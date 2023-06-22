Your Go-To Picks For $100 A Day Passive Income: Ethereum, Polygon & Caged Beasts

Are you prepared to generate $100 in daily passive income? Look no further! We have three incredible choices that are guaranteed to add some excitement to your wallet. Ethereum, Polygon and Caged Beasts take the center stage. While Ether and Polygon are crypto resident giants, Caged Beasts combines cryptocurrency with gaming, collectibles, and captivating storytelling. Prepare yourself to transform your spare change into a consistent income stream with these exceptional options!

Ethereum: Utility At Core

Critics often point out the high energy consumption of major cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin. However, staking tokens present an environmentally friendly alternative within a Proof-of-Stake blockchain. In the case of Ethereum, you have the option to lock up (stake) your Ether, which allows you to validate transactions and earn additional tokens.

By locking up 32 ETH and becoming a validator, you take on responsibilities such as validating transactions and building blocks. As a reward for your participation, you receive a yield in the form of more ETH. Ethereum validators have been actively staking for several months, and the recent Shapella Upgrade has successfully merged the Beacon Chain with the main Ethereum network. It is worth noting that the Beacon Chain has faced some reported issues with finality.

Polygon: Crypto With An Edge

When staking MATIC tokens, individuals delegate them to validators who help secure the network. Stakers earn rewards based on their staked funds, and validators may set their own minimum staking requirements and charge fees. Staked MATIC tokens have an unlocking period of around three to four days, with 80 checkpoints.

To exit staking, stakers can submit an unbinding request. It's important to consider validators' credibility by checking metrics such as uptime, commission rates, and stake amounts on the Polygon staking dashboard. Uptime close to 100% is desirable, while commission rates determine the portion of rewards received by validators.

Caged Beasts: The Crypto With A Mission

Introducing the captivating world of Caged Beasts (BEAST), a presale crypto project that combines creativity, community engagement, and the power of cryptocurrency. Prepare to be enthralled by the captivating storyline of Rabbit 4001, a troubled character on a mission to unleash a new breed of beasts as the token progresses, creating an unparalleled and immersive crypto experience.

When it comes to passive income, BEAST takes the concept to new heights with its referral program. By sharing your unique referral code with friends, you unlock a win-win situation for everyone involved.

Here's how it works: When a friend joins using your code, you receive a generous 20% of their deposit in popular cryptocurrencies such as ETH, BNB, or USDT, which is directly deposited into your crypto wallet. And that's not all—your friend who utilized the referral code also receives an enticing 20% of BEAST tokens. It's a fantastic opportunity for both parties to enjoy the benefits of this exciting venture.

With this two-way incentive structure, you not only get to enjoy the perks of being a referrer, but your friends also get to immerse themselves in the captivating world of BEAST and earn their fair share. The goal is to build a vibrant community while unlocking the potential for a passive income stream. So brace yourself for an extraordinary journey as you unleash the beasts and embark on this thrilling crypto adventure together!

The Takeaway

Staking goes beyond simply holding cryptocurrency tokens; it provides a chance to optimize your assets and earn passive income. Both Ethereum and Polygon are popular, but this status invites the burden of traffic. Meanwhile, still in infancy, Caged Beasts offers unique versatility that could potentially boost your financial returns. With its exceptional potential, this token is poised for exponential growth, maximizing returns for its community. If you're seeking $100 a day in passive income, join the crypto revolution by signing up with Caged Beasts!

Join the Caged Beasts Revolution

Website: https://cagedbeasts.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/CAGED_BEASTS

Telegram: https://t.me/CAGEDBEASTS

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.