chennai:

Despite the increasing property prices in Chennai, houses in West and East Chennai, particularly in areas like Poonamallee, remain affordable. Vijay Raja Homes VRX Magna capitalizes on this affordability factor, providing an excellent opportunity for homeowners to invest in a rental property without breaking the bank.

Metro Connectivity and Infrastructure Development:

Poonamallee's strategic location, coupled with metro connectivity and ongoing infrastructure development, makes it an attractive destination for renters. With job opportunities on the rise and amenities improving, more people are looking to move away from the main city, driving up demand for rental properties in the area.

Interest-Free Homes and Rental Income:

At VRX Magna, buying a home on EMI and renting it out, homeowners can earn extra income every month, the minimum rentals at VRX Magna will be Studio – 10K, 1BHK – 15K & 2BHK -18K, rentals repays their interest amount of the loan. They can have Interest free apartments, as their loan interest balance the rental income. Even after the loan is paid off, rental income continues to serve as a reliable source of income, ensuring long-term financial stability.

Assured Rentals and Maintenance Services:

To provide homeowners with peace of mind, VRX Magna has partnered with VRICPL, its sister company, to offer in-house services such as housekeeping, security, gardening, and more. This ensures that rental properties are well-maintained, giving homeowners guaranteed assured rentals and hassle-free property management.

Remarkable Appreciation Rate:

The location of VRX Magna promises a remarkable 40% appreciation rate, mitigating any apprehensions about investing in the home. With its potential for growth and rental income, VRX Magna offers a solid investment opportunity for both seasoned investors and first-time buyers alike.

In conclusion, VRX Magna stands out as the ultimate renter-friendly home investment, offering affordability, rental income potential, and long-term appreciation. With its strategic location, modern amenities, and reliable property management services, Vijay Raja Homes -VRX Magna ensures a hassle-free and rewarding homeownership experience for all.

Disclaimer: This article is part of sponsored content programme. The Tribune is not responsible for the content including the data in the text and has no role in its selection.

