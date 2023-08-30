 Which Web 3 Token Will Offer the Best Returns? Theta, Decentraland, or Watchvestor : The Tribune India

  • Impact Feature
  • Which Web 3 Token Will Offer the Best Returns? Theta, Decentraland, or Watchvestor

Which Web 3 Token Will Offer the Best Returns? Theta, Decentraland, or Watchvestor

Which Web 3 Token Will Offer the Best Returns? Theta, Decentraland, or Watchvestor


Meta Title: Comparing Web 3 Tokens for Optimal Returns: Theta, Decentraland, and Watchvestor

Meta Description: Find out the potential returns of Web 3 tokens. Delve into the investment prospects of Theta (THETA), Decentraland (MANA), and Watchvestor (WVTR).

Theta Keywords: Theta, Theta coin, Theta crypto, Theta crypto price, Theta token

Decentraland Keywords: Decentraland, Decentraland (MANA), MANA, Decentraland crypto, Decentraland coin, MANA coin price

 

Web 3, the next generation of the internet, has been growing at a great pace. With institutional investors now backing the development of Web 3, investors are looking to find the next gem in the sector. In this article, we will compare three promising Web 3 tokens: Theta (THETA), Decentraland (MANA), and Watchvestor (WVTR) to see which crypto would offer the best return this year.

Invest in Rolex, Patek Phillippe, Richard Mille, and AP for as little as $10

Theta (THETA) Leads the Decentralized Video Space

Theta (THETA) is one of the top Web 3 decentralized video delivery networks. The aim of Theta is to improve the quality and efficiency of video streaming by rewarding users for sharing their bandwidth and computing resources.

On the Web 3 platform, users can watch high-quality video streams from various supported platforms, such as YouTube, Twitch, Netflix, and more, while earning rewards. Despite its popularity, the Theta token has not lived up to expectations.

From it's all-time high, the Theta crypto price has dropped by more than 95%. At the time of this writing, the Theta coin trades at $0.6276. This makes Theta not the best option for newcomers looking to diversify into Web 3.

Will Decentraland (MANA) See a Price Revival

Decentraland (MANA) is one of the leading virtual reality platforms that allows users to create, explore, and trade digital assets and experiences in a 3D world. Despite being a top player in Web 3, the Decentraland coin experienced limited growth since the beginning of 2023.

Much of its limited success can be linked to the limited success of the Decentraland virtual world. The MANA coin price has tumbled by more than 60% since Decentraland reached a high of $0.82 early in the year.

With recent partnerships for the Decentraland crypto, the price of MANA could increase. However, Decentraland today is under bearish pressure and trades at $0.3074, dropping by more than 6% in the last 24 hours.

Investors Turn To the Intriguing Watchvestor Marketplace

One project that is growing in popularity among Web 3 investors is Watchvestor. A novel new concept, Watchvestor is building the world’s first luxury watch marketplace on the blockchain. The marketplace will feature rare and luxury collectible watches from top brands like Rolex, Patek Phillippe, Richard Mille, and Audemars Piguet.

Traditionally, these collectible watches cost thousands of dollars, making them out of the reach of many investors. However, by combining Web 3 with NFTs and blockchain technology, Watchvestor will reduce the barrier of entry to $10.

The luxury watches will be minted into fractional NFTs. These digital assets will be backed by a real physical watch which will be authenticated, insured, and stored in a secure vault. Fractional NFTs will ensure that each NFT can be broken down allowing anyone to own a part of the watch from $10.

With the potential of transforming a $75 billion industry, crypto experts have predicted a major price increase for WVTR. Now trading at $0.03, the token has been projected to surge as high as $0.5 by the year’s end.

Find out more about the Watchvestor (WVTR) Presale Today:

Website: https://watchvestor.com/

Telegram Community: https://t.me/WatchvestorOfficial

 

 

#Meta

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann says staff threatening to go on strike could lose jobs

2
Trending

Time heals everything, Sunny Deol says on mending ties with Shah Rukh Khan

3
Punjab

School teacher arrested for taking Rs 1.16 lakh bribe in Mohali

4
Punjab

15-year-old girl shot dead by stalker in Punjab's Amritsar

5
Delhi

36-year-old Amazon manager shot dead in Delhi

6
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann kicks off Punjab games, promises jobs to hockey players

