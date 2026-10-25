Apple goes beyond iPhone with smart-home push

Your iPhone unlocks with your face. Your watch nags you to stand up. Your Mac practically finishes your work for you. The only place Apple hadn’t fully moved into was your home. After spending September reinventing the iPhone, Apple turned its attention to the living room in October, unveiling HomeView, a smart display, alongside cameras, thermostats and a video doorbell. One thing is certain: Apple’s ambitions are growing, and so are the price tags. Now the bigger play is to make Apple more a part of your everyday life.

Meet HomeView

Unveiled on October 13, HomeView is a 7-inch smart display designed to sit on a table or hang on a wall. Priced at Rs 39,900, it combines a speaker, FaceTime, Siri and smart-home controls into a single device. Pre-orders are already open, with shipping scheduled from November 13.

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Think of it as a control centre for your household. It can display camera feeds, control lights and thermostats, lock doors and manage automations. Apple says it can show up to nine camera feeds at once.

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Personalised features: The clever bit is personalisation. HomeView can recognise up to six persons and switch to their calendars, messages and reminders automatically. All this is powered by Apple’s A18 chip, with dedicated security features aimed at protecting camera and microphone data. That’s particularly important for a device designed to sit in one of the most private spaces people have — their homes.

The cost question: At nearly Rs 40,000, HomeView is not an impulse purchase. For many buyers, the obvious question will be whether it does enough to justify costing as much as a decent mid-range smartphone.

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Cameras & doorbells

HomeView is only part of the story. Apple has also unveiled its first dedicated home collection, developed with LG Electronics and Schneider Electric, covering indoor and outdoor cameras, a video doorbell, smart locks, thermostats and temperature sensors.

Connected ecosystem: The pitch is simple — one app, one ecosystem and fewer headaches. Rather than juggling multiple apps from different manufacturers, users can control everything through Apple’s Home app. The cameras and doorbell are where things get particularly interesting. With compatible hardware and an iCloud+ subscription, the system can identify familiar faces, pets, vehicles and delivered packages.

Instead of scrolling through hours of footage, users receive summaries of significant events.

Privacy concerns: Apple says footage in the Home app is end-to-end encrypted and processed either locally or through its private cloud compute infrastructure. For iCloud+ subscribers, recordings can be stored in encrypted form for up to 10 days. The company maintains that neither Apple nor its partners can access the footage.

Privacy has long been Apple’s favourite selling point, and smart homes are a logical place to stress that advantage. After all, a camera pointed at your front door records a lot more than parcels. It may capture neighbours, visitors, domestic staff and delivery workers.

Availability: There is another catch for Indian buyers. While HomeView is headed to India, Apple’s new Home Collection accessories have so far been announced only for markets such as the US, UK and Canada, beginning in December. So the screen may arrive before many of the gadgets it was designed to control.

A growing market

Apple’s timing is not accidental. India’s smart-home market is growing rapidly, with security and surveillance products already accounting for a large share of purchases. Consumers are increasingly comfortable with connected devices, whether they are security cameras, smart speakers or automated lighting systems. The opportunity is obvious. The challenge is convincing people to pay Apple prices for products that already have cheaper alternatives. Because once the hardware is added up, the numbers escalate quickly.

Cameras, doorbells, storage subscriptions and other connected accessories add further costs. The smartest home on the block can also become one of the most expensive.

Touchscreen Mac?

Apple, meanwhile, doesn’t appear ready to take a breather. On October 19, Apple’s marketing chief Greg Joswiak teased upcoming announcements with the phrase, “Can’t wait to pro and tell next week.” The company’s October 28 event has already fuelled speculation about what may be coming next. The biggest possibility that Apple fans have debated for years is a touchscreen MacBook Pro.

If reports prove accurate, it would raise an obvious question. If touch is so useful, why did Apple wait this long? The answer may lie in a broader strategy. Apple increasingly appears less interested in individual devices and more focused on how those devices work together.

The bigger play

Apple’s next chapter may be less about a single blockbuster device and more about becoming the operating system for everyday life. The convenience could be compelling. But as the ecosystem grows, consumers will need to ask two questions — how much privacy are they giving away, and how much money are they willing to spend getting it back in Apple packaging?