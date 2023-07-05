 Where to Invest Your Funds for the Second Half Of The Year : The Tribune India

  Where to Invest Your Funds for the Second Half Of The Year

Where to Invest Your Funds for the Second Half Of The Year

Where to Invest Your Funds for the Second Half Of The Year


There were a lot of takeaways from the first half of the year. Some made millions through meme coins; others lost life savings. Many of the sudden meme coin millionaires are now looking for more stable crypto assets to store their wealth. On the other hand, those who lost a lot want to invest in something with more potential.

Thankfully, crypto projects like TRON (TRX) and Golteum (GLTM) show huge market potential while maintaining relative stability. Thus, many crypto investors have their eyes on both projects.

>>> BUY GLTM TOKENS NOW<<<

But why do they catch the attention of investors? And which of the two stands out as more promising? Let’s see.

What To Know About Tron (TRX)

Tron (TRX) is one of the top 20 cryptocurrencies by market cap, with more than 89 billion Tron (TRX) in circulation. The Tron (TRX) network has caught the attention of many crypto investors because of the value it provides. TRON’s blockchain-based operating system allows users to share media content and create decentralized applications (DApps).

However, the antics of its founder Justin Sun have always been a cause for concern. Justin Sun has made the news, and not always for the right reasons. Most recently, he was called out by the crypto community and Binance’s CEO for trying to farm $SUI tokens meant for retail users and not just whales. More negative news like that could easily impact Tron’s price.

As such, crypto investors are looking to asset-backed investments like Golteum (GLTM), which provide a safer investment with better returns, especially considering that the Boston Consulting Group has predicted that the market value of tokenized assets could reach $16 trillion by 2030.

Golteum (GLTM): Best Investment For The Second Half Of The Year?

Golteum (GLTM) is a Web3 platform that allows users to invest in and trade tokenized precious metals and cryptocurrencies. Many people have continued to wonder what makes Golteum (GLTM) so special, seeing as many crypto investors are doubling their investments in the Golteum (GLTM) tokens.

The only explanation is the utility Golteum (GLTM) provides to its users. Apart from exposing users to direct investments in precious metals, Golteum (GLTM) offers many more DeFi possibilities and rewards. Users can earn DeFi rewards by simply providing liquidity to the decentralized exchange protocols on the platform. These users act as Liquidity Providers (LPs), earning GLTM tokens in return. The more liquidity they provide, the more tokens they earn!

Furthermore, users can also use their tokenized precious metals to unlock liquidity. These digital assets will be collateral pending when users can repay the loan borrowed from the platform. Through this method, users can borrow assets like BTC, ETH, and other cryptocurrencies.

The Golteum (GLTM) platform provides easy access to the investment of precious metals. Usually, many turn away from investing in precious metals because of the high cost. However, Golteum (GLTM) has eliminated the cost barrier, as anyone can purchase cost-efficient fractional pieces of these metals on a secure digital wallet.

Lastly, the Golteum team gives much reason for confidence. Six team members have been verified and awarded the CertiK silver KYC badge. Also, the token smart contract itself has been audited and found to be clean and secure. Thus, funds invested in the Golteum platform are in safe hands.

Join The Golteum (GLTM) Presale Now

Due to the above reasons, the first round of the Golteum (GLTM) presale saw incredible demand. Despite being a private sale, it sold out 32.5 Million tokens in 48 hours.

The second presale round is ongoing, and this time around, it’s a public sale. Investors participating in this round also get a 15% bonus for their purchase. That is a great deal considering many experts predict that GLTM’s price could rise to as high as $5 from its present $0.012 once it gets listed on major exchanges.

So, what better time to invest than now?

For more information about the GLTM Presale:

BUY GLTM PRESALE TOKENS NOW

WEBSITE

TELEGRAM

TWITTER

 

 

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.      