7
Chandigarh

Court dismisses contempt plea against Chandigarh IPS officer

8
India

Rover finds sulphur, hints at oxygen presence

9
Punjab

Govt to amend bylaws for independent floors

10
Musings

The two Harbhajans of Nathu La

Don't Miss

View All
5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard a flight
India

5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard Bengaluru-Delhi flight

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon
Sports

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture
Features

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture

Punjab’s Amirtbir sets another Guinness World Record for pushups
Punjab

Punjab's Kuwar Amritbir Singh sets another Guinness World Record for pushups

The Tribune EXCLUSIVE: Udham Singh’s fingerprints discovered at police academy
Punjab

The Tribune Exclusive: Shaheed Udham Singh's fingerprints discovered at Punjab Police Academy, Phillaur

Indian Origin family becomes Miss World America pageant owners
Punjab

Punjabi-origin family now owns Miss World America pageant

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team
Punjab

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team

Armed with visa, parents seek grooms to fund girls’ education
Punjab

IELTS Brides: Armed with visa, Punjabi parents seek grooms to fund girls' education

Top News

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann says staff threatening to go on strike could lose their jobs

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann says staff threatening to go on strike could lose jobs

Warns the staff working in offices of the deputy commissione...

‘Smile, please’: India’s moon rover Pragyan takes snaps of moon lander Vikram

'Smile, please': India's moon rover Pragyan takes snaps of moon lander Vikram

The image was taken by the Navigation Camera on board the Ro...

China map issue ‘very serious’, PM should speak on it: Rahul Gandhi

China map issue 'very serious', PM should speak on it: Rahul Gandhi

On Monday, Beijing released the 2023 edition of the so-calle...

Lok Sabha panel adopts resolution to revoke Congress leader Adhir Ranjan’s suspension

Lok Sabha panel adopts resolution to revoke Congress leader Adhir Ranjan's suspension

He was named by Speaker Om Birla for ‘unruly conduct’ on Aug...

MP Police register case against Digvijaya Singh over his social media post on Jain temple

MP Police register case against Digvijaya Singh over his social media post on Jain temple

Rajya Sabha member Singh, in a post on August 27 on his offi...


Cities

View All

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann stops speech midway as woman gets up on stage to tie Rakhi

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann stops speech midway as woman gets up on stage to tie Rakhi

BSF seizes 6kg drugs near border in Punjab's Gurdaspur sector

Drug peddler nabbed after brief encounter

Staff shortage affecting work at RTA office; local residents suffer

Austerity or profligacy? Residents not sure about govt’s second cut in discretionary grant

Double parking fee for outside four-wheelers to stay for now in Chandigarh

Double parking fee for outside four-wheelers to stay for now in Chandigarh

Shorter route to airport: DCs of Chandigarh, Mohali conduct physical verification of land

Lalru school lecturer held for graft

Chandigarh: From fresh policy to synthetic turf, sports day brings cheer to athletes

Court dismisses contempt plea against Chandigarh IPS officer

AAP spokesperson pitches Kejriwal as INDIA bloc’s PM face; Atishi says he is not in race

AAP spokesperson pitches Kejriwal as INDIA bloc’s PM face; Atishi says he is not in race

‘Harpreet had spat with some men before being shot,’ says slain Amazon manager’s relative

Delhiites may lose 11.9 years of their lives if pollution persists: Study

36-year-old Amazon manager shot dead in Delhi

Police set up help desk to assist G20 delegates in Delhi

International drug racket busted in Jalandhar, two held

International drug racket busted in Jalandhar, two held

Dasuya SHO, ASI caught red-handed taking Rs 20,000 bribe

Mystery shrouds woman’s death

Woman has narrow escape after ex-husband fires at her

ASI gets 5-year rigorous imprisonment in graft case

Opposing civic body action, two brothers set themselves ablaze

Opposing civic body action, two brothers set themselves ablaze

Shoppers throng markets ahead of Raksha Bandhan

Four land in police net for drug peddling

Travel agent’s aide held for taking ‘bribe’

Ward Watch: Civic issues aplenty in Mundian Kalan, nearby areas

Kin held for Nabha woman’s murder

Kin held for Nabha woman’s murder

Floods take toll on 365 roads in Patiala district, losses pegged at Rs 55 cr

Govt Medical College: MBBS, DPharma classes to be shifted to new bldg in a month

Patiala: Eye donation fortnight

Hockey icon remembered